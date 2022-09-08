Art Flows at Middle St. Gallery

Rapp-1-web-2.jpg

"An Eye for Play"

The Middle St. Gallery in the Town of Washington will show the watercolors of member-artist Fae Penland at its new location from Sept. 9 through Oct. 2. Other members of the nonprofit co-operative will show works there as well, and there will be a reception for the public on Sept. 10 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Rapp-2-web-2.jpg

"Chrysanthemum Dance"
Rapp-3-web-2.jpg

 "White Bird and Little Knight"
Rapp_concert-8-web.jpg

Linda Hiemstra and The Nethers Hot Club

