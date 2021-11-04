Rapp News Halloween costume contest winners
Congratulations to Leah, Evan and Ellis Childress — winners of the Rappahannock News Halloween costume contest who dressed as an adorable scene of a fire. Very creative, and well executed. Bravo.
All of us at the Rappahannock News want to share our appreciation for all those who came by the office on Halloween to have their photo taken for our contest. Because of the high number of noteworthy costumes, we decided to share them all in a photo gallery that can be found online at rappnews.com/halloween2021.
The Art Tour is here!
Final preparations are being completed by the Tour artists, organizers, and other participants to
welcome crowds of neighbors, art lovers, event fans, and fall leaf seekers for this weekend’s 16th-annual community celebration of the many talented and diverse artists in Rappahannock County.
What's new this year?
Whether you are a regular Tour-goer or a first-timer, you are going to enjoy what's new and different this year.
A record number of new venues, seven studios and one gallery, to explore along with the new artworks of the many esteemed artists returning to the Tour.
Free admission and start your Tour wherever you like from 10-5 on Saturday & Sunday.
Preview the artists' work, print out the online map and get all the information you need at fallarttour.org.
Maps will also be available at marked locations, studios & galleries, and county businesses.
Covid protections of masking and social distancing indoors are in place and vaccination requirements at specific studios are indicated on the map and online.
Rappahannock Schools Gallery on Saturday only, 10 - 5 at the Washington School features collaborative murals and art installations by students at five County schools.
What has stayed the same?
The heart and spirit of the Art Tour will never change and is the reason that the event has been celebrated for 16 years. It is about the rare opportunity to personally connect with and learn from so many fine artists. While their mediums, materials and skills are different, they all share the desire to show their work, answer questions, and hear your reflections. The unique spirit of the tour is fostered by the one-of-a-kind studios tucked away in lovely and surprising corners of the rolling and wooded countryside. It's a treasure hunt on a welcoming scale!
It is also an exceptional opportunity to view many different kinds of art and purchase those favorite pieces to continue to enjoy in your home. What could be a more lasting or pleasurable memento of an extraordinary experience in beautiful Rappahannock county?
— Heather Wicke
RAWL Pet Food Drive to benefit Food Pantry
RAWL wants to help our community with a Pet Food Drive to benefit the Rappahannock Food Pantry. When people in our community are struggling to feed their families, we don't want them to worry about how they are going to feed their pets. We want to encourage you to please donate pet food and treats to the food pantry now through Nov. 9. Keeping these pets fed helps keep them out of the shelter. Stop by the food pantry, located at 11763 Lee Hwy., Sperryville, during regular business hours and drop off your pet food donation. Thank you for your generosity and kindness to our neighbors and their pets in need. Have questions? Call 540-987-5090.
— Cheryl Lynn Herrmann
Holiday pop-up shop in Viewtown
Starting this weekend, the old Viewtown General Store (105 Viewtown Rd. in Amissville) will be home to Live the Story Studios’ Holiday Pop-up Shop, featuring gifts, delicious treats and family crafts. The shop will be open Fridays and Saturdays from Nov. 5 to Dec. 18, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. To find out more, email Lynn Darling at livethestorystudios@gmail.com or visit livethestorystudios.com.
Rapp at Home November events
Lyt Wood, founding director of the Rappahannock Nature Camp, will speak on Friday, Nov. 5, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Rappahannock Park Pavilion. In his presentation, “The First and Next 36 Years of Rapp Nature Camp,” Wood will share experiences from the first camp session in 1986, as well as plans for 2022 and beyond in light of his upcoming retirement.
Meet Dietlinde Turban Maazel on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 2 p.m. in a Zoom event. Turban Maazel, internationally renowned actress, musician, teacher, and Artistic Director and CEO of the Castleton Festival, will discuss her journey from Germany to becoming an American citizen. She founded the festival with her late husband Maestro Lorin Maazel, and will share current and future plans to support young artists, students, and programs in classical music, theatre, and opera, here in Rappahannock County.
RSVP for Wood’s or Turban Maazel’s presentation by calling Rapp at Home at 540-937-4663 or email addell@rappathome.org.
On Tuesday, Nov. 9, Rapp at Home is presenting a webinar about long-term care insurance, featuring financial professionals Ann Seitz-Brown and Sheri L. Swackhamer. Please RSVP by calling 540-037-3525, or emailing gretchen.franti@thrivent.com.
-Patty Hardee