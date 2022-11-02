Election Day is nearly here
Election day is nearly upon us in Rappahannock County. Polls on Tuesday open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. As long as you are in line by 7 p.m., you will be able to vote.
As a result of a redistricting plan approved last December by the Virginia Supreme Court, all Rappahannock County voters are now assigned to a newly drawn 10th Congressional District, as well as new 28th Virginia State Senate and 61st House of Delegates districts. Pursuant to action taken in February of this year by the Board of Supervisors (BOS), two Magisterial District boundaries have been redrawn to move 54 voters from the Wakefield district to the Jackson District.
In the 10th Congressional District race, incumbent Democrat Rep. Jennifer Wexton is defending her seat against Republican challenger Hung Cao, a Navy veteran. In local contests, voters in the Town of Washington will choose a new mayor, treasurer and all five council members.
Voters can locate their polling place via the Virginia Department of Elections at https://vote.elections.virginia.gov/VoterInformation/Lookup/polling.
Middle Street Gallery show to honor Art Tour
The Middle St. Gallery in Washington will show diverse works by member artists from Nov. 4 through Dec. 11. The paintings, photographs, drawings, and sculptures will honor the annual Fall Art Tour of the Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community. Trees, birds, and farm fields take center stage at the gallery this month.
“If you have hiked up to Mary’s Rock on the Appalachian Trail from Thornton Gap, you have met this wonderful gnarled old tree, full of burls and arching over the trail like a gateway,” said Phyllis Northup of her watercolor. “I like to think of it as the guardian of the trail, keeping an eye on everyone who hikes underneath. I pay my toll as I pass underneath by giving this marvelous old tree an affectionate pat.”
Cathy Suiter-Henry adds a very old barn to the tree theme, and she said of it, “This brings back memories of my grandparent’s farm and how melancholy I felt when the barn, built by my great grandfather, finally surrendered to the forces of nature.”
Fae Penland shows a panorama of an elaborately set table deftly combining the natural and built worlds. “Nature weaves its colors and shapes so beautifully,” she said. “Here I wanted to create a space where nature and birds could play.”
Birds also play in Anita Zymolka Amrhein's elaborate and mystical watercolor, “Evening Light.” “Evening is my favorite time to watch the birds watching me,” she said. Bob Bouquet's sculpted birds, two highly abstract, intertwined columns of polished blue-green stone, is called Dancing Cranes. And Lori Wallace-Lloyd offers a colorfully detailed painting of a Northern Flicker.
In a departure from her norm, abstract painter Phyllis Magrab shows her photograph of a sunset over a local farm field alongside the abstract painting that she derived from it. And Jo Levine offers a photograph of fields in Washington state that she said remind her of “the beauty created by farms on the many hills of Rappahannock County.”
Middle Street Gallery is now at 311 Gay Street, lower level, with an entrance on Main St. across from Ballard’s. The gallery, www.middlestreetgallery.org and (540) 675-1313, is open Friday to Sunday from 11 a.m. until 5 pm.
‘Shenandoah in the City’ fundraiser to benefit park’s chief nonprofit
The Shenandoah National Park Trust (SNPT) on Nov. 10 will host the “Shenandoah in the City” fundraiser at the Cosmos Club in Washington, D.C., to benefit the nonprofit that supports the park. Tickets are available for $100 per person, and all proceeds will benefit upcoming projects in the Park through SNPT.
Shenandoah National Park has been a favorite getaway for many generations of Washingtonians, as it is just under three hours from the city center and provides sweeping views of the Shenandoah Valley and the Virginian piedmont.
“It’s so important to have a place like Shenandoah near our nation’s capital,” Executive Director Jessica Cocciolone said in a news release. “People need natural spaces to explore and reset, and Shenandoah has something for everyone.”
The Charlottesville-based trust, a philanthropic group founded in 2004 to support the park, has spent much of its existence undergoing several significant initiatives that help Shenandoah National Park spread its wings outside the confines of a relatively small federally allocated $30 million budget.
To ensure that Shenandoah continues to offer something for everyone, SNPT has set a goal to give $1 million to the Park annually by 2025, funding trail maintenance, youth education and work crews, seasonal positions within the park, invasive species management efforts, bear safety programming and more.
As the nonprofit fundraising partner of Shenandoah National Park, SNPT seeks to support the most important and urgent needs within the park. Their mission is to provide investments in programs and initiatives that help protect, enhance, and preserve the resources of Shenandoah National Park.
The Cosmos Club has a long history of public service, with many of its members serving in government organizations, including National Parks, the organization said in a news release.
“The National Parks are ‘America’s Best Idea,’” said Cosmos Club member and SNPT Trustee Dorothy Canter. “What better place to hold an event for Shenandoah, one of the crown jewels of the Park Service, than the Cosmos Club?”
Canter will speak to event guests about this history and the club's relationship to National Parks, and Cocciolone will discuss the Trust's mission and how donor dollars will be used to further Park programming, maintenance, and conservation efforts. There will also be the special speaker from the park whom the organization did not immediately name.
Garden Day camp sprouts soon
Kitty Keyser’s Waldorf-inspired Children’s Harvest Garden Day Camp is scheduled to take place Nov. 5 at Trinity Episcopal Church from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The camp, for both boys and girls ages 4-12, will allow participants to explore their creativity and athletic ability through dance, drama, songs, crafts and hikes.
Making trash bloom in Rappahannock
Sustainability Matters, an Edinburg-based nonprofit whose mission is to make sustainability efforts more inclusive, is working to rehabilitate the old county landfill by planting native pollinator and wildlife habitats to fend off invasive species.
This month the organization held a ‘seeding party’ to begin work on a pilot program at the Rappahannock County landfill in Amissville to plant pollinators. Organizers worked with Rappahannock officials and Mountain Vista Governor’s School, which includes some Rappahannock Students, to bring the project to life.
Rapp at Home’s upcoming events
PAUL SMITH ON THE SUPREME COURT: Monday, 7 p.m., live, Nov. 7 at Rapp Library, How it operates; how it’s changed. RSVP to Rapp at Home, 540-937-4663 or maryann@rappathome.org.
SPANISH CONVERSATION: Nov 8 and 29, 5:00 p.m. Chat in Spanish with others who love the language. Contact Tac Tacelosky for the location: Tacman@gmail.com.
THE BOOK CLUB: Thursday, 10:30 a.m. at the Rappahannock County Public Library. The Book Club will discuss “Washington Black” by Esi Edugyan. Contact Christy at christyrll@gmail.com.
ELVES WORKSHOP: Throughout November, time varies, located at the Washington Schoolhouse Auditorium. Help build the winning Rapp at Home Christmas float for the Dec. 4 parade. Contact yoko.gb@icloud.com for information.
Rappahannock residents age 50+ are welcome to attend these Rapp at Home-sponsored events. Contact the organization at 540-937-4663 or info@rappathome.net