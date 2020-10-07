Brew with a view
“This weekend was magnificent! The weather was superlative and folks came from far and wide to help us celebrate the opening. It was the perfect way to close a chapter and begin another.”
So relays Van Carney of the much-anticipated opening this past weekend of Pen Druid Brewing on Eldon Farms. The popular brewery moved from Sperryville’s River District into a newly constructed 2,900-square-foot ag production and tasting facility on what was previously cattle grazing land — and in prior decades an apple orchard — set a good distance back from the intersection of routes 522 (Sperryville Pike) and 231 (FT Valley Road).
The unique partnership, which doesn’t entail a business merger, was spearheaded by Richie Burke of Eldon Farms with the enthusiastic support of Jennings, Van and Lain Carney, three Rappahannock brothers who launched the craft brewery in August 2015.
The move into the more expansive space allows the commercial brewery and winery to convert into a farm winery and brewery — in effect an agricultural enterprise, where the brothers will grow many of the sundry ingredients found in their beers, wines, ciders and such.
Christmas parade 2.0
COVID-19 has changed so much, and concerns about big crowds and safety are causing the organizers of Rappahannock’s annual holiday tradition to adapt 2020’s event. This year, “Christmas in Little Washington” is becoming “A Rappahannock Christmas” and the traditional parade will take a pause.
“We can still celebrate and still be safe,” said Dot Lessard, one of this year’s parade organizers.
So, all of Rappahannock’s villages — from Chester Gap to Woodville — are invited to decorate a float and create a holiday display around their float. Parade organizers will work with point people in each area to help coordinate the effort. There will also be an "I Spy" activity for kids, where they can look for a specific Christmas-themed item at each village display.
Floats must be completed by Dec. 5, and they will be judged on Sunday, Dec. 6, by a three-judge panel.
The village with the winning entry will receive a live bulb Christmas tree, donated by the Rappahannock Historical Society’s John and Judy Tole. Garcia Tree Service & Landscaping will plant the tree.
And don’t worry, Santa and Mrs. Claus will make their annual appearance, providing gifts for the county’s children (albeit in a more socially distanced setting than in years past). The season’s first couple will appear, as before, on the porch of the former county administration building in Washington. Toys will be handed out from a safe distance and masks will be required for everyone visiting the jolly old elf.
Watch this newspaper for more details. For more information, contact Kim Nelson at kimberlynelson4@icloud.com
Christmas Angels
The Rappahannock County Department of Social Services annual Christmas Angel program that provides gifts for local children will open on Oct. 19, reports department director Jennifer Parker. Children's names and information will be accepted beginning on that day; the last day to submit is Nov. 16.
This year, “Angel trees” will be available at Trinity Espicopal Church in Washington and at the Rappahannock County Library. Individuals can adopt an Angel at these locations.
Gifts for Angels will be due back to the department’s office (354 Gay St., Washington) by Dec. 4 to allow enough time for distribution before the holidays.
If you have questions about the program or wish to enroll, please contact the department at 540-675-3313.
2020 Election dates
Important Election 2020 reminders:
— Oct. 13: Last day to register to vote.
— Oct. 23: Last day to request an absentee by-mail ballot (return ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3).
— Oct. 31: Last day to vote absentee in-person on Gay Street in Washington.
— Nov. 3: Election day. Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Masks and social distancing required.
To register to vote and apply for an absentee ballot, visit www.vote.elections.virginia.gov
Final run
The Flint Hill Volunteer Fire Co. announced Tuesday the passing of longtime member Bill Welch, “who served our department in many ways. President, Chaplain and was always a part of the boot drives where he talked and made friends with everyone. He was definitely a true Hero!
“Rest In Peace, we will take it from here!”
Richard Brady, a columnist for this newspaper who resides in Flint Hill, said Bill “did so much for his community, through church and particularly through the fire department.”
One of Bill’s surviving brothers, Roger Welch, was chair of the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors through 2019.
Click here to sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning.