Dimensional character
The Gay Street Gallery in Washington this Saturday, Sept. 12, will host a chat from 3 to 5 p.m. with artist Paul X. Rutz about his unique and beautiful dimensional paintings.
While the gallery can’t have a “reception” (and please bring your masks), it is delighted to host this “meet and greet — from six feet!”
Paul will appear live via video from his studio in Portland, Oregon.
This is Paul’s second show at Gay Street Gallery. Video of Paul’s work is also available through the gallery’s website, gaystreetgallery.com
The gallery is open Friday-Monday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Janke tapped
Inga Janke has been selected to serve as executive director of Rapp at Home beginning Monday, Sept. 14, according to Rapp at Home’s board of directors and its president Joyce Wenger.
Janke has years of experience in the nonprofit world, most recently as executive director of the Rainbow Therapeutic Riding Center in Haymarket. She has also served as director of operations at the Virginia Gold Cup and trainer and mediator at Dynamic Dressage in Warrenton. Janke holds both U.S. and German citizenship.
M.K. Ishee, who has led Rapp at Home’s growth to nearly 200 members since 2017, recently announced her retirement from this position. She will continue to support Rapp at Home as a volunteer as well as serving with other community organizations.
Rapp at Home is a 501c3 organization that helps Rappahannock seniors stay in their homes safely and comfortably.
Patriot Picnic
The Patriot Picnic for the county’s first responders and their families will take place tomorrow (Friday, Sept. 11) at the Reynolds Baptist Church in Sperryville from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The menu will be all-American fare, and this year of COVID-19 precautions will feature drive-thru pick up or else table dining outside or inside the church’s Fellowship Hall.
For more information, call Pastor Jon at 540-987-8137 or email jon3_16@ilovejesus.net
Bridge extension
The completion date for the Route 623 (Pullens Bluff Road) bridge rehabilitation project over Keyser Run near Route 614 (Keyser Run Road) has been extended to Oct. 13 due to an increase in the scope of work.
The bridge was slated to reopen to traffic on Aug. 28.
The road will remain closed until mid-October while crews rehabilitate the bridge abutments and replace the bridge deck.
The existing Keyser Run bridge was built in 1956 and has a posted weight restriction of 6 tons. Once construction is complete, the bridge will be open to all legal weight vehicles.
Free trees
Friends of the Rappahannock, the major sponsor for the Rappahannock In Bloom project this past spring, is once again offering 500 free native trees to give away to all citizens of Rappahannock County.
Sperryville business owner Kerry Sutten is taking orders for the following varieties: River Birch, Red Oak, Red Maples, Dogwoods, American Beech, Serviceberries, Paw Paw and Sycamore. Write to: kerrysutten@gmail.com
Lunch and Learn
Businesses of Rappahannock (BoR) on Tuesday, Sept 15, noon to 1 p.m., will host an online “Lunch & Learn” with the Central Virginia Small Business Development Center.
Grab lunch and learn from the development center’s business advisors David Reardon and Greg Dorazio — an “informal chat” with plenty of time for Q&A. Learn about access to capital, financial recordkeeping, conducting business online and more.
Free to Rappahannock businesses, but you must pre-register at the BoR Facebook page.