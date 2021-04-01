Sunrise services
Several churches in Rappahannock County will hold sunrise services this Easter Sunday.
Trinity Episcopal Church invites you to celebrate Easter at sunrise on Red Oak Mountain in Woodville this Sunday. The Holy Communion service will begin at 6:30 a.m. Bring your own chair! Please wear a mask.
Directions: 617 Red Oak Mountain Road, Woodville 22749. Allow another 15 minutes to navigate from Woodville up the winding dirt Red Oak Mountain Road to reach the top of the mountain. Please call 540- 675-3716 or email contactus@trinwash.org if you plan to attend. All are welcome!
F. T. Baptist Church invites you to join them for their Easter sunrise service at 7 a.m. at 31 Peola Mills Road, known at Revercomb’s Corner. Just after the first house, turn right into the field.
Hard work rewarded
Washington’s Cassie Meredith, the infant-toddler lead teacher at the Child Care and Learning Center, has been awarded a Child Development Associate Credential in recognition of outstanding work with infants and toddlers.
The credential was awarded by the Council for Professional Recognition in Washington, D.C. The process to acquire a CDA included completing at least 12 credit hours in early childhood education classes at the University of Phoenix and completing an extensive professional portfolio documenting work over the last five years covering the 10 Standards of Early Childhood benchmarks.
Meredith was then evaluated through observation by a validator from the Council and by each of the CCLC families of the children in her program. Her final examination included an oral interview with a validator from the Council, evaluation of her professional portfolio and a written exam.
“The families and staff at CCLC are very proud to have Cassie awarded this credential that validates her professionalism in working with families to develop infants’ and toddlers’ physical and intellectual capabilities at CCLC,” said Lisa Pendleton, Program Director.
Cassie will continue to further her education as she pursues her baccalaureate degree at the University of Phoenix, while continuing to work at CCLC.
Now accepting cards
Town Council member and Treasurer Gail Swift passes along this news: “After many years and many requests to do so, the Town of Washington is now set up to take credit cards for payment of water/sewer bills, zoning and ARB applications, various permit fees and meals and lodging taxes. It is as easy as clicking on the “Make Payment” button on the homepage of their website at washingtonva.gov. Many thanks to our friends at the Atlantic Union Bank for introducing the town to the company they work with.”
Easter traditions
Here comes Peter Cottontail, hoppin’ down the bunny trail, hippity hoppin’. Easter’s on its way. Bringin’ every girl and boy, baskets full of Easter joy, things to make your Easter bright and gay!
As I drove through town over the weekend, I noticed that The Inn at Little Washington was beautifully decorated with flowers at the front entrance. Just in time for Easter weekend.
I can always tell that spring is around the corner when The Inn has their beautiful spring flowers at the entrance.
The Easter holiday is upon us. Amissville United Methodist Church members have already placed their well-known silhouettes along U.S. 211 in Amissville to illustrate the events leading up to the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. I always enjoy seeing these reminders along the roadside.
Easter may still be different for some families. If your family is self-isolating due to COVID-19 then Easter traditions will have to change. But that doesn’t mean you can’t observe Easter services electronically through your church.
And you can still wear your Easter outfit and hide eggs for the kids. I know I will do so for my grandchildren.
When you sit down for Easter dinner, don’t forget to pray and thank the Lord above for protection from the coronavirus. Remember to keep a positive attitude and have faith.
Happy Easter to everyone.
