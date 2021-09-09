Time to think at Middle Street Gallery
Contemplative Moments, quiet and thoughtful images by photographers Gary Anthes and Jo Levine, will be offered at Middle Street Gallery in Washington Virginia from Sept. 10 through October 17. Works by other gallery members will also be on display.
Levine is showing photographs of leaves dramatically illuminated against a deep black background. “My series was inspired by leaves that I found on a sidewalk last fall,” she says. “Struck by their photogenic qualities, I brought them home and took their portraits. After that, every walk found me scanning the ground for fallen leaves and other plant material that most people would rake from their lawns without a second thought.” Indeed, her images prompt second thoughts about the beauty of simplicity and the simplicity of beauty in nature.
The contemplative air of these photos connects them to those of fellow photographer Gary Anthes, who is showing images from the natural and built worlds presented in tranquil and sometimes melancholy ways. “These pictures spring from the Japanese artistic philosophy of wabi-sabi, which reveres the beauty of aging,” Anthes says. “It holds in high esteem people, natural elements, and manufactured things that are old, imperfect, and incomplete, and it stands in opposition to the classic Western notions of perfection, beauty, and youth.”
Levine and Anthes have much in common. Both are award-winning photographers living in the Washington, D.C. area and with former or current roots in Rappahannock County. In addition to the Middle Street Gallery, both are members of the Studio Gallery in D.C., and Levine is represented by Dwell Fine Art in Hume. The works of both photographers have been favorably reviewed in The Washington Post and other regional and national publications, and they are represented in private and corporate collections across the U.S.
The gallery, www.middlestreetgallery.org and (540) 675-1313, is located next to The Inn at Little Washington and will be open Fri.-Sun. from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. The gallery will adhere to the standard best practices dictated by the pandemic. Please bring a face mask.
— Gary Anthes
New resources available for library patrons
As many Rappahannock County families go back to work and back to school this fall, the Rappahannock County Library announced a handful of new resources available to the community.
The library now offers digital resources for students, jobseekers, and military veterans. These digital subscriptions, courtesy of the Library of Virginia, are available to library cardholders during operating hours, or by visiting the library’s website (https://rappahannocklibrary.org) on their own devices.
Brainfuse HelpNow provides online tutoring for students in grades K-college. Students are able to receive help with homework, submit questions, access free resources and lessons, interact with a live tutor (available from 2:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m.), form online study groups, create flashcards, practice standardized tests online, send papers to a writing lab, and more.
The HelpNow Suite is designed to help students succeed. Experts and resources are available in a wide range of subjects including math, science, reading, history, and more. All subjects are available in both English and Spanish.
Brainfuse JobNow provides career assistance to jobseekers in any field. Jobseekers can search for a job, take career assessments, download resume templates, send resumes to a resume lab, prepare for interviews, prepare for career certification, and get personalized feedback from live job coaches.
Brainfuse VetNow offers veteran support tools, career assistance, and academic tutoring for veterans and their families. Users can connect with an expert to find out more about Veterans Affairs benefits, get live help with job searching, create and edit resumes, and connect with live tutors for help in various subjects.
Library goers can also access a screen free, no internet connection required, resource for children with Dial-A-Story, provided by the Library of Virginia and librarians across the state. Dial (833)-690-0646 from any phone and listen to the week’s story. Story genres/topics vary each week. The book is available all day, every day, with titles changing each Wednesday. All are read in English or Spanish in five minutes or less.
Please see the library website, https://rappahannocklibrary.org, or contact librarians to take advantage of these new resources or ask if they can help with any existing library resources.
Amanda Weakley
Rappahannock County Library Director
Aging Together to hold virtual conference on caring for dementia patients
The Piedmont Dementia Education Committee will hold a virtual two-day conference in October on tips to help care for friends and family suffering from dementia.
The event, to be held via Zoom on Oct. 12-13 between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., will be held with the support of both the Culpeper Wellness Foundation and the Virginia Geriatric Education Center.
Caring for a person who is living with dementia can be a very rewarding job – but it can also be challenging, event organizers said. Regardless if one is a healthcare professional or a family caregiver, the task can be made much less daunting with some helpful strategies.
The conference will host seven program speakers with current subjects including resiliency, overcoming social isolation, Parkinson’s disease, grief and guilt, community resources and optimizing body, mind and spirit, and more.
Keynote speaker Melanie Bunn will speak both days on a positive approach to dementia care. Bunn is a speaker and mentor with Teepa’s Snow’s Positive Approach to Care, a national leader in Alzheimer’s disease care that has previously facilitated conferences in the region.
Bunn is also an experienced advanced practice nurse and nurse educator, conducting more than 200 presentations and training annually to health professionals, community organizations, first responders, families and others.
“We are excited about this virtual event which will include an online exhibition hall,” said Executive Director of Aging Together Ellen Phipps. “It’s an amazing first for us. We’ve successfully done dozens of virtual caregiver programs in response to the pandemic. Now we’re stepping it up a notch with an exhibition-based conference.”
She added, “We want to reach as many people in our region as possible. We know there is still fear about large in-person events. Our goal is to continue our tradition and find a way to make this conference widely available to both professional and family caregivers; and to highlight organizations who may offer services and products that make life less challenging.”
The conference is free to family caregivers. Professional caregivers who wish to attend will be charged $25, which includes two-day access to all programs and the exhibition hall. Continuing education units are also available for $35. The conference programs will be recorded and made available after the event for those who have registered. Aside from the planned Zoom event, there will also be information available online.
The Piedmont Dementia Education Committee is made up of representatives from local agencies and volunteers and includes Capital Caring; Culpeper Baptist Church Adult Day Center; Culpeper Library; First Light Home Care; Harbor at Renaissance; Healthy Steps; and Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services.