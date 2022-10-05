rapp-doug.jpg

Rapp Center for Education founder Doug Schiffman is leaving Rappahannock county for Florida.

 Courtesy photo

RappCE bids founder farewell

On Wednesday, Sept. 28, the Rappahannock Center for Education (RappCE) held a ceremony at  Quièvremont Winery to send off founder Doug Schiffman who is moving away from Rappahannock to Florida.

