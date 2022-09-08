Art Flows at Middle St. Gallery
The Middle St. Gallery in the Town of Washington will show the watercolors of member-artist Fae Penland at its new location from Sept. 9 through Oct. 2. Other members of the nonprofit co-operative will show works there as well, and there will be a reception for the public on Sept. 10 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.
In Penland’s show, “Confluence,” multiple visual images and ideas run together like converging rivers. Several of her vividly colored paintings offer views of cut flowers in glass or ceramic containers, sometimes in isolation and other times densely bunched together in a confluence of humankind and nature.
“I ask myself, ‘How can I create a painting that has the movement of nature with the hard shapes of structure?’” she asks. “I use objects in my studio along with my love of music and nature to search for the rhythms, patterns and stories in my watercolors,” she says. “My goal is to create art that reflects the human spirit with the flow and vitality of life.”
Penland has, over four decades, created highly acclaimed watercolors, oils, and drawings. She says of her roots, “A great deal of my artistic inspiration came from growing up next to a library and university that offered constant visual stimuli and inspiration from other artists.”
Middle Street Gallery, which has kept its name, is now at 311 Gay Street, lower level, with an
entrance on Main St. across from Ballard’s. The gallery, www.middlestreetgallery.org and (540) 675-1313, is open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.
— Gary Anthes
Piedmont Environmental Council 2022 photo contest
The Piedmont Environmental Council’s 2022 photo contest began Sept. 1. Photos must be taken within: Albemarle (and Charlottesville), Clarke, Culpeper, Fauquier, Greene, Loudoun, Madison, Orange or Rappahannock counties. The deadline for submissions is Sept. 30.
Adults can enter up to five photos in each of the following three categories: Beautiful Landscapes, Native Plants and Wildlife and Local Farms and Food.
Youth photographers ages 17 and under can enter up to five photos in:
Youth Category (photos can be of landscapes, streetscapes, wildlife, farms, or anything connected to the environment here in the Piedmont)
For more details on this year's contest, please visit the 2022 Photo Contest page at https://rappnews.link/t4e or send an email with any questions to photos@pecva.org.
And now for the finale: The Nethers Hot Club concludes concert series next week
The Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community (RAAC) and the Sperryville Community Alliance collaborated to stage free monthly concerts this summer along the Thornton River. Now, sadly, all good things must come to an end…but not before next Thursday’s finale:
The Nethers Hot Club will perform on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 6 p.m. Enjoy great vocal harmonies as you journey through Jazz, Blues and Latin favorites from the ’30s, ’40s and beyond. Featuring Linda Hiemstra on guitar and accordion, Rannie Winn on sax and clarinet, Bob Williams on lead guitar, Joe Pipik on bass and Bob McDugald on drums.
The concert location is near the confluence of the north and south branches of the Thornton River, at the end of River Lane (accessed from Water Street) next to Copper Fox Antiques and Copper Fox Distillery. GPS address: 7 River Lane, Sperryville, VA 22740.
The New Iberia Food Truck will be onsite, and Copper Fox Distillery, next door to the stage, will remain open until 8 p.m.
Rappahannock Rough Ride returns
The 26th annual Rappahannock Rough Ride will take place on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Washington Fire and Rescue. Registration will be from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and the ride will start at 9 a.m. Proceeds from the event will go to benefit the Fauquier Free Clinic.
There will be multiple routes for participants to choose from, including a 20 or 30 mile rough ride, and a 12, 33 or 60 mile paved ride. Helmets and a signed waiver are required, and children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
The deadline to register online is Sept. 16 at 5 p.m. In person registration will still be available after online registration closes. To sign up online, visit https://rappnews.link/obf. For more information about the event, visit https://www.rappahannockroughride.org.
Rapp at Home has a full September schedule
A busy month of programming continues this Saturday, Sept. 10, with the Art of Aging Expo at the Washington Schoolhouse Auditorium from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. In collaboration with Aging Together and other area organizations, the event will feature give-aways, food, flu shots, Lions Club hearing screenings, flower arranging by Garden Club, and other activities.
Among the other activities on this month’s calendar:
French conversation | Tuesday, Sept. 13, and Sept. 27, 10:30 a.m., Rapp County Library: Speak with friends in French about topics of interest.
Spanish conversation | Tuesday, Sept. 12, 20, 27, Headmaster's Pub, Sperryville: Come chat in Spanish with others who love the language.
The 2022 vote | Thursday, Sept. 15, 2 p.m., Rapp County Library: Kim McKiernan, Rappahannock County Director of Elections, will discuss the local election process.
Life stories | Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2 p.m., via Zoom: Write and share stories. Open to new participants.
There is also a “Walk and Talk” around Little Washington every Tuesday at 10 a.m., meeting behind Patty O’s. Contact Nancy (nankona@aol.com) for more details.
All Rappahannock residents age 50+ are welcome to attend these events.
For more information, go to rappathome.org, email info@rappathome.org or call 540-937-4663.