RappCE bids founder farewell
On Wednesday, Sept. 28, the Rappahannock Center for Education (RappCE) held a ceremony at Quièvremont Winery to send off founder Doug Schiffman who is moving away from Rappahannock to Florida.
Attendees signed a guest book, recording special memories and expressing appreciation for Schiffman. He has worked for the past seven years to secure funding, recruit instructors, and identify needs in the community that RappCE could help fulfill through education.
RappCE has since graduated 133 students from workforce training classes in health care and in meat-processing and offered 300 lifelong learning classes.
Schiffman and his wife are relocating to their home in Florida where they have previously spent each winter. He plans on coordinating with RappCE for the next year as the organization transitions into new leadership.
Despite rain, Headwaters’ Harvest Fest persisted
The first-ever Headwaters Harvest Festival took place at Eldon Farms last Saturday. Despite the rain, volunteers, vendors and community members of all ages came out to support the fundraiser.
Rappahannock Sheriff’s Office reports thefts of more than 20 street signs this week
The Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday said it was investigating the thefts of more than 20 road signs that were removed from the poles over the past week. In some instances, the entire pole was removed, the sheriff said.
Proper signage is important for fast response for all public safety responders, the sheriff’s office said. The removal of signs is not only illegal, but could delay much needed help to the community.
The Sheriff’s Office is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. Those with information were encouraged to call the sheriff at 540-675-5304.
To report a missing street sign, please call 540-675-5300.
County man dies in motorcycle crash
A Rappahannock man died in a motorcycle crash in Culpeper County in September, according to a news release from Virginia State Police. Authorities believe the crash occurred sometime between 1:30 p.m. Sept. 17 and 9:50 a.m. Sept. 19, but could not say definitively.
Timothy W. Brown, 60, of Washington, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries after he failed to maneuver a curve while driving a 2007 Harley-Davidson motorcycle north on Route 522 and ran off the left side of the roadway, just north of Durantes Curve.
The motorcycle came to rest at the bottom of an embankment and Brown was thrown from the bike. Neither the motorcycle nor Brown were visible from the roadway, and neither were discovered until Sept. 19 by a passerby, who notified police. The crash remained under investigation as of last week.
RAAC in search of old event photos for anniversary
In celebration of its 40th anniversary, the Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community is gathering photos of its events over the years, especially those from the 1980s and 1990s.
The organization has asked residents to submit their favorite photos from RAAC events by Nov. 1. They can be submitted as digital high resolution files to photos@raac.org, while hard copies can be mailed to P.O. Box 24 Washington, VA, 22747.
Rapp at Home announces upcoming activities
All Rappahannock residents age 50+ are welcome to attend these October Rapp at Home events:
BOOK CLUB | 2nd Thursday, Oct 13, 10:30 a.m. | County Park Pavilion: This month’s book is “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks. Contact Christy Ludlow at christyrll@gmail.com
FRENCH CONVERSATIONS | 2nd and 4th Tuesday, Oct. 11 & 25, 10:30 a.m. | County library: Speak with friends in French about topics of interest. Please RSVP to Rapp@Home, 540-937-4663, or maryann@rappathome.org
WALK and TALK | Every Tuesday, Oct. 11, 18, 25, 10 a.m. | Little Washington: Easy walk around town. Contact Nancy Studds for more details, Nankona@aol.com
‘Catstravaganza’ returns this weekend
RappCats annual Catstravaganza will be held this Saturday (Oct. 8) from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. (with a rain date of Oct. 15). Proceeds from the event benefit the organization’s little cat shelter located in Flint Hill.
The event will be held outdoors on the grounds of the beautiful Castleton Lakes, the home of Tracie and John Jacquemin, and will feature an al frescoluncheon with local wines, and live music by songstress Monica Worth, accompanied by acclaimed guitarist, Royce Campbell, formerly with the Henry Mancini Orchestra.
A live auction will feature spa services, gift baskets from local merchants, an AirBnB stay, and more.
Tickets start at $80 and sponsorships at $250, and can be purchased online at https://rappcats.org/.