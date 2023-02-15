Washington Town Council on Monday unanimously approved the appointment of a new member to the town’s Planning Commission.
David Pennington, a Harris Hollow Road resident, will join the body to replace Judy DeSarno resigned from her post in January to focus on other endeavors, leaving an opening on the five-member body.
“A social worker by training, I am concerned about and interested in how government plans and policies impact all aspects of community life – from community identity to business to individual welfare and the use of shared resources,” Pennington wrote in a letter of interest to town officials. “I would like to contribute my time to ensuring this sharted vision for the Town of Washington is realized all while promoting the welfare of Town citizens.”
Pennington has been a resident of the town since 2019 where he and his spouse moved to have a “weekend escape.” But since 2020, he’s been living in the town full-time. “The Town of Washington and, by extension, Rappahannock County is a place I am proud to call home and a place where I have enjoyed putting down roots,” he wrote.
Upcoming Rapp at Home activities
Museum Trip | Friday, Feb. 17, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. | Meet at Rapp at Home parking lot: Bus trip to National Air and Space Museum’s Udvar Hazy Center in Chantilly. Free entry. Fee for lunch or iMax movie.
Tech Help | Wednesday, Feb. 22, 1:30 p.m.-2:45 p.m. | Rapp at Home office: Students from the high school PRIDE program will help with tech questions. Bring your computer, tablet, phone or other device for one-on-one support.
Let’s Get Moving! | Every Wednesday, Feb.22, 10 a.m. | Parking in front of Washington Schoolhouse on Mt. Salem Avenue | Easy walk around Little Washington. Contact Nancy for walk details at Nankona@aol.com.
Life Stories | Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2 p.m., | Via Zoom: Write and share your stories. New participants are welcome to join.
Rapp at Home is a nonprofit organization serving the health, safety, and social needs of Rappahannock seniors so they can live independently in the homes they treasure. To join as a friend at no charge, go to rappathome.org or call 540-937-4663.
