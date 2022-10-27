Fourth Estate Friday
Join us this Friday, Oct. 28, at 9 a.m. at Before and After in Sperryville for our monthly public story meeting, where we talk about recent events and the local news with our readers. Have something to say about how we cover the news? Want to hear lively debate about what’s happening in our county? Meet the people behind the stories, share your thoughts and observations, and hear what others have to say! Everybody is welcome. Coffee is on us.
Rapp News Halloween costume contest
Calling all Washington Trick-or-Treaters: Those who make a stop at the Rappahannock News, 309 Jett St., on Halloween (Monday, Oct. 31) between 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. will have the chance to get a photo of their costume published in the Nov. 3 edition of the paper. But we’ll only pick our favorite costume, so get creative!
Other costumes will be published in a photo slideshow online. Group costumes are welcome
And, of course, there will be candy.
Halloween happenings around Rappahannock
A number of Trick or Treat events are scheduled around the county for Halloween on Monday.
Get your ghouls and goblins, demons and dragons ready for ScarryVille, scheduled for Monday, October 31 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Sperryville's Historic Main Street. Main Street will be closed from the Sperryville Post Office to U.S. Route 211 by the Sperryville Volunteer Rescue Squad, including access to Woodward.
Little Washington’s annual Halloween festivities begin at 5:30 on Thursday, Oct. 31, and last until 8:30, well after the sun has gone down.
See Jan Clatterbuck’s Washington column for additional events.
County Fire and Rescue holds training session
Members of the Rappahannock County Fire and Rescue Department and Rappahannock County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association last weekend participated in emergency medical services education training.
The training was geared toward ensuring the county’s emergency providers, both professional and volunteer, received the most up-to-date medical information, according to a news release from Emergency Services Coordinator Sean Polster.
Training included classes on burns, obstetric emergencies, cardiac rhythm recognition, mental health, trauma pediatrics, respiratory distress, and helicopter landing zone operations.
While the first day was a mix of classroom presentations and some hands-on training, the second day included a visit from an aeromedical evacuation helicopter, with a tour of the aircraft, briefing by their flight crew and familiarization of the equipment they carry. Additionally, emergency medical service providers worked together through scenarios that put together everything that they learned.
County implements new emergency dispatch communication system
Rappahannock County this week implemented a new dispatch system for fire and rescue companies across the county to ensure the closest emergency units are dispatched to an emergency.
The system is designed to dispatch the closest unit or volunteer company to an incident before gradually expanding to units or volunteer companies located further away, including mutual aid partners from neighboring communities, according to a press release from Emergency Services Coordinator Sean Polster. The system includes a list of 30 agencies that can be tapped depending on the severity of an incident.
The dispatch system and the associated response order was implemented on Oct. 16. “This change was a quiet yet important improvement for our citizens and visitors,” Polster wrote in a press release. “The entire public safety community understands that the new system is crucial because seconds count in the event of an emergency.”
Hurt and Proffitt, a professional design service firm specializing in geospatial information systems (GIS), was chosen to partner with Rappahannock County on this project. The firm’s approach considers Virginia Department of Transportation roadway speed limits, travel times, turning maneuvers and other data points to determine which emergency response units are best positioned to answer calls, according to Polster.
The process utilizes GIS data available from state resources to calculate the response order for each geographic box that the Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association (VFRA) designated. Hurt and Proffitt currently provides GIS services to 30 other localities in the state.
The implementation of this system comes after at least ten years of discussion at the VFRA, almost a year of refining data points, dialogue with the fire and rescue system, as well as support of the Rappahannock County Sheriff and emergency dispatcher training.
“I came in [about a year ago] and it was one of the projects that was kind of sitting there, so we started working with the [VFRA],” Polster said in an interview with the Rappahannock News. “They created a committee and really started putting the pencil to paper to really get it done. Lieutenant [Janie] Jenkins has really been the one driving the backside of this.”
Reenacted history photographed by a Castleton resident
Shenandoah artist in residence to hold free photography education sessions this weekend
Carl Johnson will hold two free public programs, one on Oct. 28 and another on Oct. 31, to help attendees learn to take better photographs. Attendees will need a Shenandoah National Park entrance permit or pass to enter the park.
