Fourth Estate Friday takes a holiday

The Rappahannock News’ November public story meeting, where we talk about recent events and the local news with our readers, has been rescheduled because of the holiday weekend.

Rapp-24_odh.jpg

Santa will make a pre-Christmas appearance at the Old Dominion Hounds annual open house this weekend.
Wakefield-Food-Drive.jpg

Wakefield-Food-Drive: Students at Wakefield Country Day School delivered more than 1,000 pounds of food and aa $500 check to the Rappahannock County Food Pantry as a part of a school-wide food drive.

Tags

Recommended for you