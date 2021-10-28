Zane Tyson memorialized at County Park
Zane Tyson, 22, lost his battle with brain cancer on July 28. Zane was living in Florida at the time of his passing, but was a previous resident of Rappahannock County. A Celebration of Zane's Life was held this past Saturday (Oct. 23) at Rappahannock County Park.
Zane received his brain cancer diagnosis in November of 2019 and fought his disease bravely at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn. His last year was spent in hospice at home with his mother, Sherri Tyson, as his sole caregiver. Sherri has plans to honor Zane's legacy by working toward health insurance policy changes to help others like Zane get the care necessary to thrive, not just survive.
A fundraising page in Zane's name can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-zane-fight-cancer-amp-his-way-back-to-health
ScarryVille taking to Main Street
The Sperryville Community Alliance will host the fourth annual ScarryVille on Halloween, Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sperryville's Historic Main Street. Main Street will be closed to vehicular traffic during these hours from Sperryville's Post Office to the intersection of Main Street and U.S. Route 211 by the Sperryville Volunteer Rescue Squad. Access to Woodward Road from Main Street will also be closed to ensure a safe and fun place for kids to trick or treat and adults to catch-up with friends and neighbors.
Many local businesses and residents will provide opportunities for trick-or-treating. Kimberly Nicole Photography will offer free portraits of kids and families in costume at Before & After from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Residents are encouraged to walk to Main Street, while driving visitors are asked to park at Headmaster’s Pub and other locations around the village.
The Sperryville Volunteer Rescue Squad, the Sperryville Volunteer Fire Department, and the Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office have generously agreed to provide support to block Main Street traffic entrances to prevent any traffic access and keep the road safe.
Updates on ScarryVille, including weather cancellation, will be available on the Sperryville Community Alliance Facebook page or at www.SperryFest.org.
— Kerry Sutton
Trick-or-treat in Little Washington
Little Washington’s Halloween festivities kick off at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31, and go until 8:30 p.m. The Inn at Little Washington will hand out candy at the front door. Trinity Episcopal Church will welcome trick-or-treaters of all ages starting at 6 p.m. and going to 9 p.m.
Rapp at Home and Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community will be giving out goodies in front of the Little Washington Theatre at 291 Gay St. between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Fourth Estate Friday
Join us this Friday, Oct. 29, at 9 a.m. at Skyward Cafe in Flint Hill for our monthly public story meeting, where we talk about recent events and the local news with our readers. Have something to say about how we cover the news? Want to hear lively debate about what’s happening in our county? Meet the people behind the stories, share your thoughts and observations, and hear what others have to say! Everybody is welcome. Coffee is on us.
Election Day in Rapp
Below is a list of all precincts and their corresponding voting locations. Voters who are unsure which district they live in should consult their state issued voter ID card or the Voter Registration Office (540-675-5380). It can also be found online at https://www.elections.virginia.gov/casting-a-ballot/polling-place-lookup/.
Hampton District: Precinct 101 — Washington Volunteer Fire and Rescue, located 10 Firehouse Ln.
Jackson District: Precinct 201 — Amissville Fire and Rescue, located 14711 Lee Hwy.
Piedmont District: Precinct 301 — Sperryville Volunteer Fire Department, located 11871 Lee Hwy.
Stonewall-Hawthorne District: Precinct 401 — Castleton Community Volunteer Fire Company, located 593 Castleton View Rd.
Wakefield District: Precinct 501 — Flint Hill Volunteer Fire and Rescue, located 945 Fodderstack Rd. Precinct 502 — Chester Gap Volunteer Fire Department, located 42 Waterfall Rd.
Polling hours are from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. As long as you are in line by 7 p.m., you will be able to vote. Election officials request that voters wear a mask to the polls, and officials will sit behind plexiglass with PPE and voters will be socially distanced.