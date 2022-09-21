Supervisors appoint alternate Planning Commission representative
The Board of Supervisors on Sept. 8 appointed Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith to serve as the alternate Board of Supervisor representative of the Planning Commission while Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson, the current committee chairman, recovers from a heart attack he suffered in late July.
Wakefield Supervisor Debbie Donehey initially nominated Stonewall-Hawthorne Supervisor Van Carney, but Smith and Frazier suggested appointing a member with more experience on the body. Carney withdrew his name from consideration and nominated Smith to serve on the body.
Rappahannock Rough Ride rides again
The annual Rappahannock Rough Ride returned last weekend. The event, the Fauquier Free Clinic's yearly one-day bike tour, provided cyclists a chance to escape the crowds and explore the backroads of Rappahannock County while raising money for the clinic.
Wakefield’s RAPPtoberfest is this weekend…
Wakefield Country Day School on Saturday, Sept. 24, is holding its annual oktoberfest event, this year dubbed “Rapptoberfest, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will feature costume and stein holding contests, hair branding, and german food, along with a car show. The Edelweiss Band is also scheduled to perform.
Tickets can be purchased online at wcdsva.org/rapptoberfest/.
…and so is a Dark Skies event in the park
The Rappahannock County Park and the Rappahannock League for Environmental Protection on Saturday night is hosting a dark skies event with a presentation titled “‘What’s Up’ Objects that should be up include the Andromeda Galaxy, Jupiter, and Saturn” by James Granahan, a Bealeton-based scientist.
Following Granahan’s 7 p.m. talk, attendees will have an opportunity to view the dark night sky, which is expected to have a new moon.
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services to celebrate 50th anniversary with party
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services (RRCS) will celebrate its 50th anniversary next Tuesday, Sept. 27, with an event from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Rock Hill Farm on Norman Road in Culpeper.
RRCS Executive Director Jim LaGraffe said the event is an opportunity for people in the region to find out more about all the services the agency now provides. Much has changed since 1972 when RRCS was founded, and the role of the five-county agency has expanded dramatically, particularly in recent years in response to the opioid epidemic and the mental health repercussions of COVID-19, the agency said in a news release.
“I think very few people understand the total breadth of what we do now,” said LaGraffe, “By one recent count, there were 81 programs that we ran.” They range from substance treatment programs and behavioral health services for both children and adults to overseeing senior centers and transportation services in the region.
The approach to serving people in need has also shifted. One example LaGraffe cited is the use of peer counselors. “Two and a half years ago, we had one peer,” he said. “Now we have 26,”
He pointed to the launch last year of the S.E.E. Recovery Center, a free facility in Culpeper where people with mental health or substance abuse issues can go and get support from peers who have recovered from their own struggles.
He said one of the key goals of RRCS is to not only continue to build a “continuum of care” for residents of Rappahannock and its neighboring counties, but also to make those services more accessible.
That will include expanding the hours that help is available, but also focusing on opening RRCS offices in the counties it serves. That would eventually include a facility in Rappahannock, according to LaGraffe, but he said it’s not likely to happen until late next year at the earliest.
“We do want to make it so you don’t have to leave our area to get help,” he said.
For more information on the anniversary event, go to https://www.rrcsb.org.
Governor appoints Castleton resident to boards
The Hon. Grace Flores-Hughes of Castleton was appointed to the Board for Professional and Occupational Regulation and to the Virginia Foundation for the Humanities and Public Policy.
Flores-Hughes is Vice President of F&H 2 Inc., a consulting firm, and has served in senior level positions in the administrations of Presidents Ronald Reagan, George W. Bush and George H.W. Bush, as well as Virginia Governors Jim Gilmore and George Allen.
Aging Together announces Annual Dementia Education Conference
The Piedmont Dementia Education Committee is holding a dementia education conference on Oct. 20 at Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center in Rixeyville from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Advance registrations for the event are required. There is a $25 admission fee that includes a continental breakfast and lunch. Registration is available online at www.agingtogether.org.
The Piedmont Dementia Education Committee is a group of local healthcare providers and interested parties who come together to offer educational programs and workshops on caregiving. Those parties include the Culpeper-based nonprofit Aging Together, Cornerstone Cares, Culpeper Library, First Light Home Care, Harbor at Renaissance, Pro Aging and Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services.
The event keynote speaker is Loretta Veney, who speaks nationally about her experiences with dementia and caregiving. She spent 16 years caring for her mother who had Alzheimer’s Disease and who passed away recently in January. She has written three books: “Being My Mom’s Mom,” “Refreshment for the Caregiver’s Spirit,” and “Colors Flowing from My Mind.” She has been featured in articles in the Wall Street Journal, Psychology Today, The Washington Post, The New York Times, and in the American Association of Retired Persons Caregiver Series.
She was selected as “Trailblazer of the Year” by Johns Hopkins Medicine in 2019, and in 2020 was appointed to the UsAgainstAlzheimer’s Center for Brain Health equity advisory board. She has served as a co-moderator for the UsAgainstAlzheimer’s Facebook Support Group since 2013. She uses Legos as an activity to connect with those living with dementia, saying, “There is much joy and beautiful art that can come from building with LEGO bricks!”
The conference will also include multiple expert speakers on mental health and wellness in older adults, a virtual dementia tour, the healthy ideas initiative of Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services (RRCS), and other topics.
F.T. Baptist to hold homecoming event
F.T. Baptist Church in Sperryville is holding a homecoming event Oct. 2 at 11 a.m. to commemorate 224 years of services. The service will feature guest speaker Phillip Walker of Stephensburg Baptist Church. Afterward, dinner will be served.
Free yoga at Pen Druid
Hannah Rosenbaum will lead a donation-based yoga class Sunday morning, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. at Pen Druid Brewery. All are welcome, and bring your own mat or blanket. Those with questions can contact Rosenbaum at justbreathewell@gmail.com.