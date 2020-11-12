Lucky to live here
Rappahannock County can count itself fortunate that its residents, in the words of Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District Director Dr. Wade Kartchner, aren’t piled on top of each other.
Which makes a huge difference when it comes to the dangerous spread of COVID-19.
As of today, only three of Virginia’s 95 counties have experienced fewer cases of COVID-19 than the 70 confirmed cases to date in Rappahannock County (pop. 7,370).
Which is remarkable in and of itself, given the Rappahannock County line is just over 40 miles away from the Capital Beltway (57 miles from the county seat of Washington).
Like Rappahannock, the three counties with lower coronavirus counts all have tiny populations:
Craig County (pop. 5,131) in southwestern Virginia has counted 66 cases since the pandemic began.
Bath County (pop. 4,292) in central Virginia along the West Virginia border has seen 32 cases.
Highland County (pop. 2,210) north of Bath has charted a mere 13 cases.
‘New trend’ in COVID
Dr. Wade Kartchner, health director of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, says the trend in COVID-19 illness in our immediate region has changed since early October.
“[I]n the last month or so, we have seen a new trend,” the doctor states. “Our case investigations tell us that many of these new cases are due to larger groups of people getting together socially, where the virus is more likely to spread. We’ve seen this in the form of Halloween parties, after school get-togethers in the high school crowd, large birthday parties, and many others …
“The virus is still out there and spreading,” he warns. “And there will be attendant hospitalizations and deaths for some of us.”
Annual tree sale
It’s time to submit orders for the Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District’s annual tree seedling sale.
These one- or two-year old seedlings, depending on species, are purchased from the Virginia Department of Forestry and redistributed to Rappahannock residents in groups of five. The popular sale has distributed over 15,000 seedlings over the last six years.
Species being offered this year are black cherry, flowering dogwood, American elderberry, hazelnut, river birch and Norway spruce. In addition, the district is offering live stakes of red osier dogwood and streamco willow in groups of 25 to address streambank erosion and other uses.
Email Stephanie DeNicola at stephanied@culpeperswcd.org, visit www.culpeperswcd.org or call 540-825-8591.
Contest winners
Webber Moore of Flint Hill and Will Wofford of Sperryville shared first place in the 3rd Annual Rappahannock Kids Art Contest, sponsored by Rappahannock Trails Coalition (RappTrails).
The $100 prize was awarded at RappTrails' 3rd Annual Fall Walk and Ride held last month.
Webber and Will, who collaborated on the winning design, are sixth graders at Wakefield Country Day School. Black Rock Farm sponsored the contest.
RappTrails’ mission is to make the outdoors accessible for Rappahannock County residents and visitors of all ages to safely enjoy walking, hiking, and biking for education, health, fitness, and community through shared experiences.
Master Gardeners
A new cadre of volunteers to participate in Rappahannock Master Gardener training for 2021 are being recruited by the Virginia Cooperative Extension. If you have cultivated your love of gardening during the pandemic or are looking for ways to serve and engage with the community, the 15-week training starting in January may be for you.
The training will be held primarily on Zoom on Tuesday mornings from 9 to 10:30 a.m. starting Jan. 12 and run until approximately April 27, depending on weather conditions. There will be self-paced virtual modules, videos, and quizzes. Participants will have four in-person outdoor labs on Tuesday mornings in nearby Marshall and Warrenton:
“We will be conducting two information sessions for individuals to learn more about the training, the application process, and opportunities for volunteering with the Master Gardener program. These sessions will be held virtually on zoom on Nov. 10 and Dec. 15, both at 9 a.m.”
Contact extension agent Timothy Ohlwiler, who serves Rappahannock and Fauquier, at 540-341-7950, ext. 3, to receive online registration form links.
Maples on tour
Silver Maples Gallery at 12720 Lee Highway in Washington is excited to announce its participation in RAAC’s first ever virtual Fall Art Tour. Silver Maples will be exhibiting works by Lori Wallace-Lloyd, Anita Zymolka and Rollin Stanton.
Please go to https://fallarttour.org on Nov. 14 to participate in RAAC’s “Virtual Exhibitions and Arts Expo 2020.”
