Officials say early flu season hit Rappahannock schools, leaving dozens out sick
Nearly 200 students were absent across both Rappahannock County High School and Elementary School last Friday in what officials described as an early onset of the flu season.
The schools are experiencing a high level of upper respiratory and gastrointestinal illnesses, according to Superintendent Dr. Shannon Grimsley. COVID-19 numbers have remained low, she said, but flu, bronchitis, strep, and stomach viruses have been on the rise.
Those illnesses accounted for a three day average between Nov. 3, 4 and 7 of 87 students absent at RCES — roughly a quarter of the student body — and 73 out at RCHS.
According to Grimsley, it’s common for 60 or more students to be absent at the respective school buildings during a normal cold and flu season.
“We sent a letter last week to remind parents to look for flu symptoms and continue to keep sick children at home until fever free for at least 24 hours without fever reducing medicine,” Grimsley said in a statement. “We are also increasing cleaning and spraying surfaces, encouraging classes to utilize best practices for slowing the spread of illnesses — frequent handwashing, distancing when able, covering coughs, etc., but most importantly, staying home when sick.”
She continued, “We also continually work with our epidemiologist at VDH who reports seeing a similar trend in all five counties in the RRHD region right now. Hopefully the early onset of flu/cold season will mean it will run its course sooner as well!”
Other Northern Virginia school systems have also experienced a surge in illness, resulting in large numbers of students being absent. In Stafford County Public Schools hundreds of students were absent in what is believed to be an influenza outbreak.
Good week for Rappahannock volleyball
The Wakefield Country Day School Varsity Volleyball team finished the regular season ranked seventh in the state, Division IV, maintaining state ranking from the first week of their season in early September. The WCDS Owls will play in the quarter finals this week against second seed Grace Christian School in Mechanicsburg. The Owls, led by seniors Alessia Guzzetti of Culpeper, Alexis Cross of Front Royal, and Sophia Esposito of Sperryville, have had a strong year finishing with a winning season, 12-8. The entire upper school will accompany the team to Mechanicsburg to cheer the team onto victory.
The Rappahannock County High School girls volleyball team won their regional finals on Monday night. RCHS will host the state quarter-final game on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m.
Art Tour returned
The 17th annual Rappahannock County Fall Art Tour took place last weekend, where about 40 studios and galleries were featured across the county. There were two new studios this year along with returning artists, and some studios reported having more than 500 visitors throughout the weekend.
“The Rappahannock Schools gallery at the Washington School on Saturday was wonderful,” said Fall Art Tour co-chair Andrea Salley in a statement. “There were 172 visitors that came through the gallery and we heard lots of very positive feedback about the students’ art.”
The exhibit will be up through the end of the month, Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can also see the students’ work at https://fallarttour.org/galleries/rappahannock-schools-gallery/
Blue Ridge Chorale’s upcoming performance dates
Holiday Open House Community Tree Lighting: Sunday, Nov. 20 at 5 p.m. at the Culpeper Depot. Get into the holiday spirit as the chorale sings some holiday songs.
Holiday Concert: Sunday, Dec. 4th at 3:30 p.m. at the Culpeper Baptist Church. The chorale will be sharing holiday songs and wonderful music.
Barboursville Holiday Event: Saturday, Dec. 10 at 12 p.m. at the Barboursville Theater, located 5256 Governor Barbour St. in Barboursville.
The music team for the Blue Ridge Chorale is Music Director Melanie Bolas, Chorale Accompanist Brittany Bache, and Assistant Director/Accompanist Kathy Pellegreen.
High School to host veterans talk on Friday
Rappahannock County High School is hosting a Veterans Day Celebration on Friday in the school gym at 9:30 a.m. to honor those who have served. The program will feature guest speaker, Lt. Col. Ernest Cage of the U.S. Air Force, and music by the high school band.
Rapp CE meat class to donate cuts to Food Pantry
The Rapp Center for Education’s meat-cutting class is headed to Adams Custom Slaughter in Amissville on Saturday to practice cutting a side of beef that will be donated to the Rappahannock Food Pantry.
Upcoming offerings from Rapp at Home
FRENCH CONVERSATION:Nov. 15 and Nov. 29, 10:30 a.m at the Rappahannock County Public Library, Converse in French with friends about various topics of interest. RSVP to Rapp at Home, 540-937-4663
FINDING COMFORT DURING HARD TIMES: Nov. 17, 10:30 a.m. at the Rappahannock County Public Library, Earl Johnson, author of “Finding Comfort During Hard Times” discusses how we can comfort those in crisis. RSVP to Rapp at Home, 540-937-4663
ELVES WORKSHOP: Throughout November at the Washington Schoolhouse Auditorium, times vary — Help build the winning Rapp at Home Christmas float for the Dec. 4th parade. Contact Yoko for information: yoko.gb@icloud.com
LIFE STORIES: Nov. 15, 2 p.m. via Zoom, Write and share your stories. Open to new participants. RSVP to Rapp at Home, 540-937-4663
WALK AND TALK: Nov. 15, 22, 29, 10 a.m., Meet and park on Mt. Salem Ave. in front of the Washington Schoolhouse. Easy walk around Little Washington. Contact Nancy at nankona@aol.com for walk details. (Apologies to Nancy for incorrect walk time in last week’s paper)
Rappahannock residents age 50+ are welcome to attend these activities. Please RSVP to Rapp at Home 540-937-4663 or maryann@rappathome.org.
Corrections
An item in The Rapp last week headlined “Shenandoah in the City fundraiser to benefit park nonprofit” incorrectly said the event was to be a fundraiser for the Shenandoah National Park Trust. The nonprofit expects to break even from the event and not raise any money.
A story last week headlined “Contrasting Rapp, counties in regional project say broadband firm’s leaders are responsive, accessible” was updated to reflect a statement made by Jackson Supervisor Ron Frazier. The story incorrectly said he did not return a request for comment at time of publication.
In a statement about other county administrators saying All Points Broadband and the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission (NSVRC) have been responsive to their correspondences regarding a regional internet expansion project, unlike in Rappahannock County, Frazier said he "predicted this behavior months ago when I stated more than once that ‘If you can’t get someone to respond to your requests for attendance at meetings before you agree to give them $13 million (local funds and Rappahannock’s share of the VATI Grant) what reason would they have to show up after you vote to give them the money?’"