Former school resource officer recognized
The Rappahannock County School Board presented former RCPS resource and D.A.R.E officer Captain Jeff Brown’s family with a resolution honoring Brown’s service at the Board’s Tuesday meeting.
Brown, who was the district’s first school resource officer, died in July at his Warren County home. Brown retired from serving in the Sheriff’s Office in 2008 then served as a part-time court bailiff in the county until 2017, according to a Facebook post from Sheriff Connie Compton. Brown also worked as a D.A.R.E instructor for 20 years.
RCPS receives new COVID guidance
RCPS Superintendent Dr. Shannon Grimsley presented the school board with new COVID-19 guidance from the Virginia Department of Health on Tuesday.
If a child has COVID-19 symptoms and tests positive, they should quarantine at home for five days, and can then return to school if their symptoms have improved and there is no fever. On days six through 10, VDH is advising the child to wear a mask. RCPS is no longer conducting contact tracing, data gathering or daily health screenings for staff.
Grimsley said there are other health concerns at the elementary school, including Hand Foot and Mouth Disease and Impetigo. Hand Foot and Mouth Disease is a common viral illness for children under the age of five, and is spread through direct contact. It can cause fever, malaise, sore throat, sores in mouth, rash on hands and feet.
Impetigo is less common and spreads by direct contact with skin lesions of an infected person. It causes lesions that begin as blisters and rapidly mature into brown crusts on a reddened base, and may resemble ringworm when healing.
Grimsley said they’re watching these cases closely at the elementary school, and it’s something to consider if parents find that their child has a rash.
Rapp teacher wins national award
Voya Financial, Inc., a provider of retirement plans for educators, announced that Jeff Day, a teacher at Rappahannock County High School received a $2,000 grant as part of the company’s 2022 Unsung Heroes awards competition. Day is the only winner in the entire state of Virginia.
For 26 years, the Voya Unsung Heroes program has awarded grants to K-12 educators in the U.S. to honor their innovative teaching methods, creative educational projects, and their ability to positively influence the children they teach.
Day’s innovative teaching idea, “Historic Film Studio,” focuses on helping students make documentaries and docudramas to demonstrate what they are learning through their history-focused research projects. They will produce news shows covering historical events with "on-the-scene reporting" from the Golden Age of Greece, the trial of Martin Luther or the Gettysburg Address, among others.
The Voya Unsung Heroes grant will help fund the purchase of video production equipment and the conversion of a history classroom into a film studio, so students can become content creators rather than passive consumers. Day's goal is for the students to see a world beyond Rappahannock and to have another way to express themselves beyond writing an essay or creating a PowerPoint. Filmmaking affords an artistic expression that they may not have otherwise.
Selected from a group of applicants from across the U.S., Day is one of only 50 winners in the nation to receive the $2,000 award to help fund and bring his program to life. In addition, he will now compete with other finalists for one of the top three prizes — an additional $5,000, $10,000 or $25,000 from Voya Financial.
CenturyLink no longer
Beginning Oct. 3, phone service provider CenturyLink will transition ownership from Lumen to a new parent company, Brightspeed, bringing on a completely different leadership and executive board. This transition comes as residents in the county report serious service issues with CenturyLink, with some customers not able to use their landline telephone for sometimes weeks at a time.
Steve Brewer, a representative from CenturyLink, told the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors last week that the goal of Brightspeed will be to install as many fiber connections in the county as possible. He said this will be an “overbuild” of the existing copper network, and that the company will not immediately transition the full network to fiber.
He said there should not be any interruption in phone service while the transition is taking place, and current CenturyLink customers will be mailed notices of the transition and will begin seeing new logos on billing statements.
Supervisors appoint alternate Planning Commission representative
The Board of Supervisors appointed Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith to serve as the alternate representative to the Planning Commission while Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson, the current committee chairman, recovers from a heart attack he had in late July.
Wakefield Supervisor Debbie Donehey initially nominated Stonewall-Hawthorne Supervisor Van Carney, but Smith and Frazier suggested appointing a member with more experience on the body. Carney withdrew his name from consideration and nominated Smith to serve on the body.
RAAC Theatre production of comedy ‘RIPCORD’ takes to stage
RAAC Theatre presents a staged reading of the comedy RIPCORD, written by the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright David Lindsay-Abaire on Friday, Sept. 30, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 2, at 3 p.m.
The Dramatist Play Service describes the play: “A sunny room on an upper floor is prime real estate in the Bristol Place Senior Living Facility, so when the cantankerous Abby is forced to share her quarters with new-arrival Marilyn, she has no choice but to get rid of the infuriatingly chipper woman by any means necessary. A seemingly harmless bet between the old women quickly escalates into a dangerous game of one-upmanship that reveals not just the tenacity of these worthy opponents, but also deeper truths that each would rather remain hidden.”
The RAAC Theatre cast is led by Sandra Cartwright-Brown as Abby and Tina Falkenbury as Marilyn and features Nicole Nagle, Chris, Nagle, Tim Grimes, and Bob Stockmaster. Patty Hardee directs. You last saw these actors in the successful reading of Neil Simon’s “The Good Doctor,” also directed by Patty Hardee.
RIPCORD, Friday, Sept. 30, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 2, at 3 p.m. At the Little Washington Theatre, 291 Gay St., Washington. $15.00. Buy tickets and make reservations at RAAC.org/community-theatre.
“The Nethers Hot Club” concludes Sperryville concert series this evening
Enjoy the great jazz and blues music of one of the county’s favorite bands “The Nethers Hot Club” 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. this Thursday evening (Sept. 15), presented by RAAC’s Sperryville Concert Series. The outdoor stage is situated in the beautiful shady park in front of Copper Fox Antiques located at 7 River Lane in Sperryville. Bring a lawn chair and a picnic and enjoy the season’s grand finale. Rain date Sept. 22. Admission is free and there’s plenty of parking.