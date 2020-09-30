Pop-up exhibit
Dwell Fine Art & Craft presents “Points of View” at the Middle Street Gallery in Washington, Friday through Monday, Oct. 10-31, 11 to 5.
The special “gallery pop-up” exhibit will feature Italian landscapes by Kristen Peyton, still life abstracted by Eric Elliott, pastoral scenes by Lauren Kindle, and land and seascapes by Chito Padilla.
Hayley Sykes of Dwell, formerly of Main Street in Washington, promises a “beautiful art exhibit featuring four prominent Pennsylvania, Colorado and Virginia artists which I am bringing to the town of Little Washington.”
Fall Family Fun
It’s time for the Third Annual “Fall Family Fun Walk and Ride,” sponsored by the Rappahannock Trails Coalition.
Enjoy walking, biking, food, and fun with friends and neighbors on Saturday, Oct. 24. There will be maps of a 4 mile loop for walkers and a 9 mile loop for cyclists. Meet at Headmaster's Pub in Sperryville at 10 a.m. for complimentary cider, hot chocolate, and coffee. Ride/Walk starts at 10:30 a.m.
Tickets include a free t-shirt designed by the winner (contest details were sent home in school packets) of RappTrails' third annual Rappahannock Kids T-Shirt Design Contest. Children under 12 are free.
Proceeds benefit RappTrails, committed to making Rappahannock County’s outdoors accessible for all ages to safely enjoy walking, hiking and biking for education, health, fitness and community. Event will take place rain or shine. Email info@rapptrails.org
Clean water stewards
Registration is now open for a clean water stewardship online course for residents who live in the Rappahannock, Shenandoah and Potomac rivers watersheds.
“We’re going online this year to offer a wonderful opportunity to gain the skills and knowledge to advocate and take action for local streams, rivers, and the Chesapeake Bay,” said Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) Virginia Director of Outreach and Advocacy Ann Jurczyk.
Classes will be Tuesday evenings, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Oct. 6 through Nov. 17, with myriad guest speakers. Course topics include: Causes and solutions for pollution to your local waters; how to help restore local streams and rivers; rural pollution issues; science, ecology and geography; and environmental justice.
A field trip will be held for each region. Graduates receive CBF’s designation as a “Chesapeake Steward.” A $25 fee will cover costs of materials, with a limited number of free spaces for those with financial constraints. Register at www.cbf.org/voices-rp
Happy 50th, LFCC
Fifty years ago this week, Lord Fairfax Community College held its first classes.
The opening of LFCC came just two years after Gov. Mills Godwin established the Virginia Community College System, which has grown to encompass 23 colleges. Ground was broken for the college in Middletown on Oct. 11, 1969.
On LFCC’s first day of classes, there were 577 students. Since then, more than a quarter-million students have been educated at LFCC, with more than 22,000 degrees and certificates awarded — many to residents of Rappahannock County. Today, the college serves about 20,000 students each year through academic and workforce training programs.
Check out lfcc.edu/50 for a comprehensive illustrated timeline of Lord Fairfax’s history and links to the college’s new podcast, “LFCC Stories.”