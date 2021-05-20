Mandalele at Revel Farm
Mandalele invites you to an outdoor concert this Saturday, May 22, from 3-5 p.m. at Revel Farm, 3920 Sperryville Pike, Sperryville (just across the street from Pen Druid Brewery's new entrance). Bring your own lawn chairs, picnic blankets, food and beverages. It could be a toasty day so please consider bringing a shade umbrella or even an easy up shade tent. There is plenty of room to spread out and plenty of room to throw a frisbee or kick a soccer ball around, so if you’re feeling energetic or have kids, feel free to play in the mowed field. Gates open at 2 p.m. Suggested donation $10-15. In case of rain, the concert will be rescheduled to Sunday, May 23.
Ukulele wannabe?
If you are a ukulele player or wannabe, join the Blue Ridge Ukulele Circle. The group has resumed its monthly song circles at the Rappahannock County Park and meets on the third Tuesdays of the month from 5-6:30 p.m. No experience is required. If you don’t have an ukulele, you can check one out at the library and see how you like it.
Soap Box Derby yard sale
They are back! Soap Box Derby drivers, families and sponsors will hold their annual yard sale on Saturday, May 22 on the lawn of Headmaster’s Pub in Sperryville from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Sale items include donations from two local estates featuring furniture, glassware, carpets and lamps as well as artwork, a Western saddle, chinaware, and a large selection of collectables.
Funds raised will benefit the local derby drivers and assist sponsors in maintaining their cars. Face masks are requested for those shoppers not having received a COVID-19 vaccination.
Meet your neighbors
Join the Rappahannock County Democratic Committee on Saturday, May 22 at the Blue State Bluegrass Brunch at Mountain View Farm, 86 Botts Lane, Woodville from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bid in the art auction for a chance to win a piece by artists Nol Putnam, Francie Schroeder and Patti Underwood and meet your candidates for local office.
Special guests include Board of Supervisors candidates Cliff Miller (Piedmont), Christine Smith (Piedmont), Van Carney (Stonewall-Hawthorne) and David Konick (Stonewall-Hathorne). Also in attendance will be Dr. Doug Ward, Democratic candidate for the Virginia General Assembly.
The price of admission is a smile and a handshake, and a covered dish for 10 to share. COVID-19 guidelines for outdoor gatherings will be observed.
Flint Hill Family Movie Night
Join Flint Hill Volunteer Fire & Rescue on Saturday, May 22 for a screening of the 2008 Christian drama “Fireproof” starring Kirk Cameron, Erin Bethea and Ken Bevel, rated PG. Tailgate activities begin at 6 p.m. with a hands-on hose demo for kids, live firefighter demonstrations, cornhole and music. Concessions will be available for purchase. Film begins at dusk. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the movie under the stars!
In case of emergency, can you be found?
Fire & rescue companies need to find your house easily and fast, so your street address needs to be visible. Rapp at Home is working with area fire & rescue companies to offer reflective house numbers to the community. Numbers and installation are free to residents over 50; others pay just $15 for each reflective number sign, plus a small install fee. To learn more or to order your reflective address number sign(s), call Rapp at Home at (540) 937-4663. Rapp at Home is a local nonprofit that serves the health, safety, and social needs of Rappahannock seniors.
Fourth Estate Friday
Tell us what you think of the news! Next Friday, May 28, the Rappahannock News will resume its monthly meeting with readers and community members. Have questions about our coverage? Have a topic you want to discuss? Join us at 9 a.m. at Off the Grid and let us know what’s on your mind. Coffee is on us.
Can’t make it next Friday but have a question, comment or tip? Email Rachel your thoughts any time at editor@rappnews.com.
