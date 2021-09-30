Fodderstack 10K returns!
Rappahannock County’s 43rd Annual Fodderstack 10K, a race that begins in Flint Hill and ends in Washington, is scheduled for this Saturday, Oct.2, after being rescheduled from Spring 2020 amid the pandemic.
A pre-registration link is available online at fodderstack10k.com. Online registration closes at 6 p.m. on Friday. Sign-in and race day registration will take place between 7 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. at Flint Hill Fire Department, cash or check only.
The race starts at 9 a.m. from the packing shed in Flint Hill and the awards ceremony begin at 10:30 a.m. at the county courthouse in Washington. A Post-race celebration with music from Gold Top, beer from Pen Druid, and Divine Swine food truck, will take place between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
A bus will be available before and after the race. All bus riders must wear a mask, in accordance with federal law. Masks will be available at the pickup location in Washington. provided at registration, at the packing shed/start line.
Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots
In accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Virginia Department of Health has authorized booster vaccines for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The booster vaccine can be obtained any time after six months from the date of the second Pfizer vaccine. Please note that only those who have received two shots of Pfizer vaccine and meet the following criteria are eligible:
People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer primary series.
People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer primary series.
People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.
People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.
Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (RRHD) encourages all eligible persons to get their COVID-19 vaccine if they haven’t already done so. To find a vaccination site near you, visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov or visit www.vaccines.gov.
“The COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness may decrease slowly after six months, but people still have strong protection against severe illness, hospitalization, and death" said Dr. Colin Greene, acting director of RRHD. “The CDC recommends that the booster dose be given six months or more after the second shot, but individuals who have not yet received a booster will still be considered fully vaccinated.”
RRHD will offer COVID-19 boosters (as well as first and second doses of Pfizer and Moderna) at the Reva Fire Department, located at 18230 Birmingham Road, Culpeper, on the following days/times:
Wednesday, September 29,. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 4, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Tuesday, October 5, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Sign up for appointments at www.rrhd.org. Walk-ins will not be accepted at the event. The clinic will provide Pfizer booster shots in addition to first and second doses of Pfizer and Moderna. A parent or guardian must accompany anyone under 18.
COVID-19 vaccines will not be available at the local health department offices while the central site is operational. However, you may receive flu vaccines at any local health department during immunization clinic hours. Please call 540-308-6072 for dates and times.
Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are not authorized for booster doses at this time. We expect additional recommendations regarding these vaccines in the coming weeks.
If you are coming for your booster dose, please wear a mask and bring your vaccine card to confirm the date and type of vaccine you received in your second dose. We recommend you wait at the clinic site for 15 minutes after receiving the booster dose.
For more information on COVID-19 in Virginia, visit vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus. Find convenient, free vaccination locations near you by visiting vaccinate.virginia.gov or calling 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1).