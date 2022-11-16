PTO unveils elementary school footpath at ribbon-cutting ceremony
Rappahannock County Elementary School students gathered on Monday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to signify the opening of the new walking path funded by the Parent Teacher Organization.
Following remarks by Rappahannock PTO President Shauna Volmrich, Rappahannock County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Shannon Grimsley cut the ceremonial ribbon as confetti filled the air.
Everyone in attendance had an opportunity to take a lap around the path, which measures just over a quarter mile around the soccer fields. While some ran or walked the new track, other students played basketball on the newly paved court.
Construction on the asphalt trail broke ground last Monday and was completed within the week. Fifth, sixth and seventh graders can now utilize the path for recreation and gym class. The PTO’s annual fun run fundraiser is expected to be on the trail in the coming years, while the community will be able to make use of it daily during hours when school isn’t in session.
The trail cost the PTO $61,000 that was raised through a number of fundraising events and grants.
Students raised $17,000 this past spring at the PTO’s annual “fun run” where kids find sponsors to support them running laps. The Warrenton-based philanthropic nonprofit PATH Foundation provided a $15,000 grant, while the RappTrails nonprofit, which supports local trail construction efforts, provided $14,000, according to Volmrich. Also factored into the total project cost is the pro bono engineering work done by a Rappahannock County High School alumnus at Culpeper-based firm Hinchey & Baines.
“We are thankful to every PTO member, the school board, and community support for the project,” Volmrich wrote in a Rappahannock News letter to the editor. “It certainly does take a village and this is clear evidence of the amazing village we have here in Rappahannock County!”
Shenandoah National Park names new deputy superintendent
Superintendent Pat Kenney announced on Monday that Raquel Montez will be the next deputy superintendent of Shenandoah National Park.
Montez is a 10-year National Parks Service employee who most recently served as acting superintendent of Manassas National Battlefield Park. She has been the administrative officer at Manassas since 2016.
“Raquel has excellent experience managing people and park operations. She is well known for her ability to engage with employees,” Kenney, a Castleton resident, said in a news release. “She has proven to be a critical thinker who can resolve complex problems. She will be an excellent addition to the Shenandoah team.”
Montez also worked as the supervisory human resources specialist (SHRO Lead) for the national capital region of the National Park Service and worked as a human resources specialist (Benefits) for the National Credit Union Administration in Alexandria. She is a 13-year U.S. Army veteran where she served as a military police officer.
“The National Parks are truly a place of wonder. The natural beauty and historical significance of these spaces serve as sanctuaries for our visitors. Whether they visit for recreational or educational purposes, I find great joy in their awe-inspiring moments,” Montez said in a statement. “I’m excited to join Shenandoah National Park. I look forward to joining the team and continuing the work of protecting these wonderful and unique spaces. As a leader, I will dedicate my efforts to mentoring the next generation of NPS leaders.”
Montez holds a master’s degree in human resource management, a bachelor’s degree in information security, and a graduate certificate in information technologies project management.
Montez is originally from East Los Angeles, California. Her hobbies include hiking, camping, gardening, food preserving, traveling, and listening to audiobooks. She has three daughters and shares her home with three dogs and a cat.
Shenandoah’s chief nonprofit holds event in D.C. to expand its reach
The Shenandoah National Park Trust on Thursday held an event at the Cosmos Club in Washington, D.C. to expand its reach in the nation’s capitol region and to court future donors.
Organizers hope connections made at the event will benefit upcoming projects in the park through SNPT, a nonprofit that supports Shenandoah National Park. Amid the pandemic the park has become increasingly visited by people coming out from D.C. and its surrounding suburbs.
“The evening was a spectacular success. We were able to reconnect with old friends and make new friends in the DC area,” Trust Executive Director Jessica Cocciolone said in an email. “These relationships will allow us to build and grow critical support for the Park and the Trusts mission today and for the future.”
Rappahannock County residents Doug Ward, Earl Johnson, Bob Ryan, and others were in attendance. Sperryville resident Jenny Leech, a member of the organization’s board of trustees, was also present. Park Superintendent Pat Kenney, a Castleton resident, attended and gave an address speaking highly of the trust and the work the organization does to benefit the park, which sits in Rappahannock County’s backyard.
The Charlottesville-based trust, a philanthropic group founded in 2004 to support the park, has spent much of its existence undergoing several significant initiatives that help Shenandoah National Park spread its wings outside the confines of a relatively small federally allocated $30 million budget.
The trust has set a goal to give $1 million to the Park annually by 2025, funding trail maintenance, youth education, work crews, seasonal positions within the park, invasive species management efforts, bear safety programming and more.
Local author of ‘The Black Penguin’ to give talk at cafe this weekend
Sperryville resident and author Andrew Evans will hold a discussion about his book, "The Black Penguin," at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Before & After Cafe in Sperryville. In the book, Evans tells the story of his adventure taking buses from Washington, D.C. to the Antarctic, while weaving in personal tales.
Kid Pan Alley’s ‘Because We Have Music’ streaming concert series returns
Kid Pan Alley’s “Because We Have Music” free livestream concert series starts up again on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m., featuring Glen Phillips of Toad the Wet Sprocket fame, Susan Werner, and Rappahannock County residents Paul and Cheryl Reisler.
Attendees can talk to the musicians and listen to some music in the comfort of their own living room by registering at https://k-nov27.eventbrite.com.
Best known as the front man and primary songwriter for alt rock band Toad the Wet Sprocket, Glen Phillips has also forged an extensive solo career full of eclectic collaborations and side projects. In the early '90s, Toad broke into the mainstream with a thoughtful, folk-driven sound that yielded jangling hits like All I Want and Walk on the Ocean. Following the group's initial breakup at the end of the decade, Phillips applied his warm baritone and introspective lyrics to a series of solo albums.
He has also collaborated with a member of Nickel Creek as Mutual Admiration Society and was part of the 2009 supergroup Works Progress Administration. By the 2010s, a reunited Toad the Wet Sprocket had issued a comeback album, even as Phillips forged ahead with tightly crafted albums of his own including 2016's Swallowed by the New and 2022's There Is So Much Here.
Over the course of her 25-year career, Susan Werner has earned a reputation as “one of the most innovative songwriters working today” (Chicago Tribune). With formidable chops on guitar (she began playing at age 5) and piano (she was a guest on Marian McPartland’s Piano Jazz), along with a graduate degree in voice performance, her shows are a one-woman master class in musicianship. The New Yorker Magazine said, “Susan Werner, a clever songwriter and an engaging performer, brings literacy and wit back to popular song.”
Although best known as an acoustic songwriter that came up through coffeehouses and folk festivals, the Chicago-based artist has written songs in the style of Gershwin and Cole Porter (I Can’t Be New, 2004), gospel music (The Gospel Truth, 2007), traditional Cuban “son” (An American inn Havana, 2016), and New Orleans junk piano (NOLA, 2019). In 2014 she composed the music and lyrics to the musical theater score Bull Durham, The Musical (MGM). Her songs have been recorded by Tom Jones, Michael Feinstein, and Shemekia Copeland, and her latest recording of originals, The Birds of Florida, takes flight in 2022.
Paul Reisler is the founder of Trapezoid, Kid Pan Alley, A Thousand Questions and Three Good Reasons. Over his 45-year career, he’s written thousands of songs and instrumentals as well as two musicals. He’ll be joined by vocalist Cheryl Reisler. His songs have been recorded by artists including Sissy Spacek, Pinchas Zukerman, Darrell Scott, Raul Malo, Lisa Loeb, Nashville Chamber Orchestra, Corey Harris, and many others.