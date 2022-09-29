Fourth Estate Friday
Join us this Friday, Sept. 30, at 9 a.m. at Before and After in Sperryville for our monthly public story meeting, where we talk about recent events and the local news with our readers. Have something to say about how we cover the news? Want to hear lively debate about what’s happening in our county? Meet the people behind the stories, share your thoughts and observations, and hear what others have to say! Everybody is welcome. Coffee is on us.
Rapp high school students: Win up to $400 in Rappahannock News and Foothills Forum Storytelling Contest
The Rappahannock News and Foothills Forum is hosting a Storytelling Contest for Rappahannock County students for a chance to win up to $400. We want you to showcase your creative ability to tell a story and be featured in the Rappahannock News.
Who can participate?
Everyone! Students in grades 7-8 and 9-12 who attend Rappahannock County Public Schools, Wakefield Country Day School, Hearthstone School, Belle Meade Montessori School, and home schoolers who live in Rappahannock County.
What are the 6 prompts?
You have a magic wand and can fix any problem in the world. What would you do and what would change?
Profile someone in our Rappahannock community (NOT including any family members or teachers).
Describe a time you made a very difficult decision. What was the result?
What was your worst day ever?
Tell about a time when you or someone you know displayed great courage.
It’s the year 2072. What does Rappahannock County look like?
What are the prizes?
Prizes are given separately to middle and high schoolers. Winners will be selected by an independent panel of judges.
1st Place: $400
2nd Place: $250
3rd Place: $150
Honorable Mentions: Three for grades 7-8 and three for grades 9-12: $35 each
What is required for your submission?
Your entry should be submitted to contest@rappnews.com by Nov. 14 at 11:59 p.m. Include in the email all your permission slips, full name, grade level and school. Videos may be sent as a web link or as a file. Other visual creations should be sent as an image file or PDF. Submissions MUST be sent from a Gmail account.
Essays or other written works should be at least a few paragraphs long, or long enough to tell your story well (no more than 1000 words).
Videos/digital/TikToks etc. must be at least 1 minute long but no longer than 10 minutes.
Artwork can be any size, using any medium.
Creations MUST conform with your school's student code of conduct!
When will winners be announced?
Tuesday, Dec. 13 at a 6 p.m. reception at Rappahannock County High School.
What to do for permission slips?
Submissions must include 2 or 3 signatures. Forms will be available at your school’s information session in late September. Permission slips are for the following:
Parent/guardian permission to allow publication in the Rappahannock News, including photograph of student.
Student acknowledgment that the work is done without adult help.
Any student who appears on camera, in photographs, or is mentioned by name will need parent/guardian permission.
Visuals recorded in a private home or business require permission. Attach the signed permission statement to your submission form. All forms will be available in late September at your school's front office.
An evening with Nol Putnam
An Evening with Nol Putnam, in Person and on Film, will be offered on Oct. 7, at the Little Washington Theatre, at 7:30. The program, organized by the Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community, will begin with the 2022 Maryland Public Television film, “Forging Art: Nol Putnam, Artist Blacksmith,” in which the beloved Rappahannock ironworker discusses art, mythology and the mystery of making metal move.
Following the half-hour film, Putnam will expand on the film’s insights in an open discussion, and will reflect on the gifts of moving beyond his forge to a new chapter of creative life.
Headwaters’ new Harvest Festival is this weekend
The Headwaters Foundation’s more modestly priced festival that’s replacing its annual “Taste of Rappahannock” fundraising dinner takes place this weekend.
The change was made by the organization in an effort to include more families and children at the event that’s expected to help the education nonprofit raise money. The new event, the “Headwaters Harvest Festival,” will be held at Eldon Farms on Saturday, Oct 1, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m and will feature food, drinks, music, crafts, a petting zoo and an antique tractor and vehicle show.
“The Harvest Festival is the result of many conversations Headwaters has engaged in over the last several years” Headwaters’ Executive Director Brittany Dwyer previously said. “The pandemic gave us an unexpected opportunity to assess where we were as an organization, and where we hoped to be in the future.”
Dwyer also said that the festival marks a reflection of Headwaters’ renewed commitment to its core values — building a community that is committed to supporting Rappahannock County’s children. This year marks the nonprofit's 25th anniversary.
To purchase tickets to the Headwaters Harvest Festival or learn more about the event visit Headwaters’ website at www.headwatersfdn.org, email Headwaters at info@headwatersfdn.org or call (540) 227-5170.
John Jackson blues festival returns
The John Jackson Piedmont blues Festival returned this year at Eldon Farms in Woodville last Saturday.
RAAC Theatre’s RIPCORD premiers this weekend
See the Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community’s rendition of “RIPCORD” on Friday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 2 at 3:00 p.m. at the Little Washington Theatre, located 291 Gay St. in Washington. $15 at the door or make reservations at raac.org.
In “RIPCORD,” by David Lindsay-Abaire, Abby and Marilyn’s personality conflict inspires a bet between the two women that leads them to play greater and riskier pranks on each other, with hilarious consequences. The stakes? The bed by the window in their shared room at the Bristol Place Senior Living Facility.
Rapp at Home announces October events
LIFE STORIES | Every 1st and 3rd Tuesdays, Oct. 3,17, 2 p.m. | Zoom | Write and share your stories. Open to new participants
WALK and TALK | Every Tuesday, Oct. 4,11 , 10 a.m. | Little Washington | Easy walk around the town. Contact Nancy Studds for more details at Nankona@aol.com
SPANISH CONVERSATIONS | Every Tuesday, Oct. 4,11,18, 25, 5 p.m. | Contact Tac for location | Come chat in Spanish with others who love the language. Contact Tac at Tacman@gmail.com
CONVERSATIONS ON AGING with Danny | First Wednesday, Oct. 5, 10:30 a.m. | Rush River Office | Topic: Anticipating Autumn RSVP to Ellie at blessingsfromellie@gmail.com.