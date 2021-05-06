Dark Sky event
The Rappahannock County Park, in coordination with the Rappahannock League for Environmental Protection, will hold its first Dark Sky event of 2021 on Saturday, May 8 at 8:00 p.m. Come see the planet Mars, galaxies, globular clusters, constellations and the Milky Way through telescopes that will be on hand for the event.
There will be two short presentations to kick off the evening. We will have a guest speaker from the Northern Virginia Astronomy Club who will show you how to find Mars and several galaxies. Bring your binoculars, cameras and telescopes. Everyone is invited to this free event. Masks will be required after dark to ensure COVID-19 safety. Please text Torney Van Acker at 703-250-7943 for additional details.
Is your house number visible?
The Castleton Volunteer Fire Company will have house numbers available for purchase at their Open House on Saturday, May 8 from 1-4 p.m. Rappahannock County Seniors get free house numbers. Kids get free fire stickers and hats. Snacks will also be provided. 593 Castleton Ford Rd., Castleton.
When first responders answer the scene of a call, they look for clearly-marked house numbers. Emergency personnel will be able to save precious seconds if they know where to find you.
House numbers should be:
At least four inches in height
Facing the street
Unobscured by trees and bushes
Visible at night
Virtual Prayer luncheon
The Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association, Inc. (WBRBA) will hold its prayer luncheon and service virtually via Zoom on Wednesday, May 12 at 11 a.m. The service will consist of prayers and a message from Rev. Maurice Evans, 2nd Vice Moderator of WBRBA. Everyone is invited to join the online session. To do so, RSVP no later than Monday, May 10 by 6 p.m. to wayland_blueridge@usa.com. A link will be provided by email before the session on Wednesday. To join by phone, dial in as shown; begin your call approximately 10 minutes before 11 a.m. to ensure you're on the call prior to the start of the service.
It’s tick season in Rappahannock
Ticks are especially ubiquitous in the spring and summer. A species of parasitic arachnid, ticks carry diseases such as ehrlichiosis, Rocky Mountain spotted fever and, most commonly, Lyme disease.
To protect yourself from ticks, wear long pants, long sleeves and closed-toed shoes when outdoors.
Light-colored clothing makes ticks much easier to see. Check yourself, your family and your pets for ticks after going outdoors. Ticks like warm, dark places. Make sure to check behind joints (armpits, elbows, knees) and anywhere covered in hair, such as behind the neck.
If you have been bitten by a tick, remove it quickly. Make sure you remove the head buried in the skin. Wash your hands and the affected area thoroughly and monitor your health for rash or fever. If any symptoms develop, contact your doctor.
