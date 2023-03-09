Look! Up in the sky! It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s … a kite!
March is traditionally the month for kite flying in my family. Let’s get ready to fly them high.
A wind that’s too strong or too light will make it difficult to fly a kite, but a flag or windsock is handy to help you gauge the breeze. The strong and gusting wind we had last Saturday was not the right kind, for sure.
For most kites, a steady breeze between 5 and 25 mph is best — when it’s just strong enough to shake the leaves and bushes. In the right conditions, you can make your kite dance across the sky by pulling in or letting out the line.
Professionals stand with their backs to the wind, holding the kite with one hand and the reel of string with the other. Be aware of your surroundings and avoid trees, buildings and, of course, vehicle traffic.
Let the wind lift the kite and feed out the line to watch it soar. Make sure to walk in the direction the breeze is coming from as you feed out the line. If the kite won’t climb, you can reduce the bridle angle. To land, reel in the line.
I am looking forward to flying my kite this year with my grandson, Roman. It’s great fun and it’s easy, so grab your kite and join in. The sky is big enough for everyone!
In like a lamb, out like . . . ?
We’ve all heard the saying: “March comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb.” I have to say that it was wrong this year. It came in like a lamb. But where did the phrase originate?
According to the “Farmers’ Almanac,” while many sayings are based on careful observations and turn out to be accurate, others are merely rhymes or beliefs of people who thought bad spirits could adversely affect the weather. Those beliefs often included ideas that there should be a balance in weather and life. So, if a month comes harshly (like a lion), it should end calmly (like a lamb).
March is considered an unpredictable month, or more like a roller coaster ride in which we can see warm spring-like temperatures or late-season snowstorms. However, this saying seems to be more traditional than true weather predictor. Will March really go out like a lamb, or like a lion. We’ll just have to wait and see.
I am so ready for warm seasonal weather.
March birthdays
Birthday wishes go out to a wonderful lady, Beverly Sullivan, who will be celebrating her birthday on Sunday, March 12. John, be sure to get her flowers and a gift and also take her out for a nice dinner. Happy Birthday Beverly!
Birthday wishes also go out to Garrey Curry on March 8; Sam Snead, who celebrates his big day March 13; Kerry “Kiki” McCaslin, daughter of John McCaslin, whose special day is March 16; to a very special girl, Aubrey Taylor Burke, who celebrates her day on March 18; and Stacy Clark, whose special day is March 19. Other wishes for the month go to my grandson, Jackson Brady Carter Clatterbuck, who will celebrate his birthday on March 22, Charmaine Lee on March 24. Birthday greetings go out to Sherri Burfield, whose special day is March 26; and Debbie Flournoy of Harris Hollow, who will celebrate her birthday on Monday, March 27; and to my daughter, Christie Atkins, who will be celebrating her big day on March 30.
Spring forward!
Don’t forget daylight savings time begins at 2 a.m. this Sunday (March 12). It’s almost time to “spring forward” an hour. Also a perfect reminder to do as our fire departments recommend: change the batteries in your smoke detectors.
Seed Swap
The Rappahannock County Garden Club (RCGC), Friends of the Rappahannock Library (FOL), and the Rappahannock County Library are excited to invite you to their first SEED SWAP on Saturday, March 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Library (4 Library Rd., Washington.
Bring seeds, tubers, bulbs or starts from your garden to share with your neighbors (natives preferred, but no invasive plants, please) and pick up free seeds that will be provided. If you have no seeds to share, please join us for the FREE seeds.
Katie Burney, long time RCGC member will have a short talk about “How to Save Seed.” Garden Club members will be available to answer questions about the seeds shared, as well as general gardening questions.
Children are encouraged to attend, as there will be gardening activities for them, too.
Attendees will have the opportunity to enter a raffle for a free garden book. Garden Club members will host a garden giveaway table with garden tools, pots, garden decorations, and gardening literature. The Friends of the Library Book Barn (open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) will have a Buy One, Get One (BOGO) sale on Garden books.
This event is supported by a PATH Foundation Better Together grant.
Book Barn news
Who can't help but think about gardens and flowers with all this warm weather we have been having. To help you with your garden planning the Book Barn continues to carry multiple shelfs of garden, flower, and landscape books. And coming up on Saturday March 25, the Book Barn will be teaming with the Rappahannock County Library and the Rappahannock County Garden Club to hold a community Seed Swap beginning at 11 a.m. at the library. There will be kid activities, multiple seed offerings and plant experts there to lend a hand. More details to come, but save the date.
CFC’s new hours
Rappahannock CFC Farm & Home Center has new hours starting March 13. The co-op will open from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Monday through Friday and from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Firehouse Treasures Thrift Shop is closed until Tuesday March 14. Tis the season to say goodbye to Winter and Hello to Spring. The Thrift Shop would like to thank you for your patronage and understanding.
Have a wonderful week everyone.