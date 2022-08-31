William Richard Settle, Settle’s Cars & Trucks co-founder, dies at 85
William Richard Settle, a co-founder of the longstanding Rappahannock County used car lot Settle’s Cars & Trucks, died Aug. 24 at Hidden Springs in Warren County.
He was buried on Aug. 28 at a cemetery on the Settle family farm where he grew up. The Settle family has held that land, located near Aaron Mountain Road in Castleton, since the 1800s, according to his son, Bubby Settle. William Richard was brought back to Rappahannock in a casket mounted on the flatbed of a truck.
“We wanted to bring him back to Rappahannock on that flatbed and take him down through the farm and meet up with all his friends over at the graveyard,” Bubby said. “And that’s exactly what we did.”
More than 300 people attended the funeral, comprising friends, family and customers — more than the family was expecting, Bubby said. He said it was indicative of how beloved his father was throughout the county.
“He was like my best friend. I worked with him every day,” Bubby said.
The late Settle was born May 7, 1937 in Rock Mills, Virginia, according to his obituary. He and his wife, Ester Settle, founded in 1972 the car shop that has become a Rappahannock institution. It’s celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.
Bill Fletcher, who said he’d been friends with William Richard his entire life, called the late Settle the best poker player to have ever lived in Rappahannock County. “Richard was a character. He was a hustler. He was the best d*** negotiator you’ve ever seen if you wanted to buy a car or truck or anything. He was a great guy,” Fletcher said.
Big community yard sale this weekend
Wakefield Country Day School is hosting a 50-family yard sale on the front lawn of its Huntly campus this Saturday, Sept. 3, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Among the “one-of-a-kind finds” and “treasures of all kinds” available for sale: a radial arm saw; canoe and kayak; adult and baby clothes; nice purses and jewelry; kitchen items; and furniture.
Celebrate Labor Day weekend at Gray Ghost Vineyards
Gray Ghost Vineyards is hosting a labor day celebration on Saturday, Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4, between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Admission is free, but wine tasting and food fees apply.
On Saturday at the vineyard, located 14706 Lee Hwy in Amissville, live music will be performed by J. Micheal Henry (1 p.m. to 4 p.m.) and food by Bill's Backyard Barbecue. On Sunday, live music will be performed by Kristin Gibbs (1 p.m. to 4 p.m.) with food from Talk of the Mountain Seafood.
Chronic disease self-management program at the Rappahannock library
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services will present a six-week workshop on chronic disease self-management at the Rappahannock County Library beginning Sept. 19.
The free workshop will be on Mondays from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. There is no charge for the program or the material.Pre-registration is required and can be done by contacting Bonnie Vermillion at 540-547-4824 or bvermillion@rrcsb.org.
Calling all artisans! Christmas in Little Wash vendor app open
The Artisan Market is a special part of Christmas in Little Washington, and vendor applications for the annual event are now available. This year’s community celebration, including the market and the parade, will be held on Sunday, Dec. 4, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The fee for vendors to participate is $75 with all proceeds going to the Food Pantry. For an application, email CILWartisans@gmail.com or message “Christmas in Little Washington” on Facebook.
Inn plans gala dinner at Mount Vernon
The Inn at Little Washington joins the Mount Vernon Ladies' Association and the Life Guard Society of Historic Mount Vernon to produce a special gala evening in support of the restoration of the historic kitchen at Mount Vernon on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
This black-tie event will feature: Al fresco cocktails and dinner designed by Chef Patrick O’Connell; a seated dinner on the east lawn of Mount Vernon overlooking the Potomac; dessert and after-dinner drinks mix and mingle with fireworks; after-hours tours of the historic mansion
Event proceeds support a curatorial restoration of the historic kitchen at President George Washington’s home. Tickets are on sale now here. Space is limited.
Blast at Front Royal quarry injures drivers, damages cars
At about 1:04 p.m. last Wednesday, the Warren County Dispatch Center fielded the first call regarding an explosion on the north end of Front Royal on U.S. 522 North near the 1-66 Interchange, according to a news release.
As first responders from the Warren County Sheriff's Office, Warren County Fire and Rescue and Front Royal Police Department responded, more callers reported that several people sustained injuries and multiple vehicles had been damaged by falling debris and rocks. Nearby businesses also reported structural damages.
The roads were immediately closed until the injured were evaluated or transported to Warren Memorial Hospital and the area could be assessed for safety issues.
Once the area was deemed safe, personnel started to process the scene and obtain witness statements.
It was determined that the explosion had originated from a scheduled blasting operation at the Hanson Quarry, located at 1685 Riverton Rd, which lies parallel to U.S. 522. Flying rocks damaged eight vehicles on 522, the I-66 westbound offramp, and the Dominion Health and Fitness parking lot. One person sustained injuries and was released on scene, while one person was transported to the hospital for further medical treatment. Six others with minor cuts and abrasions were assessed but did not require EMS intervention.
Personnel worked hard to quickly render the incident site safe; unfortunately, utility lines were damaged in the blast, preventing the roadway from opening sooner. Emergency personnel opened all roadways to traffic at 3:25 pm and responding agencies cleared shortly after.
State expanding school free meal program
Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow is encouraging families to submit free meal applications to local schools.
Virginia is expanding eligibility for free meals during the 2022-2023 school year through funding provided by the General Assembly in the state budget. Students with families at or below 185% of the federal poverty level are eligible for free meals. Previously, students from families with an income at or below 130% of the poverty level were eligible for free meals.
Emergency federal flexibility that allowed free meals for all students during the pandemic expired at the end of the 2021-2022 school year. Moving forward, many Virginia schools will now require applications and use family income to determine eligibility for free, reduced-price or paid meals.
“School meals are important sources of nutrition for students and help reduce food insecurity in the commonwealth,” Balow said. “I urge all families to apply to determine if they qualify. Filling out an application is simple and takes less than 15 minutes.”
Students are automatically eligible for free meals if anyone in their household receives benefits such as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations or Medicaid. Schools will notify families if a child is automatically eligible.
More than 525,000 students qualified for free meals in Virginia when data was last collected in 2019. The new eligibility means approximately 64,500 more kids can access free meals.
Many Virginia schools and divisions use a program called the Community Eligibility Provision to serve free meals to all students, in which case free meal applications are not collected. Families can contact their local school divisions to see if they are a part of the program.
“It’s more important than ever for families to apply for free school meals. If no application is on file, students will need to pay for meals on the first day of school and may start to accrue meal debt, said VDOE School Nutrition Director Sandy Curwood. “And the good news is, if you qualify, free meals are seamless. Students will access their meals in the cafeteria with a pin number or a lunch card, with no overt identification. Please apply now,” Curwood said.
Filling out a free form may help families qualify for additional benefits to include discounted exam fees and college applications, extracurricular and scholarship opportunities.
Warrenton’s ‘Playland’ reopening next week
After a summer break, Warrenton’s Old Town Athletic Club will reopen its Playland to the public starting September 6 to offer parents a safe, clean, fun place to bring children between two and six years of age. Playland will be open Tuesdays through Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. from September through May.
“If we have enough demand to open on Mondays and Fridays, we will make it happen,” says OTAC co-owner and Playland creator Chris Forsten.
Playland is a free-play environment with open space for three large bounce houses, a mini soccer and basketball court, soft tunnels, a “crash pad,” a large mat for tumbling, mini trampolines and foam building blocks. Parents, guardians, and/or babysitters are required to be present with their children during play.
There are special discounts available in September and bonus sessions for referring friends. For more information: https://www.otacfitness.com/otac-playland; chris@otacfitness.com; (540) 349-2791.