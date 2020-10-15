House catches fire
A fire Monday morning at 180 Five Forks Road in Woodville caused extensive damage to a house set a fair distance back from the road.
“It took an intense tanker operation to relay water up the 2,000' driveway, and then pumped to 3 attack lines operating inside the structure,” Sperryville Fire said in a Facebook posting.
The firehouse said an emergency call came in at 10:50 a.m. reporting “smoke in the area,” and within “just a few minutes Rappahannock County Dispatch upgraded the call to a working structure fire.”
Sperryville’s first responders were assisted by firefighters from all Rappahannock stations, as well as from Culpeper County's Salem VFD.
Property records value the three-room, 1,348-square foot single-family home, built in 2005 on almost 36 acres, in the mid-$500,000’s. The property is owned by George Scott.
No injuries were reported.
{ Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning. }
PATH pandemic lift
The Rapp Center for Education (formerly RappU) and Verdun Adventure Bound, Inc. have been awarded $55,000 and $50,000 respectively by the Warrenton-based PATH Foundation as part of more than $1.5 million in special Community Resilience Grants created to ease the financial burden of COVID-19.
In its previous round of pandemic relief funding, PATH granted $816,500 to local organizations. With this latest round the total increases to more than $2.3 million.
“The increased burdens associated with the virus are far reaching,” said Christy Connolly, PATH Foundation president and CEO. “Through these grants and our previous COVID-19 response funding, we hope to help organizations continue their important work in our community.”
RappCats holiday store
Wondering what to get your kitten and cat lover for Christmas?
RappCats, in association with Kash Imprints in Culpeper, has created a new online holiday store with RappCats items for every taste and budget and finicky feline.
A portion of the proceeds will help RappCats rescue care for and find homes for needy cats and kittens in Rappahannock County. Proceeds will help offset RappCats’ increased costs and decreased donations amid COVID-19.
Shoppers can choose from a Christmas tree ornament and stocking, pet pad for water and food bowls, key chain, blanket, long-sleeved t-shirt, hooded sweatshirt, and quarter-zip pullovers.
All holiday orders must be placed by Nov. 13. Visit rappcatsholidaystore2020.itemorder.com/sale or for more information contact Liz Johnson, RappCats co-president, at 540-675-1201.
Bridges reopen
VDOT has now reopened the Route 623 (Pullens Bluff Road) bridge over Keyser Run near Route 614 (Keyser Run Road) in Rappahannock County.
The road was closed to through traffic July 13 for rehabilitation of the bridge’s abutments and deck, which was to have been completed Aug. 28. Construction was extended to Oct. 13 due to the scope of work.
The existing Keyser Run bridge was built in 1956 and had a posted weight restriction of 6 tons. Now the bridge allows all legal weight vehicles.
Meanwhile, the Business Route 15 (Remington Road) bridge over the Rappahannock River at the Culpeper-Fauquier county line is also reopened to traffic after being closed since 2019.
Under a $2.1 million construction contract, workers replaced the bridge deck, improved the approach spans on each end of the bridge and replaced select truss members.
Bison of Boston
Oh give me a home where the buffalo roam ...
Beef cattle may reign supreme for steaks and burgers, but more Virginia farmers are carving out a niche market with bison. Bison meat is experiencing a resurgence, particularly among health-conscious consumers who appreciate its health benefits. Compared to beef, the Virginia Farm Bureau says bison is high in protein and omega-3 fats, and rich in iron, zinc and vitamin B12.
“It’s one of the best red meats in the world for human consumption,” said Culpeper County Farm Bureau member Mike Sipes, who with Rob Ferguson co-owns the Virginia Bison Company at Cibola Farms off Sperryville Pike near Boston. “The nutritional value is off the charts.”
The Boston-area farm holds about 350 bison. At last count, 729 bison roamed eight Virginia bison farms.