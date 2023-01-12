Gay Street Gallery’s newest exhibition 

kevin adams 1-12

Resident artist Kevin H. Adams’ focus when capturing the landscapes he witnesses is on the light and its impact on color as we see it.

Gay Street Gallery’s newest exhibit opens Saturday, Jan. 14, with a reception with artists from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Beverages and refreshments will be served.

washHerbert-12.jpg

J.S. Herbert, a ceramicist based in Northern Virginia.
washAster da Fonseca-12.jpg

Aster da Fonseca  paints and cuts tape, applying it to the paper or board, to create his gorgeous, detailed, abstract landscapes.

