Lions’ chilifest: Some like it hot (and spicy)
The Rappahannock Lions Club knows how to throw a party and it was on full display at its Chilifest cook-off on Oct. 9.
The Sperryville firehouse, decked out with hay bales, pumpkins, and other fall decorations, was transformed into a chili-lovers paradise that featured 13 chili recipes submitted by contestants from around the county. Over 100 club members and supporters showed up at the Lions’ big annual fundraiser.
“This was our best event ever,” said club president, Fred Stacey. “We exceeded out financial goals and I’m happy to report the funds we raised will be returned to the county in the form of student scholarships, hearing and vision testing, the Bland music competition, fire and rescue and the many other programs we sponsor and support.”
In addition to enjoying chili dishes with names such a ‘Cat 5 Hurricane’, ‘Old San Antonio’, and ‘This Ain’t Hormel’, attendees mixed and mingled while waiting for the big Grand Raffle contest.
As the raffle began, Master of Ceremonies, Jim Blubaugh, kept the audience in stiches with his quips and one-liners.
By the end of the evening five ticket holders won $1,000 each in the raffle drawdown contest. c Winners, Jake and Bet Jones, generously gave all their $1000 back to the club, and another winner donated $500.
In the chili cook-off, “Cider House Rules” (entered by Dave Shiff and Kit Johnston), won top honors for the individual entry, and “Huff and Puff’ (entered by David Huff of The Country Cafe Pit Stop) won in the restaurant category.
“This event couldn’t have happened without the herculean effort put in by Jim and Carolyn Manwaring and the team of volunteers they assembled, and of course our sponsors,” said Stacey. “Special thanks go to members of the Wakefield Country Day School LEO Club for showing up to the serve the chili. All in all, it couldn’t have been a more enjoyable and fun-filled evening.”
Volunteers needed to help plant native trees in Sperryville
The Piedmont Environmental Council (PEC) is seeking about 30 community volunteers to help plant 330 native trees and shrubs along Kilbys Creek in Sperryville on Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and from 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
The family-friendly planting event will help enhance water quality and wildlife habitat as part of the PEC’s and Friends of the Rappahannock’s (FOR) joint Headwater Stream Initiative. Kilbys Creek joins the Hughes River and continues downstream to its confluence with the Hazel River, which has been found to have impaired water quality. Volunteer activities include scalping (removing grass with a hoe), digging holes, planting, and pounding wooden stakes. The planting will take place at the Lane Property, 87 F.T. Valley Road. Learn more and sign up at pecva.org/trees.
Tree plantings are rain or shine events, although in the event of dangerous weather, PEC will reschedule. PEC will provide all necessary instruction and tools for planting, extra water, and snacks. Volunteers are encouraged to wear boots or closed-toe shoes, as well as weather-appropriate clothing that they’re comfortable getting dirty. Volunteers should also bring lunch, bottled water, sunscreen, and bug spray if needed.
“The goal of the Headwater Stream Initiative is to plant native tree and shrub species along waterways (also known as riparian buffers) in the Rappahannock River watershed in order to provide benefits for water, wildlife, and people. These buffers can help reduce erosion and the runoff of sediment and pollutants, improve water quality for aquatic ecosystems and drinking water downstream, and increase food, shelter, and habitat corridors for wildlife,” said Linnea Stewart, PEC’s tree planting and stewardship coordinator. “Volunteers play a pivotal role in achieving these outcomes by lending their hands and time to get plants in the ground. The hard work and generosity of our volunteers supports our mission to improve water quality locally, which ultimately improves the health of the Chesapeake Bay.”
Rapp at Home announces upcoming activities
LOCAL VOICES: Monday, Oct 24 at 2:00 p.m.,via Zoom. Pam Owen talks about where she’s lived and nature she’s observed. RSVP to Rapp at Home
CROQUET ON THE LAWN: Friday, Oct 28, 1:30 p.m. Enjoy playing croquet with friends plus lemonade and dessert. 11 Peyton Pl., Amissville. Contact Mary Ann at maryann@rappathome.org for directions. RSVP to Rapp at Home
FRENCH CONVERSATION: Tuesday, Oct 25, 10:30 a.m. at the Rappahannock County Public Library. Speak with friends in French about some topic of interest. RSVP to 540-937-4663.
SPANISH CONVERSATION: Tuesday, Oct 25, 5 p.m. Chat in Spanish with others who love the language. Email Tac Tacelosky for location, tacman@gmail.com
MUSEUM OF THE SHENANDOAH VALLEY: Friday, Oct 21, 10:00 a.m. departure from the Rapp at Home parking lot. Travel by minibus to Winchester for a guided tour of the museum, historic house and gardens. Entrance fee is $10. Bring a lunch. Space is limited so RSVP to Rapp at Home. Call 540-937-4663 or visit www.themsv.org for more details.
WALK AND TALK: Tuesdays, Oct 25, 10:00 a.m. enjoy an easy walk around Little Washington. Contact Nancy for more details at Nankona@aol.com
Rappahannock residents age 50+ are welcome to attend these Rapp at Home-sponsored events.
Kid Pan Alley writes song with Hearthstone, Rapp at Home
Bottoms up: Rapp Vets beer call to be held at Griffin Tavern
A beer call is being held for all Rappahannock Veterans on Veterans Day at Griffin Tavern, according to Mike Wenger.
The first round of drinks is compliments of the United States Air Force on Nov. 11 at 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. All Veterans and their spouses are welcome to come and share stories with other veterans.
Rapp Radio
Calling all Appalachia music and cider aficionados. Open mics will be hosted by John Hallberg and Frank Stocton at Sperryville's own Estes Mill on the last Thursday of every month.
Built circa 1830, the Estes Mill is a newly renovated piece of Rappahannock history. Head on over and check out the progress of the soon to be dulcimer museum and have a glass of cider.
But don't take our word for it. Hear it straight from the horse's mouth at rappnews.link/4wj and check out Apple Atcha Cider on Facebook.
Kiaya on Rappahannock Radio offers promo packages. If you're looking to spread the word about an event or highlight an artist, musician, or business establishment please contact kiaya@rappahannockradio.com
Agricultural conservation assistance funds available
Agricultural lands in Madison and Rappahannock Counties are eligible for conservation assistance funds from Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District (CSWCD) for stream exclusion fencing; establishing rotational grazing fields; developing water resources, wells, springs and stream access points; reforestation of critical areas; establishing or enlarging buffer areas along waterways.
Funds are also available for nutrient management plan development and implementation, cover crops and numerous other conservation practices including streambank stabilization and water quality filter strips on croplands.
CSWCD encourages producers to explore options now since program options have recently been revised and significantly improved for the producer. Program changes include increased buffer reimbursements for stream exclusion projects, new buffer reimbursements for riparian buffers and grass filter strips, and increased cover crop reimbursement rates.
The CSWCD expects program funding to remain available into next year although funding amounts beyond that are unknown. Program funding decisions are made in Richmond, typically one year at a time. Those interested in exploring the many benefits of conservation planning can contact the CSWCD at 540-825-8591.