Rammy by golly
Three Blacksmiths of Sperryville took home a prestigious 2020 Rammy Award on Sunday night for Formal Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year.
Presented annually by the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington, the Rammys honor the exceptional ability and accomplishments of the region’s restaurants and foodservice community.
John and Diane McPherson, chef and hostess respectively of Three Blacksmiths, and their talented staff have taken the region by storm by offering a fixed weekly dinner menu of local, seasonal, handcrafted foods from Rappahannock County and nearby.
“We're just awestruck and humbled to be even mentioned along with the other amazing restaurants on this list,” John tells The Rapp. “Winning this award is just unbelievable!”
Fourth Estate Friday
Take a safely distanced seat this Friday, Sept. 25, at the Rappahannock News’ Fourth Estate Friday gathering.
The host restaurant, which provides plenty of outdoor space to discuss all the news shaping the Rappahannock community, is Off the Grid, 11692 Lee Highway in Sperryville.
Coffee, compliments of your hometown newspaper publishing for 143 years and counting, will be served at 9 a.m. Hope you can attend!
Time to vote
“In Person Voting” for the 2020 Election got underway last Friday on Gay Street in Washington.
All residents of Rappahannock County may proceed to the Voter’s Registrar Office and cast ballots for the offices of U.S. President, U.S. Senate, U.S. Congress, and two proposed Virginia amendments.
The very first person to vote last Friday, says an impressed Rappahannock Assistant Registrar Sheran Rigg, was a young man who arrived at 8:05 a.m., just after the office opened: “It was his birthday! He got the prize for the day.”
The final day to vote early will be the Saturday before Election Day, which falls on Nov. 3.
Webb to Rapp
Fifth District Democratic congressional candidate Cameron Webb reportedly raised nearly $50,000 at a local fundraiser held last Saturday atop Red Oak Mountain, hosted by Thom Pellikaan.
Attendee Judy DeSarno said the candidate elaborated on the “need for bi-partisanship and his experience ‘working for presidents Obama and Trump’ and his continuing work on health policy as director of Health Policy and Equity at UVA’s School of Medicine.”
Free flu shots
Health experts say getting a flu vaccine is especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic. So the Rappahannock‐Rapidan Health District (RRHD) is offering free flu shots in three locations, all drive-thru events:
Thursday, Oct. 1, 4:30 to 7 p.m., Madison Volunteer Fire Department, 1223 N. Main St., Madison
Thursday, Oct. 8, 4:30 to 7 p.m., Fauquier High School, 705 Waterloo Road, Warrenton
Thursday, Oct. 15, 4:30 to 7 p.m., Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department, 19601 Church Road, Brandy Station
The quadrivalent (covers four types of flu) flu vaccines are offered to residents ages 3 and up from the convenience of your vehicle. Roll up your sleeves and wear a mask.
Artists’ relief
The Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community (RAAC) is now accepting applications for the fourth round of its Artists' Relief Program, which offers awards of up to $500 to local artists, artisans, musicians, actors, and writers who have lost income as a result of the pandemic.
For more information and to submit an application visit the RAAC website at: https://raac.org
The Little Fox
Local resident Sally Haynes draws attention to the Rappahannock Democratic Party’s virtual auction underway (details at www.rappdems.org) and in particular a series of donated political cartoons by David Hoadley of Falls Church — not the first time Rappahannock has been treated to Hoadley’s cartoons.
For 10 years beginning in the 1970s, when his mother-in-law Sarah Latham was editor of the Rappahannock News, Hoadley produced a weekly cartoon for the newspaper, “The Little Fox.” The same cast of entertaining animals shows up in his contemporary sketches.
These days, writes Haynes, Hoadley mostly limits sketching to greeting cards for special occasions such as wedding anniversaries and birthdays. The 2020 election, however, inspired him to pick up his pen and pencils to encourage voter turnout.
“My approach in editorial-style cartooning is to try not to alienate either side but still present where I believe the truth lies,” Hoadley says. “Political cartoons have been used in America since one appeared in Ben Franklin’s newspaper in 1754. Injecting humor can get an idea across in a way that has more impact, sometimes without the reader even being aware.”
