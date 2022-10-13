Anyone for apple butter?
They started around 4 a.m. last Saturday morning, making 48 gallons of apple butter by the afternoon at Baldwin’s Fruit Stand in Sperryville. Left to right: Roy Pullen, Taylor, Pullen, Andy, Baldwin, Patty Baldwin and Daniel Pullen.
Castleton fire company partners with Red Cross to host blood drive
Castleton Community Volunteer Fire Company (CCVFC) will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 from noon to 4 p.m. at 593 Castleton View Rd. A light lunch will be provided for blood donors and volunteers.
“Hosting a blood drive coincides with Castleton Fire Company’s core values of giving back to the community,” said Fire Chief Johnny Howington. “With a simple blood donation, we have the ability to help save the life of someone who could be a coworker, loved one or neighbor. Each unit of blood has the potential to help three people who are in need of blood products.”
Blood is routinely transfused to patients with cancer and other diseases, premature babies, organ transplant recipients and trauma victims, according to the Red Cross. “The short amount of time it takes to donate can mean a lifetime to a patient with a serious medical condition,” said Howington.
At Castleton’s first blood drive in July, the Red Cross collected 24 units of blood that has the potential to save up to 72 lives. Donors of all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, B negative and A negative. According to the Red Cross, type O negative is the universal blood type that can be safely transfused to anyone and is often used to treat trauma patients.
For more information, or to make an appointment to donate, sign up online at redcrossblood.org.
Health district offering free flu vaccines in Culpeper today
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (RRHD) is offering free flu shots today, Oct. 13, to help community members protect themselves against the flu. The event, which takes place between 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., will be located at Brandy Station Fire Department in Culpeper County and is drive-thru only.
Lorrie Andrew-Spear, risk communications manager with the Virginia Department of Health's Office of Communications, said in a news release that the event offers free quadrivalent flu vaccines (covers four types of flu) to residents ages 3 to 64.
However, she noted vaccine supplies are limited and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis until the end of the event or until the supply of flu vaccine runs out.
Attendees are being asked to wear a mask and short-sleeved shirt or sleeves that roll up for easy access to the upper arm.
Andrew-Spear said the purpose of these exercises is to simulate a mass vaccination event in which the health department and local agencies would work together so community members could be vaccinated efficiently during a time of emergency.
“This year it is especially important to get a flu shot,” said RRHD director Trice Gravatte. “According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 will likely continue in our community into the fall and winter and may overlap with the flu season. With the possibility of both viruses being in our communities at the same time, it is vital that everyone aged 6 months or older get their yearly flu shot.”
‘Better Together’ celebration returns this weekend
The Rappahannock County Park Foundation is once again sponsoring the "Better Together" county picnic on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the county park from noon to 4 p.m.
The event, sponsored by the park foundation with a grant from the PATH Foundation, will feature free BBQ from Warrenton’s Smokin' Billy's Bar-B-Q, live music and children's activities, including face painting and a mini hayride.
Free dental clinic returns Saturday
Piedmont Smiles, the Fauquier Free Clinic’s one-day, pop-up event, will provide free dental care to adults in Rappahannock and around the region who have delayed dental care due to high costs. Registration will begin Saturday morning (Oct. 15) at Fauquier High School, 705 Waterloo Rd., Warrenton, with doors opening at 7 a.m.
To pre-register and receive event updates, visit Piedmontsmiles.Org.
County library to celebrate ‘Friends of Libraries Week’
The Rappahannock County Public Library will be spending the week of Oct. 16-22 celebrating its Friends of the Library group as part of the 16th annual celebration of National Friends of Libraries Week.
The Friends of the Rappahannock County Library was established in 1974 and has donated about $50,000 to the library during the past two years, according to a news release from the organization.
Those donations helped purchase updated computers, new furniture and items for community events. About 75 community members contribute annually to the organization, and a dozen citizens actively volunteer in assisting the group with efforts that include staffing the Book Barn, serving on the Friends of the Library Board, writing grants and supporting community events.
“The library has always played such an important role in my life,” said President Helen Williams. “And being an active member of this group adds to the enjoyment to the community service we provide.”
Celebration activities include an open house at the Book Barn on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m where there will be deep discounts on used books and snacks. “We are extremely grateful for all the FOL does to raise funds and supplement the library budget,” said Library Director Amanda Weakley. “Their support helps beautify library grounds, expand library programming, and provide library resources for our community to enjoy.”
Changing of the guard at Rapp Nature Camp
At the first ever fall gathering of Rapp Nature Camp at Azalea Rocks on Monday, longtime camp Director Lyt Wood officially handed over the director role to Rachel Bynum. The event, sponsored by the PATH Foundation, featured hiking and music on the autumn afternoon.
Mental Health Association plans benefit
The Mental Health Association of Fauquier County (MHAFC), which also serves Rappahannock, invites the community to attend eRACEing the STIGMA on Friday, Oct. 21, at Great Meadow in The Plains. MHAFC is a nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing the awareness of mental health and substance use, decreasing the stigma often associated with mental illness and addiction, and improving access to behavioral health treatment and support.
eRACEing the STIGMA is an annual event that celebrates the group’s commitment to mental wellness and raises funds to help with its efforts in both Fauquier and Rappahannock counties. This celebratory event will be held the night before the International Gold Cup at Great Meadow. Guests will enjoy the picturesque view from Members Hill that overlooks the racecourse of the beloved fall equine event.
Tickets are $75 per person and are available for purchase now at fauquier-mha.org/eraceing-the-stigma-2022/. Sponsorship opportunities are also available through this link. Tickets are limited and advanced purchase is required.