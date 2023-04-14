A successful hunt
I hope everyone had a nice Easter Sunday. The day was gorgeous. Little on the cool side. It did not keep the Easter Bunny making his rounds to the houses in Harris Hollow, leaving baskets for the excited children.
For 34 years, it’s been a tradition for the Washington Volunteer Fire and Rescue to organize and host an Easter egg hunt the Saturday before Easter. And so it was again this year! Free of charge and open to the children.
Although it was cloudy and a little on the cool side, there was no rain. The children were patiently waiting for the 11 a.m. start. About 50 or more kids, armed with baskets and bags, rushed into the field to hunt for brightly colored plastic eggs filled with candy.
Some eggs even contained a slip to claim a stuffed animal toy prize. My grandson, Roman, came home so happy. All the kids also received a firefighter plastic helmet with candies. That same morning, WVFR also cooked an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet. I heard through the grapevine it was a success. The Easter Bunny made a special appearance and was a big draw for the kids.
Some are still guessing who the big bunny could be? I’ll never tell, but I can say that this bunny has been so faithful every year to remember to hop by the WVFR’s for their Easter egg hunt. Thank you Easter Bunny and all the members of the Washington Fire Department for all you do for the little kids.
These are moments we can cherish for years to come. Let’s make it important to enjoy such moments with our family and friends, not only for the holidays, but every day — for at any time it can be here today and taken away tomorrow.
Andrew Burke celebrated his day on Tuesday, April 4. Wishes go to a special friend of mine, Lois Alther, who celebrated her day on Thursday, April 6; Bill Freitag having his special day on Tuesday, April 11, also wishes go out to Clyde Pullen who will blow out candles on Wednesday, April 12. And very special wishes go out to my granddaughter, Alexandra Fox, whose big day is on Sunday, April 16.
In partnership with the Headwaters Public Education Foundation and the Rappahannock County Public Library, CCLC is hosting a Dolly Parton's Imagination Library event on our main campus on Saturday, April 1, has been rescheduled to Saturday, May 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.The event was canceled because of rain and high winds.
Operating hours at the Rappahannock County Visitor Center, located 3 Library Rd. in Washington, will be from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and on Sundays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Local community information is also available at an outside stand 24/7. For more information, call 540-675-3153.
Have a wonderful week everyone.
