Don’t forget to vote!
Twelve days remain until Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3.
In-person absentee voting is underway at the Rappahannock Registrar’s office, 262A Gay Street, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., extended to include this Saturday, Oct. 24 as well as Saturday, Oct. 31, the latter Halloween Day being the final day to cast a ballot before Nov. 3.
“Masks are required,” the office stresses.
Tomorrow, Oct. 23, is the deadline for the Rappahannock office to receive completed absentee ballot applications in order for ballots to be mailed to voters. Further information is available on the county website or by phoning 540-675-5380.
Election Day on Nov. 3 is now a state holiday. Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
Huff toasts 31
Rappahannock restaurateur David Huff and his staff marked Friday as “31 years ago today we started serving Rappahannock and surrounding counties at our previous [Washington] location, The Country Cafe. We look back today as we are back serving with such grateful hearts.
“Even though we were out of commission for a few months we were always in the hearts of our customers. Seven months ago we started back serving at our current location in Sperryville, the Country Cafe Pit Stop. We are thankful for Ricky Shaw giving us the opportunity to get back to doing what we love and we are forever grateful and thankful for our loyal customers.
“Without you we wouldn’t be where we are now. Here’s to more years serving our friends and family! Thank you!”
Rapp bridge repair
Beginning Oct. 26, VDOT will rehabilitate the Route 614 (Keyser Run Road) bridge over Keyser Run. The road will be closed to through traffic at the bridge, which carries about 150 vehicles per day.
Motorists are advised to use alternate routes during the closure. Weather permitting, the bridge will reopen to traffic Dec. 10.
Rapp farmer funds
Agricultural lands in Rappahannock County continue to be eligible for conservation assistance funds from Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District for stream exclusion fencing, establishing rotational grazing fields, developing water resources, wells, springs and stream access points, reforestation of critical areas and reestablishing buffer areas along waterways.
Funds are also available for nutrient management plan development and implementation, cover crops, and numerous other conservation practices.
The state is making huge commitments to get ag producers into voluntary conservation programs — partly using state funds — before any federal deadlines on Chesapeake Bay restoration arrive. The CSWCD expects a lot will change with program options and opportunities as the 2025 restoration deadline approaches.
Funding should remain available into 2021, but beyond that nobody knows as decisions are made in Richmond, typically one year at a time.
The district is standing by — with funds — to assist at 540-825-8591.
Thanksgiving peak?
UVA’s Biocomplexity Institute estimates that COVID-19 in Virginia will peak the week ending Nov. 22, “with 8,394 weekly cases. If we continue on this trajectory, we would expect 202,040 total confirmed cases by Thanksgiving.
“Statewide, new case growth has increased in the past week, with reproduction rates above 1.0 in most regions,” UVA states. “While too early to be certain, this may suggest that concerns regarding the onset of cold weather were founded. Regardless, even with a 20 percent increase in transmission beginning next month, the model projects that hospital capacity will not be exceeded in any Virginia region through the end of the year.”
Meanwhile, UVA says the practice of mask-wearing is “strong and growing.”
“Mask usage in Virginia has been stable over the course of the pandemic, with between 83 and 89 percent of Virginians reporting using masks all or most of the time.”
So much for hiking
Subpar Parks is a popular Instagram site created by Amber Share, who with colorful posters quotes outrageous if not hilarious negative reviews of the country’s national parks: Yellowstone and Glacier to Zion and Shenandoah.
“The reviews are real,” she says. “I did not write any of these reviews and don’t agree with them. That’s the point. I love the parks and I’m even donating a portion of the proceeds [of poster sales] to the National Park Foundation.”
Without further ado:
Biscayne: “Phone signal is impossible.”
Petrified Forest: “Basically a desert with some dead trees.”
Carlsbad Caverns: “Poorly lit and just plain.”
Pacific Rim: “If you like walking on an almost endless beach, this is the place.”
Redwoods: Trees and coasts are mostly it.”
Crater Lake: “Just something to look at and leave.”
North Cascades: “Too many mountains, trees, snow, etc.”
Channel Islands: “Too many birds.”
Great Sand Dunes: “It’s just a big mountain of sand.”
Hot Springs: “Don’t waste your time unless you’re really into hot springs.”
Zion: “Scenery is distant and impersonal.”
Saguaro: “OK if you like cactus.”
Wind Cave: “Seen a few caves, seen em all.”
Theodore Roosevelt: “There are no real attractions here.”
Dry Tortugas: “Nothing to do but walk around.”
Hawai’i Volcanoes: “Don’t even get to touch lava.”
Everglades: “Miles and miles of nothing.”
Mammoth Cave: “Cold, dark, damp & stinky.”
Badlands: “The only thing bad about these lands is the entire experience.”
Mount Rainier: “I’ve seen bigger mountains.”
Pinnacles: “A bunch of rocks, big deal.”
Glacier: “Too cold for me.”
Shenandoah: “Not a lot to offer unless you want to hike.”