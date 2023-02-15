Washington Town Council January

Washington Town Council on Monday sought to strengthen the Architectural Review Board.

 File photo, Jan. 10, 2023 by Luke Christopher

Washington Town Council on Monday unanimously approved the appointment of a new member to the town’s Planning Commission. 

David Pennington, a Harris Hollow Road resident, will join the body to replace Judy DeSarno resigned from her post in January to focus on other endeavors, leaving an opening on the five-member body.

