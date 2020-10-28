Fourth Estate hiatus
With the remnants of Hurricane Zeta forecast to bring substantial rain to the Piedmont region, there will be no Fourth Estate Friday gathering tomorrow. The Rappahannock News looks forward to greeting readers in November, when there will no doubt be much to discuss over coffee.
Trout stream success
The Piedmont Environmental Council (PEC) has counted 37 brook trout on either side of the fish-friendly metal truss bridge installed last November over Cedar Run at the Whiteoak Canyon Trailhead.
The bridge replaced an old, undersized culvert that was impeding the ability of Virginia’s state fish to reach its spawning grounds upstream.
“Trout habitat has become increasingly fragmented by inadequate and failing culverts at road stream crossings, loss of tree-canopy cover and pollution from sediment in streams. Last month’s count signifies the successful impact of PEC’s stream restoration pilot efforts and paves the way for expanding the initiative more broadly,” says PEC Field Representative Claire Catlett.
Brook trout are beloved by local anglers for their flashy color, a bold speckle of red, blue, and yellow with white-tipped fins.
In 2013, PEC embarked on a survey of 141 road-stream crossings in headwater streams bordering Shenandoah National Park in Rappahannock, Madison, Greene and Albemarle counties. It identified which crossings were impeding upstream trout access. PEC’s survey led to a multi-partner initiative that began with four pilot projects.
“Our fish count at Whiteoak Canyon revealed a trout paradise there, with 22 brook trout counted downstream of the new bridge and 15 trout counted upstream,” says Catlett.
Revel at Revel
Mandalélé performed for the public Saturday at Revel Farm in Sperryville. All health and safety guidelines were in place.
Mandalélé is the collaborative creation of three Rappahannock singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalists: Lorraine Duisit, Robert “Smiggy” Smith, and Wendi Sirat. The lively trio blends three-part harmonies with rockin' grooves, sparkling strings and toe-tappin' rhythms to create music infused with a potpourri of global traditions and inspiration from the Appalachian Mountains and Hawai'i.
Frances Miller, violinist, singer/songwriter and fellow founding band member of Mandalélé took a brief break from her life with her family on their grass fed dairy farm in Pennsylvania to rejoin Mandalele for the day. Travis Knapp, singer/songwriter/banjo player, from Ithaca, NY also played with the group.
Packard parade
Assembled in Detroit from 1899 to 1956, several dozen rare Packard automobiles rolled into Rappahannock County last Thursday for the Old Dominion Packard Club’s 2020 Fall Meet.
Founded in 1958 to preserve and enjoy Packard motor cars and the diverse history of the Packard Motor Car Company, the meet’s tour master was Chris Overcash of Culpeper. Before arriving at the Sperryville River District, the Packards made pit stops at James Madison’s Montpelier and Graves Mountain Lodge.
“I even recognized the two newest 1950's [Packards] from my childhood when I knew every make and model on the road at the time,” says Sperryville photographer Ray Boc. “Life was simpler in those days.”