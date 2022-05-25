Fourth Estate Friday takes a holiday
The Rappahannock News’ May public story meeting, where we talk about recent events and the local news with our readers, has been rescheduled because of the holiday weekend.
Have something to say about how we cover the news? Want to hear lively debate about what’s happening in our county? Meet the people behind the stories, share your thoughts and observations, and hear what others have to say when we next meet on the final Friday in June.
Middle Street Gallery lands new location in Town
Middle Street Gallery has found a new location to move to after the Middle Street property that houses the gallery was purchased by The Inn at Little Washington in March, forcing organizers to vacate its namesake location by June.
The new site will be in the basement of 311 Gay St., the building where Tulas’ Restaurant and Bar was formerly located in the Town of Washington. Susan Raines, a representative of Middle Street Gallery, said the new site is “not ideal” since there are no windows, but that it’s better than nothing. Gallery organizers were not able to find another suitable location in the town.
“It’s just not going to be a beautiful space like we have now,” she said. They’re expected to move out of the Middle Street location by June 19, but it’s not clear exactly when they will arrive at the Gay Street site. They only have a nine month lease at Gay Street and it’s unclear whether it will be renewed, Raines said.
Middle Street Gallery is currently holding its final show at its namesake location. In the show, “New Horizons,” the 19 members of the nonprofit arts co-operative will look forward to life at their new gallery. And some of the art will recall earlier times at the gallery and in Rappahannock County.
Antiques at Middle Street, another tenant of the Middle Street building where the gallery is currently located, announced in recent weeks that it will close since its owner was unable to find a new location for the business.
Sperryville Community Alliance moves to create plan for village’s trails
The Sperryville Community Alliance and the Sperryville Trail Advisory Committee contracted Racey Engineering of Luray to create a plan for future development of the village’s trail network.
The plan will serve as a guide to sustain the trails’ future and integrate them with other amenities in the community, according to a news release from Sperryville Community Alliance President Kerry Sutten.
“I am proud of the work of the Trail Advisory Committee, which was established only three months ago,” Sutten said in a statement. “The quality of this proposal from Racey Engineering is due in large part to their excellent work to create a detailed and informed proposal request. This contract will create a plan to enhance and maintain the Sperryville trails long into the future.”
RappFLOW field day returns
RappFLOW volunteers organized a Spring Watershed Field Day on Monday in Sperryville for students from several local schools where they learned about the Thornton River along its south fork.
Students in grades 7 and 8 from Rappahannock County Public Schools, Hearthstone School and Belle Meade Montessori School were all invited to learn to view the river as a habitat and a resource in the community. The event was divided into several stations for the students, led by a coalition of community groups, to learn about different facets of the river, according to a news release from the organization.
The event returned following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. "We have an exciting program and are grateful to the many people coming together to make this happen, from the volunteers to the teachers,” RappFLOW Vice President Rachel Bynum said in a statement released prior to the event. “It is always engaging, eye-opening and good hands-on learning fun."
‘Shenandoah Soiree’ coming to Rappahannock next month
Event will benefit Shenandoah National Park Trust
The Shenandoah National Park Trust, is holding a “soirée” in June in the Town of Washington to benefit the park.
The Shenandoah Soiree will feature a guest speaker from park leadership and allow patrons to learn about the Trust’s mission to preserve and protect the national park in Rappahannock’s backyard. Also on the evening’s agenda: locally-sourced hors d'oeuvres and signature cocktails.
The event will be held in the barn at Chuck and Dee Akre’s Mount Prospect in Washington on Sunday, June 26, from 4 to 6 p.m. Tickets are $125 per person. All proceeds benefit the Trust, the official philanthropic partner of Shenandoah National Park.
Rappahannock community leaders Cheri Woodard, of Cheri Woodard Realty, and Nan Butler Roberts, of the Scrabble School Preservation Foundation, are both members of the Trust’s board.
For more information and to purchase tickets, go to www.snptrust.org/shensoiree or call 434-293-2728. Contact Emily Digney (edigney@snptrust.org) with questions.
Regional nonprofit offers ‘small dollar loans’
People Incorporated is now offering “small dollar” personal loans of up to $2,500 for qualifying individuals. These low-interest loans can be used for debt consolidation, home repairs, vehicle repairs and more. No collateral is required for the loan.
“Small dollar loans are a great option for individuals who have challenges with their credit scores,” said Shane Simmons, director of community economic development at People Incorporated. “We provide budget and credit counseling as part of the loan process so that clients can learn how to improve their credit for bigger loans that they may need in the future.”
Small dollar loans are offered across the community action agency’s 16 city and county service area, which includes Rappahannock, Culpeper and Fauquier counties. Learn more by calling 276-619-2265 or visiting https://www.peopleinc.net/service/personal-loan/.
Walker Jones adds attorney
Walker Jones, PC, with offices in Little Washington and Old Town Warrenton is welcoming Chandler Brooks as an associate. Focusing his practice on civil litigation and wills, trust, and estates, Brooks consults with individuals and corporations on transactional and litigation matters.
Admitted to the Virginia State Bar, Brooks earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Georgia, School of Law in Athens. Competing as part of the Moot Court Team, he was the recipient of the M.E. Kilpatrick Chair Scholarship. Brooks earned his Bachelor of Science in Economics from Berry College in Georgia.