At the Oct. 28 program, which will be in the auditorium of the visitor center at Big Meadows (mile 51 on Skyline Drive) at 2 p.m.
“From DSLR to mirrorless cameras and smartphones, pretty much everyone has a camera today. Rather than documenting our trips or hikes, how can we put our cameras to better use? I will discuss how we can use photography to form deeper connections with nature, whether it is in our backyard or our favorite national parks. These connections can be formed through exploration, discovery, and giving ourselves the time we need.”
On Oct, 31, Johnson will host an outdoor program near the visitor center at Big Meadows (mile 51 on Skyline Drive) at 5 p.m.
The artist said of the program: “We have all seen amazing photos. What they have in common is great use of light and composition. But they didn't happen by accident. The photographer had to see the image first before it could be created. As Ansel Adams said, ‘You don't take a photograph, you make it.’ Seeing and noticing details in the world around you is crucial to making that photograph. Join me for an excursion out into the field to learn the importance of observation and visualization in the making of good images. I will also offer helpful technical and creative tips on how to use your camera to take better pictures.”
Lions sponsoring ‘Drug Take Back’ this weekend
Rappahannock Lions Club is sponsoring its second semi-annual Drug Enforcement Agency “Drug Take Back” on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the CFC Farm and Home Center, colluqually known at the Co-op, located 12645 Lee Hwy near Washington.
Residents are urged to bring unused and unwanted prescription drugs for safe disposal to keep them out of the wrong hands and out of landfills and our water supply.
‘Mountain man’ author to give talk at cafe
George Mason, author of the "Rob Trilogy," at Before and After Cafe on Saturday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. will talk about his series of three historical fiction books that follows the life of a mountain man born and raised in and around the Nethers.
Mason punctuates his talk with historic photos of Rob Nickerson and the homesteads that were part of his 90+ years of life starting when born as a woods colt in the late 1800s. It follows his life from birth to marriage, through both world wars, the establishment of the park, and everything in between.
Rapp at Home’s upcoming events
LIFE STORIES: First and third Tuesdays, Nov. 1 and 15, 2 p.m. on Zoom. RSVP to Rapp at Home. Write and share your stories. This is open to new participants. Person in charge is Emery Lazar.
ELVES WORKSHOP: Every Tuesday in Nov., 1, 8, 15 ,22 and 29, at 12:30 p.m., Washington Schoolhouse Auditorium. Help build the winning Rapp at Home Christmas Parade float! Contact Yoko Barsky for all information.
CONVERSATION ABOUT AGING: Wednesday, Nov. 2, 10:30 a.m. at the Rush River office. The topic is: What Brings Me Joy? Danny Wilson will lead the conversation. RSVP to Danny at rapplander@gmail.com
THE SUPREME COURT:Monday, Nov. 7, 7 p.m., Rapp Library. Presenter: Paul Smith. The Supreme Court: How it operates and How it has changed, RSVP to Joyce Wenger, joyce@wengerandwenger.com
SPANISH CONVERSATION: Tuesdays, Nov. 8, 29, 5 p.m., Contact Tac for location. Come chat in Spanish with others who love the language. RSVP to Tac Taceloskey, Tacman@gmail.com
WALK AND TALK: Every Tuesday in November, 1 a.m., Contact Nancy Studds for the location. Easy walk around Little Washington. RSVP to Nancy at nankona@aol.com
Rappahannock residents age 50+ are welcome to attend these Rapp at Home-sponsored events. Contact the organization at 540-937-4663 or info@rappathome.net
Hazel River clean-up recovers 700 lbs. of metal
Friends of the Hazel River spent an October afternoon wandering in and along the titular river and pulled out over 700 pounds of metal.
Metal doesn’t decompose, and the power of the flooding rains caused by the warming climate carries that debris further into the river — eventually to the Chesapeake Bay. Along the way they pose toxic threats to the water and fish and collision hazards to boaters and fishermen, according to Linda Croxson
In total, the group pulled out 640 pounds of “Steel Light,” 10 pounds of “Alum Sheet,” 13 pounds of “Elec Moto Clean,” and 40 pounds of “Cop/Alum/Rad Irony.”
Friends of the Hazel is affiliated with Streamsweepers, an ongoing river restoration project of Center for Natural Capital, an organization dedicated to rural resilience.