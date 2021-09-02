‘What She Said,’ a movie filmed at Rapp locales, to release this month
“What She Said,” a feature length film made entirely by women and shot in early 2019 primarily at a family farm west of Flint Hill on Riley Hollow Road, is slated for a digital release on Sept. 14.
The movie, made by a handful of women, many with close connections to Rappahannock County, tackles how trauma affects a sexual assault victim well after the fact, until an entire community rallies around their friend and sister, taking on the trauma as their own. Creators described the film as a “kitchen sink family drama with a black comedy heart.”
“The ways we consume media affects how we see the world around us, and if the stories of sexual assault we see are homogenous, limited,and singular, it makes it infinitely hard to see the layers of impact, to believe the people in our actual lives who come forward and say this happened to me,” Director Amy Northup said of the film in a statement. “When all we see is perfect victimhood we turn around and demand it. This film, for us, was one version of a story that won't meet that demand.”
The film was also shot at Flint Hill’s Griffin Tavern restaurant, the Sperryville Corner Store, and Warren County Circuit Court, where Foothills Forum reporter Bob Hurley portrayed a judge, Northup said. They housed the cast and crew on the Castleton estate and corralled residents to be extras. local band, Shinola Creek, has music featured in many of the movie’s scenes, she said.
Northup, of New York, is the daughter of Jim Northup, who retired in 2017 after a distinguished 36-year career with the National Park Service, his final post as superintendent of Shenandoah National Park, Rappahannock News previously reported. Her mother, Phyllis Northup, as of 2018 was a Flint Hill watercolorist who specialized in national park landscapes.
Northup's cousin, who also spent time at the remote Rappahannock farm, is Juliana Jurenas, who as lead producer for Shallow Graves films, produced, edited and acted in the movie.
“It is frustrating that in most portrayals of survivorship, we learn what someone has been through instead of who they are,” writer, producer and actor Jenny Lester said in a statement. “As more and more women began sharing their stories (often anonymously) online over the past few years, the question that kept itching in my mind was, ‘Who was this woman before this event that is now synonymous with her identity? Who is she now as she picks herself back up and returns to her life?’”
“As we approached our first feature, we knew we didn't need to add another ‘SVU’ version of survivorship to the zeitgeist, and instead wanted to focus on what is hopefully a very human story about a deeply nuanced and often flawed woman and her messy,misstepping, well-meaning chosen family that raillies around her. Putting together are dominantly female, enby, and queer crew and creative team to help tell it was absolutely paramount,” she said.
Job Fair to be held at Laurel Ridge Community College, Fauquier Campus
Fauquier County Economic Development Department, together with LFCC Workforce Solutions and Virginia Career Works, are hosting a job fair on Wednesday, Sept. 8, between 4-7:30 p.m. on the Fauquier Campus located at 6480 College Rd. in Warrenton.
The organizations are seeking employers with positions in need of filling within 30-45 days of the event, and will engage in advertising efforts, such as sharing on social media. Participation is free, and all industries are welcome – construction to food service, and everything in between.
To register, complete the form that can found at: https://forms.office.com/r/ubWnShgHfG /
Aging Together receives funds for additional printing of resource guide
The first-ever Regional Resource Guide for Older Adults published by Culpeper-based nonprofit Aging Together was in such high demand that all 5,000 copies printed in May with help from the PATH Foundation were distributed.
Additional hard copies of the 96-page guide of resources, information and wisdom geared to helping older adults, caregivers, and family members in the PD9 region, or Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange & Rappahannock Counties, will soon be available thanks to additional funding help from Culpeper Wellness Center, according to a news release.
The free guide also contains information pertaining to healthcare, caregiver support, food and housing, long term care facilities, transportation, safety, and lifestyle ideas, among other resources. It also includes a Spanish section.
“We were not expecting to go through so many of these books in such a short time,” said Ellen Phipps, Aging Together’s Executive Director. “This just underscores the relevance in our region for such a resource.”
A digital version of the resource guide is also available on Aging Together’s website.
“This is also a good time to remind everyone that this will be updated annually so if anyone needs a higher volume it’s good to let us know any time for next year’s calculations,” Phipps said in a statement.
For more information, contact Aging Together at 540-829-6405 or info@agingtogether.org.
CAYA Coalition welcomes you to its 6th annual Run For Your Life 5K
On Sept. 18, participants will run or walk on a beautiful 5K cross country course located at Verdun Adventure Bound in Rixeyville. Come follow the Sasquatch through the woods to the finish line, and enjoy music at the amphitheatre. Food and awards will follow the race — all for a good cause.
Proceeds from the event will assist the CAYA (Come As You Are) Coalition in supporting prevention programs and reducing the stigma of addiction. The mission of CAYA is to connect people who are impacted by addiction to support and treatment resources, and to collaborate with community organizations to support local prevention programs in Culpeper and Fauquier counties.
This year, Chris Herren, founder of Herren Wellness, a residential substance use, wellness and recovery center, will be the Message of Hope speaker. Herren has been sober since August 2008, and he shares his story nationally with the goal of making a positive difference in the lives of others.
Local CAYA programs include teaching “Revive,” an opioid overdose and Naloxone education program, supporting school clubs such as Herren Project, Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD), funding student teams to attend the youth alcohol and drug abuse conference (YADAPP), and After Prom Parties.
At the race, the CAYA Tribute Wall will be stationed prominently for runners and walkers to see the faces of those who fought for and continue their journey of recovery .
Rates increase after Sept. 3. Sorry, no dogs, but we love them anyway!
To register for the race, donate or for more information, go to: runsignup.com/Race/VA/Rixeyville/CAYARunForYourLife