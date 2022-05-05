Supervisors approve county budget
The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the annual county budget for fiscal year 2023, which will go into effect on July 1, 2022.
At the body’s Monday meeting, County Administrator Garrey Curry called this budget “the most complicated budget of all.” The budget will ease the tax burden for more than two-thirds of property owners, lessen the blow of an expected hike in personal property valuations and fulfill the schools’ request for a larger than usual sum of county funds.
The property tax rate will drop 18%, from 67 cents per $100 of real estate value to 55 cents per $100 of real estate value. The real estate tax rate decrease in the budget is designed to offset last year’s general reassessment of property values, which significantly raised the value of properties throughout the county.
The personal property tax rate will be $3.10, which Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson said is “good news for taxpayers.”
The total spending of the budget is $27,666,734. That’s nearly 5% less than an adjusted spending figure of $28,947,023 in the current fiscal year.
The county’s largest single expense is its school system, whose budget will rise to $15.4 million in the new fiscal year, with the county contributing $8.9 million, and state, federal and foundation funds providing $6.5 million.
Firework ordinance advances
The Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing in June on a revised ordinance regulating the use of fireworks in the county after fireworks were used for nearly six hours in Amissville in March, sparking outrage among neighbors.
The ordinance requires residents to have a permit to use fireworks that County Administrator Garrey Curry must sign. The ordinance also limits the duration of time fireworks can be used, what time of day and how many times a year residents can use them.
The draft ordinance can be found on Boarddocs, the county’s website where meeting minutes and agendas are posted. The link is https://go.boarddocs.com/va/corva/Board.nsf/goto?open&id=CDLN9N5DBB67.
Rapp Plant Sale returns to Waterpenny
Waterpenny Farm is hosting its 21st Rappahannock Plant Sale on May 7 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year's vendors include Hill House Native Plant Nursery with a selection of natives, Blue Ridge Botanicals with herbs, flowers, and native plants as well, Eastwoods Farm with Japanese Maples, Gingkos, and dwarf conifers.
Waterpenny Farm will have a stand with its vegetable, herb, and flower plants, and Rappahannock County High School will have their own student-grown plants for sale.
Prom is back at Rappahannock High School
Rappahannock County High School held its prom on Saturday at Bowling Green Country Club in Front Royal, followed by an after prom back at the school.
Piedmont Environmental Council to celebrate 50th anniversary
The Piedmont Environmental Council, a nonprofit devoted to land conservation across the region, is celebrating on May 21 its 50th anniversary at Mistwood, a conserved property along the Rapidan River in Orange County.
Author, environmentalist and activist Terry Tempest Williams will share her perspective on conservation, restoration and generational change in a keynote address as part of PEC’s annual meeting celebrating the organization’s 50th anniversary at 2:45 p.m. the day of the event.
Williams is currently the writer-in-residence at Harvard Divinity School, as well as a naturalist and fierce advocate for freedom of speech who has consistently demonstrated how environmental issues are social issues that ultimately become matters of justice.
Tickets to attend the event can be purchased at http://www.pecva.org/mistwood.
Also on that day at 11:15 a.m., two concurrent morning workshops will be offered: one on a regional initiative to stem the decline of grassland birds, and one on PEC’s efforts to catalyze landscape-scale conservation in the Upper Rappahannock River watershed.
Sperryfest’s ‘Great Rubber Duck Race’ winners
Here are the top ten winners of the Great Rubber Duck Race Down the Mighty Thornton River from this past weekend’s annual Sperryfest celebration. In the race, hundreds of rubber ducks purchased by fest goers were poured into the Thoron River and the first to the finish line were declared winners.
Luna Ralls, duck 112.
Leah Ginty, duck 776
Kathy Kidd, duck 840
Kathy Stewart, duck 803
Angela Shavatt, duck 257
Waverly Payne, duck 440
Mark Shepardson, duck 159
Pam Broadwater, duck 317
Evan Childress, duck 783
LeeAnn McGovern, duck 96