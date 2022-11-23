Fourth Estate Friday takes a holiday
The Rappahannock News’ November public story meeting, where we talk about recent events and the local news with our readers, has been rescheduled because of the holiday weekend.
Have something to say about how we cover the news? Want to hear lively debate about what’s happening in our county? Meet the people behind the stories, share your thoughts and observations, and hear what others have to say when we next meet on the final Friday in January.
County receives UPS dropbox once more
There is now a UPS dropbox located at the Rappahannock County Library in the lower parking area, according to County Administrator Garrey Curry. The public library has partnered with UPS to bring this resource back to the community after it was removed from a location within the town of Washington. UPS officials informed the county that the pickup schedule for the box is Monday through Friday at 4 p.m., Curry said.
Washington’s Annual ecumenical Thanksgiving service returns
The Rappahannock Clergy Association will once again sponsor an ecumenical Thanksgiving service Thursday, at 10 a.m. at Washington Baptist Church, 180 Gay St. in Washington.
The George Washington 1789 “Thanksgiving Proclamation” will be read by Mayor Fred Catlin and a special offering will be received to support the Ennis Family, who lost their home in a fire this past summer. Clergy and lay participants from area churches will take part, and a community choir led by Wendy Aichele will provide special music.
Blue Ridge Chorale changes location of winter concert
The Blue Ridge Chorale will have their winter concert on Sunday, December 4, 2022. The concert will be held at 3:30 at the Culpeper United Methodist Church located at 1233 Oaklawn Dr. in Culpeper.
The concert was originally planned to be held at the Culpeper Baptist Church, but the venue was changed due to circumstances beyond control of the chorale, according to a news release from the organization.
Puppy paws and Santa Claus at Old Dominion Hounds
Santa is visiting Virginia hunt country early this year.
A special open house and holiday kick-off party planned Sunday, Nov. 27, 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Old Dominion Hounds kennels near Orlean (6692 Leeds Manor Rd., Marshall, a half-mile north of Orlean). Admission is $20 per family.
The second annual Photos with Santa is the main attraction of the afternoon. Families are invited to plan for a one-of-a-kind holiday card backdrop with professional portraits shot against the curated Christmas decorations. Each family will be sent several edited, high-res image selections from the photo shoot as part of their admission for the day.
Other activities include Christmas cookie and ornament decorating tables, free pony rides, holiday snacks and cheer, and a Sponsor An ODH Hound gifting opportunity.
The party is planned in the historic kennel stableyard, but an indoor venue will be available if the weather is inclement.
More information will be posted on the ODH Facebook page, and last-minute changes can also be found by calling the hunt monitor: (540) 364-7457.
Wakefield students organize food drive
Students at Wakefield Country Day School delivered more than 1,000 pounds of food to the Rappahannock County Food Pantry last week as a part of a fundraising effort among the students. College Advisor Marsha Dowell said if the school had 100% participation, she would donate $500. All classes accepted the challenge and donated to the cause.
The student government delivered 1,092.5 pounds of food along with a $500 check to the Rappahannock County Food Pantry on Thursday, Nov. 17. The donations were received by Mimi Forbes and her volunteers to help local residents.
Annual Rappahannock Christmas bird count returns
The Sixth Annual Rappahannock Christmas Bird Count will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Experienced birders and novices are welcome to join various teams to count on properties within the audubon count circle.
We also welcome backyard birders who are willing to count birds at their feeders, provided that their feeder is within the count circle. Please contact Victoria Fortuna at victoria.fortuna@yahoo.com for information.
Publications recognize Walker Jones with annual accolades
Law firm Walker Jones, PC, has been recognized nationally and regionally for exceptional legal services by a prominent rankings organization.
The firm, with offices in Warrenton and Little Washington, was distinguished as “Best Law Firm 2023” by publication U.S. News & World Report, according to a news release from the company. Additionally, Amy Totten, who focuses in family law, was recognized as a Best Lawyer 2023 by the publication.
Northern Virginia Magazine also recognized three of Walker Jones’ partners with regional accolades.
Partners Susan Pierce, who focuses in personal injury law, Michael Brown, with a general civil practice (real estate, estate planning, zoning and land use), and Totten were all chosen as Top Lawyers by their Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C. peers. Walker Jones has been serving clients throughout Northern Virginia and the Washington, DC area for 44 years.