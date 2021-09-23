Flatwood Share Shed’s volunteers report need for nonprofit partnerships to combat overflow
Since its June reopening, volunteers atFlatwood Refuse and Recycling Center’s Share Shed continue to report an unsustainable overflow of items at Rappahannock County’s community managed facility where residents donate unwanted clothing and household items for others to repurpose.
To counter the surplus of donations, a group of volunteers rifle through the shed’s contents and determine what should remain or be discarded each Tuesday when Flatwood is closed to the public. Kat Skalicky, one of the shed’s unofficial organizers, is interested in forming partnerships from community nonprofits to obtain funding for hiring interns or a “curator” to help manage overflow.
“This would help form a channel for grants … to take pressure off county employees and build upon the success the shed has had to date,” she said. Shed organizers have not yet contacted any organizations to explore potential funding opportunities.
Excess clothing is being funneled to Hope Heals, a free shop in Warrenton, and other organizations that help care for Afghanistan refugees. Skalicky also hopes in the future to facilitate a system where furniture and electronics can be safely and sanitarily repurposed.
Castleton’s 25th anniversary in concert
The Castleton Festival is hosting a concert series to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the community. The first event is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 26, at 4 p.m. where world-renowned duo violinist Eric Silberger and pianist Orion Weiss are expected to perform works by Grieg, Ravel, Debussy and Beethoven.
The Culpeper Downtown Job Fair, an opportunity for employers to interview and hire workers and help job seekers connect with businesses in downtown Culpeper, is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 27 at the Culpeper Center.
The free event, which is planned to run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., will feature employers from a variety of industries looking for job candidates at all skill levels, according to a news release from Culpeper Renaissance, Inc., the organization hosting the fair.
