Annual Spring Plant Sale returns
The 22nd annual Rappahannock Spring Plant Sale returns on Saturday at Waterpenny Farm in Sperryville between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.
A number of local organizations and farms will be selling plants at the sale, located 53 Waterpenny Ln.:
Blue Ridge Botanicals, carrying native pollinator perennials, and culinary and medical herbs
Eastwoods Nursery, carrying Japanese maples, gingkos, and dwarf conifers
Hill House Farm & Nursery, carrying native plants
Luna’s Ridge Flora Farm, carrying “mama curated, family owned greenery”
Rappahannock County High School Farm to Table, carrying student-grown plants
Waterpenny Farm, carrying vegetables, herbs, flower plants and farm produce.
Light reappointed to Planning Commission
The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors on Monday unanimously reappointed Gary Light to the Planning Commission, who currently serves as the body’s vice chairman. Light represents the Stonewall-Hawthorne district and is currently in his first term, which ends in July.
“There's a lot going on at the Planning Commission level, and Mr. Light brings a depth of knowledge and historical institutional knowledge that we need right now to get through these projects,” said Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith, who also chairs the Planning Commission.
Kid Pan Alley livestream to celebrate Give Local Piedmont
Kid Pan Alley’s Because We Have Music free livestream concert returns on Sunday, May 7 at 7 p.m., featuring Howard Levy of the Flecktones, Grammy winner Jon Carroll, and hosts Paul and Cheryl Reisler, who are also Rappahannock residents.
The concert celebrates the Give Local Piedmont regional fundraiser and the 137 nonprofit organizations in Virginia’s Piedmont region.
Levy is a musician without limits. His musical adventures include journeys into jazz, pop, rock, world music, Latin, classical, folk, blues, country, theater, and film. He has appeared on hundreds of records, won two Grammys, a Joseph Jefferson Award for Best Original Music for a Play, and has performed many times on American and European television and radio.
Universally acknowledged as the world’s most advanced diatonic harmonica player, Levy developed a fully chromatic style on the standard 10-hole diatonic harmonica, revolutionizing harmonica playing and taking the instrument into totally new territory. He is also an accomplished pianist and composer, and plays many other instruments as well, including flute, ocarina, mandolin, saxophone and percussion.
Levy is a founding member of the Bela Fleck and the Flecktones. He toured and recorded with Kenny Loggins, and formed Trio Globo with Eugene Friesen and Glen Velez. He has also recorded on over 100 albums with Dolly Parton, Styx, Bobby McFerrin, Paul Simon, John Prine, Paquito D’Rivera, Donald Fagen, Jethro Burns, Trapezoid, Paul Reisler, and Kid Pan Alley.
At the age of 18, Carroll was co-founder of the Starland Vocal Band. The group received five Grammy nominations and two Grammy awards. Since then, he has not slowed down as a performer, composer, arranger, producer, songwriter, and musician. His works have appeared in films, commercials, episodic dramas, and comedies and he is a highly sought-after studio session performer appearing on many recordings.
Adding a little bezazz to your Fridays in May
Stephen Brooks and Al Regnery, Rappahannock's ever debating attorney and publisher, respectively, are at again. Once again they will present the most poignant issues of the day, from the left and the right, again respectively (and in a most civil manner), to an audience of intellectually curious Rappahannockers, and they want you to join. Spend an hour and a half, for five weeks, starting on Friday, May 5. from 10:30 to noon, learning, arguing, and debating.
Sign up for the RappCE class here.
Celebrate Castleton Sound Garden’s grand opening
Join the Castleton Festival in a musical community-building experience, sound therapy, drumming, and more at the opening of its Sound Garden this Saturday, May 6, from noon to 3 p.m. Award-winning percussionist Tom Teasley will teach basic techniques for rhythmic development and drumming skills.
The community ensemble will then be joined by Teasley and world-class musicians — John Wubbenhorst on bansuri/western flute and keyboards, Dave Ballou on trumpet, and Steve Wolf on bass — to create sounds together.
Wolf, also a master yoga instruction, will lead some mind/body stretching/yoga and sound-inspired meditation to experience the full spectrum of sound healing and musical community building. There will be some drums, cajons, gongs, ocean drums, shakers, and other instruments available but feel free to bring your own.
There will also be some light refreshments as well.
“So, come prepared to drum, make a joyful noise, move, and otherwise experience the joy of rhythm and community music-making,” Castleton Artistic Director Dietlinde Turban Maazel wrote in a news release. “Saturday is just the genesis, and we want you to celebrate with us as we build this unique Sound Garden concept together.”
This event is made possible through the generous support of the Virginia Commission for the Arts.
The event is free but requires registration, as space is limited. Register here.
Rapp at Home’s upcoming offerings
Sports And Seniors | Monday, May 8, 10:30 a.m. | Rapp at Home office: T.J. Williams discusses Youth Sports Camps International, his books, and how he can work with seniors.
French Conversations | Tuesday, May 9, 10:30 a.m. | Rapp Library: Speak with friends in French about a topic of interest.
The Stitch Clique | Every Thursday in May, May 11, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. | 87 Ballina Ln. in Amissville: Knit, crochet, sew or quilt your current project in conversation with others.
Walk And Talk | Every Wednesday, May 10, 10:30 a.m. | Parking in front of Washington Schoolhouse on Mt. Salem Ave.: Easy walk around Little Washington. Contact Nancy at Nankona@aol.com
Book Club | Thursday, May 11, 10:30 a.m. | Contact Christy for location: The book is “The Spy Who Wore Red” by Aline, Countess of Romanones. Contact Christy at christyrll@gmail.com.
Palliative Medicine Or Comfort Care: Wednesday, May 10, 7 p.m. | Rappahannock County Library: Listen to an in-depth panel discussion featuring a physician, nurse practitioner, and clinical social worker from the Hospice of the Piedmont and the Hospice of the Blue Ridge about how and when this care might help you. This event is open to the public.
RSVP to maryann@rappathome.org or call 540-937-4663.
Rapp at Home is a non-profit organization serving the health, safety, and social needs of Rappahannock seniors so they can live independently in the homes they treasure. It is open to seniors 50 and over. To join as a friend at no charge, go to rappathome.org.