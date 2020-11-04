Delta Blues escape
Steve Azar music fans listen up. This Sunday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m., the Kid Pan Alley-based Because We Have Music livestream concert series will cast Rappahannock residents on a long journey from the Mississippi Delta blues of Azar, 1,200 miles up the river to the Minnesota home of singer/songwriter Ellis Delaney, and back across our Blue Ridge Mountains to the songs of Paul Reisler and Kid Pan Alley.
Azar, the music and culture ambassador of Mississippi, has released six critically acclaimed studio albums to date. Waitin’ On Joe features the smash hit I Don't Have to Be Me, one of the top five most played radio songs of the past two decades. Azar has reached No. 1 three times on the video charts, including the title track that featured actor Morgan Freeman.
Ellis Delaney is known for her stirring lyrics, open-hearted performances and contagious laughter. She’s a four-time guest on A Prairie Home Companion.
Join them for this free concert by registering at www.KidPanAlley.org/hconcert
Thanksgiving turkeys
The Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association, Inc. invites the Rappahannock County community to participate in a Thanksgiving turkey drive for needy families through Nov. 22.
“We are encouraging churches and businesses to donate turkeys and hams for families in need,” says the association.
To maximize the potential of the giveaway, monetary donations will also be accepted by sending checks or money orders to: Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association, Inc., 15044 Ryland Chapel Rd., Rixeyville, VA 22737
Turkeys and hams will be distributed while supplies last at the Wayland Blue Center in Rixeyville on Sunday, Nov. 22, from 1 to 4 p.m. Activity coordinator Nan Butler Roberts is standing by to answer questions at 540-661-2013 or else contact Women’s Auxiliary President Charlotte Johnson at 540-987-3340. Email wayland_blueridge@usa.com
Christmas Angels
The Rappahannock County Department of Social Services Christmas Angels Program will continue accepting submissions with children's names and wish lists through Nov. 16. Angel trees for angel adoption will be available at Trinity Episcopal Church in Washington and the Rappahannock County Library.
Angel gifts will need to be returned to Rappahannock DSS at 354 Gay Street, Washington, no later than Dec. 4 to allow adequate time for distribution.
Please call 540-675-3313 if you wish to add a child’s name to the program, have questions or would like to make a donation. Email Jennifer.parker@dss.virginia.gov with questions.
‘Business Your Way’
“Every other business in the world is having trouble [amid COVID-10] and these courses would help everybody. Plus, I’ve had thirty years of being a therapist and helping people through trauma and crises.”
No better introduction than from Marianne Clyde explaining her own new business venture, “Business Your Way, LLC,” which aims to aid Rappahannock and regional businesses in need of a fresh vision, plan and restructuring.
“I was quite happy in retirement,” says Clyde, “but seeing all the businesses in my own community ... in need of revitalization and renewal, I knew I had to do something.”
Clyde believes everyone should have the opportunity to create a business that can flex — as in make money — in a crisis.
“I think my starting a business in the middle of a pandemic shows people that this is really, really doable. You shouldn’t be afraid of it, you just ’t have to work with it,” she says.
Clyde says that seeing people “regain their confidence and sense of purpose has been my life’s work. What can be more rewarding than watching your business grow so your family and community can prosper? I love to watch people succeed.”
Find out more at www.businessyourway.solutions. Clyde can also be reached at marianne@businessyourway.solutions or by calling 800-574-8410.
That’s good shooting!
The Middle Street Gallery in Washington is pleased to showcase this entire month the stunning photographs of Francie Schroeder, Joyce Harman, and Ray Boc, also members of the Old Rag Photography & Gallery cooperative in Sperryville.
Schroeder, a long-time Rappahannock resident, attended the Brooks Institute of Photography, then worked for the Smithsonian Institution and the National Zoo as a printer and photographer.
Harman became a veterinarian in 1984, then lived in England and Ireland. She was drawn to rural Virginia by her love of horses and nature photography.
Boc, who co-founded 22 Wooster Gallery in New York City, retired to Rappahannock County two decades ago and contributes often to the pages of the Rappahannock News.
The one-of-a-kind show runs through Nov. 29 at the gallery next door to The Inn at Little Washington — Sat. and Sun. from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Salvation assistance
The Salvation Army in Front Royal is offering assistance with rental and mortgage arrearages.
To qualify your arrearage must be related to COVID 19.
If you need assistance please contact the Salvation Army and set up an appointment. Contact information is: The Salvation Army 357 Cloud Street Front Royal, VA 540-635-4020 or you can email Marilyn.Pyles@uss.salvationarmy.org
You will need to bring the following items to your appointment.:
• Proof of income before and after COVID
• Copies of your major bills
• A letter from your landlord or mortgage company showing the amount of your arrearage
