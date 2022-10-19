Lions’ chilifest: Some like it hot (and spicy)

Rapp-20_2.jpeg

Lions Club members and friends celebrate the club’s annual Chilifest fundraiser. 

The Rappahannock Lions Club knows how to throw a party and it was on full display at its Chilifest cook-off on Oct. 9. 

Rapp-20.jpeg

Kid Pan Alley songwriters Paul and Cheryl Reisler recently wrote songs with kids at Hearthstone School as well as with senior citizens at Rapp at Home.

Tags