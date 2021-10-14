Designer fundraises for food pantry with Rappahannock-inspired t-shirts
Dori Walker, a local graphic designer, is selling artisanal t-shirts that highlight a novel quality about Rappahannock County to raise money exclusively for the food pantry.
For the fourth straight year, Walker designed a limited-run t-shirt that “showcases something that’s beautiful about the county,” as she described her endeavor. This year’s design honors the county’s renown dark skies, depicting a starry night. All of the shirt’s profits will be donated to the Rappahannock Food Pantry’s general fund that facilitates food purchasing for the community.
In previous years, she’s sold between 30 and 40 shirts, raising between $600 and $800 for the pantry. As of Monday, Walker said she’s sold 107 shirts this year, far exceeding previous sales numbers.
Shirts this year can be pre-ordered online for between $30 and $35, with a long sleeve option available, and be picked up on Nov. 6 and Nov. 13 at the Rappahannock County Farmers Market, located at Pen Druid Brewing, 863 Sperryville Pk. Pre-orders close Oct. 15.
“There's a beautiful symmetry about this fundraiser,” Walker said. “By having the shirt sale in conjunction with the Farmers Market, and donating the proceeds to the Food Pantry, it creates a food connection — between those who are able to shop for quality food and those with food insecurity.”
“I feel fortunate that I don’t have any food security concerns, and I have volunteered at the food pantry and I've seen the nice families come in, and the abundance of food that’s offered … So, it seemed like a good cause to donate to,” she said.
Mimi Forbes, the food pantry’s director, said that the fundraiser is a great help, despite it historically not raking in loads of money.
“We’re really happy to do it again because every year it gets a little bit bigger and that’s what we love about it,” she said. After all, the vast majority of the pantry’s funding comes from people and organizations within the county. “I think it’s a great little program that she’s come up with — it’s a lovely design,” Forbes added.
— Ben Peters
Washington Post recognizes Rappahannock’s The Inn, Three Blacksmiths in ‘Fall Dining Guide’
Food Critic Tom Sietsema last week recognized Rappahannock County food icons The Inn at Little Washington and Three Blacksmiths in the Washington Post Magazine’s “Fall Dining Guide,” placing both on his list of premiere destinations in the Washington, D.C. region.
Sietsema said that The Inn, now a fixture of his dining guides, and its younger staff gives him hope for the future of premium food service.
“If you hanker for, say, the painter’s palette of sorbets or world-class ice cream sundae, just ask. This is the Inn, after all. Your wish is their command,” He wrote. “Which reminds me, there’s no better place to be a regular. Other places might write happy anniversary on a plate in chocolate. This memory maker rolls up with a cart carrying an enormous dome of spun sugar hiding progressively smaller replicas inside — along with dessert and a salutation on a marzipan ribbon.”
At Three Blacksmiths, the Sperryville restaurant that recently sold to a couple from D.C., Sietsema told reservation holders (some of whom reached out to him) that the quality of service and food on offer remains unchanged.
“Fans can rest assured that the original details remain in place and that the new hosts have ‘no plans on making any changes,’” new co-owner Jake Addeo told Sietsema. “A five-course dinner is still served just four days a week to no more than 20 people at a single, 7 o’clock seating. And this in a honey-lit, wood-bound dining room that factors in sheepskin stools for purses, local rocks to ferry the bread and tiny anvils with your party’s name written on it.”
Sietsema had been widely credited with putting Three Blacksmiths, now a foodie destination that’s become so popular that reservations must be made months in advance, on the map after praising it in his 2018 dining guide.
Local organizations partner to clean Sperryville trails
The Sperryville Community Alliance and the Rappahannock League of Environmental Protection (RLEP) are teaming up to co-sponsor the Saturday, Oct. 16 clean-up of the Sperryville walking trails. Volunteers will meet at 9 a.m. at the Headmaster’s Pub parking lot. The focus of the event is to remove invasive species along the walking trails and to plant natives. The joint effort is part of a RLEP initiative to support a national call to create Homegrown National Parks that seek to restore native biodiversity across this country.
Both groups will have experts on hand to discuss the new initiative and demonstrate methods for invasive removal. Participants will also learn how to plant natives that will bring back butterflies, bees, birds and other critters critical to the biodiversity of the county. There will be coffee and treats for all who come to help, and prizes for volunteers who work on the trail.
— Kerry Sutten
Hearing loss, hearing aid info for seniors
Hearing loss is the third most common physical condition in the U.S. behind arthritis and cardiovascular issues. Untreated hearing loss also contributes to isolation and mental illness in the elderly. While nearly 38 million people in the U.S. have hearing loss, only one in five has hearing aids.
Learn about Hearing Loss, Evaluation, and Hearing Aids on Friday, Oct. 15, at 10:30 a.m. Non-profit organization Rapp at Home is sponsoring a community-wide Zoom information session led by Dr. Ayasakanata Rout, Director of Audiology at James Madison University. His Hearing Aid Research Laboratory is the only university-based lab in Virginia that researches hearing aids. Rout will discuss advances in hearing aid technology, as well as availability and insurance coverage.
To register for this Rapp at Home Zoom session, call Rapp at Home at (540) 937-4663 or email addell@rappathome.org.
A close-up with renowned artists at Castleton this weekend
Don't miss a rare opportunity to witness close-up two world-renowned artists, tenor Paul Groves and pianist Pedja Mužijević, in Castleton’s intimate theatre.
On the program are famous Schubert Lieder, romantic songs by Duparc, folksongs by Britten, and delicious ariettas by Bellini.
If you would like to observe the fascinating process of preparation, Castleton welcomes you to a “Behind the Scenes” open rehearsal on Saturday, Oct. 16, at 1 p.m.
In addition to music, Paul and Pedja share another passion: food and good wine. Guests are invited to join them after the concert for a small reception and casual conversation.
Groves and Mužijević will perform live at the Theatre House this Sunday, Oct. 17, at 4 p.m.
Purchase tickets at www.castletonfestival.org.