Gay Street Gallery’s newest exhibition
Gay Street Gallery’s newest exhibit opens Saturday, Jan. 14, with a reception with artists from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Beverages and refreshments will be served.
Featured at the Washington gallery will be paintings by J.S. Herbert, a ceramicist based in Northern Virginia, is a member of multiple associations of artists, including the Studio Gallery in Washington, D.C. and the Art League Gallery in Alexandria. This is her first show at Gay Street Gallery.
Aster da Fonseca is a self-taught artist born in Volta Redonda, in the state of Rio di Janeiro, Brazil. He moved to Washington, D.C., in 1995 and began painting in 1998. Gay Street Gallery has had the pleasure of showing Aster's work in recent years and is excited to feature him in this new exhibition. Aster paints and cuts tape, applying it to the paper or board, to create his gorgeous, detailed and abstract landscapes.
Kevin H. Adams, the Gallery's resident artist, unveils new paintings from Virginia, Cape Cod, and his travels. Kevin is a member of New York City's Salmagundi Club, the oldest association of artists in the U.S., and also of The Provincetown Art Association and Museum. His work is regularly on display in both venues. His focus when capturing the landscapes he witnesses is on the light and its impact on color as we see it.
You can’t join them for the reception, please note that the exhibition continues through March 7.
Learn a language at the Library (or on your couch)
The Rappahannock County Library is pleased to announce the availability of Transparent Language Online for Libraries, a complete language-learning system with courses and lessons designed to build listening, speaking, reading, and writing skills. Transparent Language Online allows learners to explore a new language in the comfort of their own home, at the library, or on-the-go.
Through the library’s website, library cardholders will have unlimited access to more than 110 languages, including English for speakers of over 30 languages. Transparent Language Online for Libraries is packed with pronunciation practice, speech analysis, grammar, writing activities, and vocabulary-building activities. This extensive language-learning program works on virtually any computer or mobile device through a web browser or mobile app.
Transparent Language Online for Libraries includes American Sign Language (ASL) courses and lessons.This course has an organized collection of eight study units that contains more than 960 videos focused on fingerspelling, numbers, signs, and ASL sentences.
For more information on how to access this resource, please visit the library or its website.
Firehouse Treasures hours
Firehouse Treasures Thrift Shop reopened last Tuesday, Dec. 29 after a holiday break. Same hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stop in and check out the deals.
Girl Scout Cookie time
Yes, it’s cookie time now to March 31, Everybody loves Girl Scout Cookies, but keep in mind that the sales also help do great things. Girl scouts in our local communities will become young business entrepreneurs as they learn goal-setting, marketing skills and money management. Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world.
Troop 772 is a multi-level troop with girls in first, second, third, fourth, and fifth-grades. Cookie boxes cost $6 each, including Adventurefuls, Lemon-Ups, Trefoils, Do-Si-Dos, Samoas, Tagalongs, Thin Mints, S'Mores, Toffee-Tastic (gluten free).
There is a new cookie this year, Raspberry Rally, but it is only available online and not until Feb. 27.
Their next booth is this Friday, Jan. 13, at Atlantic Union Bank from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Available booths can be found here.
Be sure to stop by Atlantic Union Bank and stock up on cookies. One never knows what mother nature has in store for us this winter. Least we'll have some delicious cookies stock up to enjoy.
Stay warm and have a wonderful week.