Fourth Estate Friday

Join us this Friday, Sept. 30, at 9 a.m. at Before and After in Sperryville for our monthly public story meeting, where we talk about recent events and the local news with our readers. Have something to say about how we cover the news? Want to hear lively debate about what’s happening in our county? Meet the people behind the stories, share your thoughts and observations, and hear what others have to say! Everybody is welcome. Coffee is on us.

contest.jpg
FF-Nol_Putnam-1.jpg

Nol Putnam at his forge in Huntly, Va., 2021.
2022-09-24_John Jackson Fest_Boc_3559.jpg

Jeffrey Scott, John Jackson's nephew, performing at the 2022 festival.
Rapp-29.jpg

Shown (front) Chris Nagle, Tina Falkenbury, Sandra Cartwright-Brown, and Bob Stockmaster. (Rear) Nicole Nagle and Tim Grimes. Photo by Patty Hardee

