Rapp Rough Ride benefits free clinic

Rough Ride returns

The Rappahannock Rough Ride, a one-day bike tour, is back and better than ever this year! 

This annual tradition, which went virtual last year due to COVID-19, is a chance for people to escape the crowds and explore the backroads of the county. ​Proceeds will benefit the Fauquier Free Clinic, which also serves Rappahannock residents.

This year’s event kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 18, at Washington Volunteer Fire And Rescue, 10 Firehouse Ln., in Washington. Registration is from 7:30 - 8:30 a.m., and the ride starts at 9 a.m. There are multiple routes for you to choose from that range in distance and difficulty. Whether you’re looking for a challenging distance, gravel course, or a shorter, family-friendly loop, there will be an option for you.

Helmets and a sign waiver are required. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

To register to ride, go to bikereg.com/rough-ride 

Rapp High School graduate receives scholarship

Congratulations to Chantell Newman, a 2021 graduate of Rappahannock County High School, on receiving one of five $500 scholarships awarded this year by the Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association, Inc. (WBRBA), based in Rixeyville. WBRBA member churches cover a six-county area including Rappahannock. Newman is a member of a WBRBA church, Bethel Baptist in Amissville and is attending Old Dominion University this fall.

WBRBA awards scholarships each year to deserving high school students who have shown leadership ability, participated in church and civic related activities, as well as having proven scholastic ability. We're wishing Chantell great success this year and in the future to achieve her goals majoring in early childhood education. Dea. Bobby Glasker is Chairperson of the WBRBA Scholarship Board, Rev. Dr. Harrison Williams is Dean of Education, and Rev. Dr. Bernardo Snipes is the Moderator of WBRBA.

 — Nan Roberts, WBRBA Scholarship Board

Supervisor candidate to host event at Before and After

Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors Piedmont District candidate Cliff Miller is hosting a meet and greet Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Before and After in Sperryville. 

The campaign event is open to all Sperryville residents, and will aim to help them understand Miller’s vision for Sperryville should he be elected. Masks are required since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention designated Rappahannock County with high levels of COVID-19 transmission, Before and After Owner Kerry Sutten said in an email.

