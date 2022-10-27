Rapp-27_4.jpg

Friends of the Hazel River cleared hundreds of pounds of metal from the titular river.

 Courtesy Photo

Fourth Estate Friday

Join us this Friday, Oct. 28, at 9 a.m. at Before and After in Sperryville for our monthly public story meeting, where we talk about recent events and the local news with our readers. Have something to say about how we cover the news? Want to hear lively debate about what’s happening in our county? Meet the people behind the stories, share your thoughts and observations, and hear what others have to say! Everybody is welcome. Coffee is on us.

Leah, Evan and Ellis Childress, who dressed as an adorable scene of a fire, won the 2021 Rappahannock News Halloween costume contest.
County Fire and Rescue workers received a visit from an aeromedical evacuation helicopter during a training session last weekend.
The new dispatch system utilizes GIS data to ensure the closest units are dispatched to an emergency.
A reenactment of the Civil War Battle of Cedar Creek in Middleburg on Oct. 15 photographed by Castleton resident and Laurel Ridge Community College student Derek Murray.

