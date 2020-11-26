Ballard’s property sells
One of Rappahannock County’s favorite curio shops — R.H. Ballard Shop & Gallery at 307 Main Street in Washington — has sold.
But not to fret, Robert and Joanie Ballard aren’t packing up quite yet.
“Our building and property has been sold, not our retail and gallery business,” Joanie explains. “We plan to continue the business here for the next year and a half or more and take it with us when we decide to move. Our plan is to be with our children and grandchildren and they are all on the west coast.”
Joanie points out that due to COVID-19 “we just don't feel it is wise to move anywhere at this time. We feel very safe here in Rappahannock. So, it's business as usual for the next year and half, or more. We love living and working here, love our town and our wonderful customers. It's continued to be a true blessing. We are excited to stay on for a little while longer.”
Be safe, give thanks
With the worst yet to come until a vaccine becomes available, now is not the time to let down your guard against COVID-19. The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (RRHD), which includes Rappahannock County and four surrounding counties, has been experiencing a sizable uptick in coronavirus cases.
“[W]e are logging more cases now than the district has seen since the onset of the pandemic,” says Dr. Wade Kartchner, director of RRHD, adding that “in the midst of this pandemic it is easy to lose sight of the positive. The great vaccine news from Pfizer and Moderna needs to be highlighted. The early data is better than most predictions could have hoped for …
“My hope is that everyone might reflect this [Thanksgiving] week on the things that give us a sense of gratitude; we have so much to be thankful for in this nation, especially in this part of the country we call Virginia. We have suffered much during the pandemic, including loss of loved ones, jobs, education, and some civility. Take some time to ponder those things that we do have, that make us fortunate and even blessed. In that spirit, once again, thanks for all you do.”
Turkey, ham or both?
Rappahannock residents will be able to feed their families a Thanksgiving meal today for just over $6 per person, according to the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation’s annual survey of common grocery items, which places the average cost of a traditional meal for 10 adults at $60.33 — or $6.03 per person.
The menu includes turkey, ham, stuffing, sweet potatoes, russet potatoes, rolls, carrots, celery, cranberries, green beans, peas, milk and pumpkin pie with whipped cream. A Thanksgiving meal without ham, russet potatoes and green beans — all of which were added to the survey in 2018 — will cost Virginians an average of $47.69.
This year’s statewide average represents a decrease of $3.91 from the 2019 average price of $64.24 for a 10-person meal, the first decrease since 2016. The price decrease comes despite farmers encountering food supply chain disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Based on prices at Virginia grocery stores, the average cost of a 16-pound turkey was $22.42, or about $1.40 per pound. The 2019 average was $1.65 per pound. A 4-pound bone-in ham was $8.29; a gallon of whole milk was $3.02; frozen peas, $1.30; frozen green beans, $1.31; 3 pounds of sweet potatoes, $2.99; a 5-pound bag of russet potatoes, $3.04; fresh celery, $1.45; fresh carrots, $.98; two pie shells, $2.24; whipping cream, $1.59; canned pumpkin pie filling, $3.26; fresh cranberries, $2.63; stuffing mix, $2.91; and a dozen dinner rolls, $2.89.
Highest average cost for a meal this year in Virginia was Washington County (on the Tennessee border) at $91.30. The locality with the lowest average cost was nearby Fredericksburg at $41.10.
Are you COVIDWISE?
The Virginia Department of Health has asked Virginians to help stop the spread of COVID-19 by downloading the free COVIDWISE app to their smartphones. Before getting together for the holiday, consider downloading the COVIDWISE app and encouraging friends and family to do the same.
The app enables users to receive an alert if they come into contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. COVIDWISE uses Bluetooth technology to detect risk of exposure using the date, time and duration of contact with other phones using the app. COVIDWISE is available for Android in the Google Play Store or for iPhone in the App Store.
For more information and frequently asked questions, go to: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/covidwise/
Note: there will be no Fourth Estate Friday meeting this month due to the Thanksgiving holiday.