Upcoming graduations
This week seniors at schools throughout Rappahannock County will begin celebrating their remarkable achievements after one of the most extraordinary years in recent memory. Rappahannock County High School will hold commencement on Friday, May 28, at 7 p.m. in the gym.
Belle Meade’s two graduates, Alyssa Amster and Joseph Gros, will walk on Tuesday, June 1. The graduates have accepted offers of admission to the University of Arizona and James Madison University, respectively. The event will include music by the band Lasagnas in a Fire, presentations of senior projects by graduates, Cliff Mumm as commencement speaker and the presentation of diplomas.
Wakefield Country Day School will hold their graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 5.
Congratulations to the historic class of 2021.
Fourth Estate Friday
How are we doing? What do you think of how we cover the news? Join the Rappahannock News staff on Friday, May 28, at 9 a.m. for our monthly meeting with readers and community members. Have questions about our coverage? Have a topic you want to discuss? Tell us in person at Off the Grid and let us know what’s on your mind. Coffee is on us.
Can’t make it next Friday but have a question, comment or tip? Email Rachel your thoughts any time at editor@rappnews.com.
Summer day camp in the ‘Children’s Garden’
The Children’s Garden day camp with Kitty Keyser and guest artist Janet Kerig is coming to Trinity Episcopal Church in Washington this summer.
Activities include foundations of dance and movement, drama, cooperative games, watercolor painting, bread baking, drumming, making natural plant dyes, simple costume design and hikes through Little Washington’s “Field of Dreams.”
The camp is open to children ages 4 to 12 and there will be two sessions:
• Session 1, July 26-30
• Session 2, Aug. 2-6
Both camp sessions will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Students will be grouped according to age and skill level. The price is $300 per session. For more information, call Kitty at 540-675-1940.
LFCC tuition remains flat
Lord Fairfax Community College announced that its in-state tuition rate for the 2021-2022 academic year will remain the same as it has been since 2018.
The State Board for Community Colleges, by a unanimous vote, elected to maintain the current in-state tuition and mandatory fees for the 2021-2022 academic year. The Board’s decision means tuition will remain at today’s rate of $154 per credit hour – keeping community college tuition and mandatory fees at approximately one-third of the comparable costs of attending Virginia’s public four-year universities.
Are you ready to go solar?
The Solarize Piedmont program is back through June 30 and available to homeowners and business owners in Albemarle, Clarke, Culpeper, Fauquier, Greene, Loudoun, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties, and the City of Charlottesville. Solarize Piedmont makes adding solar power, battery storage, and electric vehicle charging stations to homes and businesses easier and more affordable than ever, by leveraging the collective buying power of many to provide a one-stop shop for solar education, vetted installers, and discounted pricing.
Solarize Piedmont is a grassroots, community-based outreach initiative managed by the Local Energy Alliance Program (LEAP) and presented in partnership with The Piedmont Environmental Council and participating municipalities. Through a competitive bidding process, LEAP has named this year’s selected campaign installers Virtue Solar and Altenergy. In addition, the 2021 federal tax credit rate for solar installation this year is 26%, but will be phased out completely by 2024. LEAP will connect participants with information on the federal tax credit and local incentives, such as real estate tax credits.
Through June 30, home and business owners interested in exploring their solar options can learn more and sign up at pecva.org/solarize for a complimentary solar satellite assessment and home energy assessment. The 90-minute home energy assessment offers a clear road map for improving the overall energy efficiency of one’s home, as well as free energy-saving products. LEAP provides ongoing customer support and education throughout the solar installation process to make the experience as streamlined as possible. There is absolutely no commitment until a contract is signed with an installer.
As hot temperatures arrive…
Remember never to leave pets or children unattended in your vehicle. Even in the shade with the windows down, within 30 minutes a car can become dangerously hot. A vehicle can heat up 20 degrees in 10 minutes, and if it is warmer than 75 degrees, temperatures inside a vehicle can be higher than 105 degrees.
Tips for a safe summer:
Never leave your child or pet in the car unattended.
Make a habit of checking your back seat.
With a pet, it’s good to remember the phrase “love ‘em and leave ‘em.” Leave your pet at home when you can — they’ll be safe and waiting for you when you get back.
Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning.