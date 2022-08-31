William Richard Settle, Settle’s Cars & Trucks co-founder, dies at 85

rapp-1-web.jpg

William Richard Settle was brought back to Rappahannock in a casket mounted on the flatback of a truck to be buried in the family cemetery. Photographed is Alex Settle, great grandson of William Richard. 

William Richard Settle, a co-founder of the longstanding Rappahannock County used car lot Settle’s Cars & Trucks, died Aug. 24 at Hidden Springs in Warren County.

