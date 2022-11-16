PTO unveils elementary school footpath at ribbon-cutting ceremony

Rappahannock County Elementary School students gathered on Monday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to signify the opening of the new walking path funded by the Parent Teacher Organization.

Rapp-17_2(1).jpg

PTO President Shauna Volmrich: "It certainly does take a village and this is clear evidence of the amazing village we have here in Rappahannock County!"
Rapp-17_3.jpg

Superintendent Dr. Shannon Grimsley cut the ceremonial ribbon as confetti filled the air to signify the opening of the footpath.
Rapp-17_4.jpg

Those in attendance at the ceremony had an opportunity to take a lap around the quarter-mile path.
Rapp-17(1).jpg

Raquel Montez will join Shenandoah National Park as deputy superintendent to serve alongside  Superintendent Pat Kenney.
Rapp-17.jpg

Rappahannock residents Bob Ryan and Jenny Leech attended the The Shenandoah National Park Trust's Washington D.C. event.
Rapp-17_2.jpg

Shenandoah National Park Superintendent Pat Kenney, a Castleton resident, spoke highly of the work the trust does to enhance the park.

