2022-09-school-board-36-web-2.jpg

The Rappahannock County School Board presented Sheriff Connie Compton and the family of Captain Jeff Brown with a resolution recognizing Brown's service to RCPS. Catherine Brown Foster, Captain Brown’s daughter, accepted the resolution.

 Photographer: Luke Christopher

Former school resource officer recognized

The Rappahannock County School Board presented former RCPS resource and D.A.R.E officer Captain Jeff Brown’s family with a resolution honoring Brown’s service at the Board’s Tuesday meeting.

