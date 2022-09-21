Supervisors appoint alternate Planning Commission representative

The Board of Supervisors on Sept. 8 appointed Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith to serve as the alternate Board of Supervisor representative of the Planning Commission while Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson, the current committee chairman, recovers from a heart attack he suffered in late July.

Rapp-22-web.jpg

Cyclists readied their bikes at this past Saturday's Rappahannock Rough Ride. 

