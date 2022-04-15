Silhouettes, services and other Easter traditions
The Easter season is upon us, and the Amissville United Methodist Church has already placed its well-known silhouettes along U.S. 211 in Amissville to illustrate the events leading up to the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. And several churches in Rappahannock County will hold sunrise services on Easter Sunday this weekend.
As we return to the first “normal” Easter following two-years of Covid cancellations, Washington Baptist Church will have a single Sunday- morning Easter Worship service at 11 a.m. The service will include special organ, piano and choral music, and they encourage all who are ready to return to “live” worship to attend what will be a particularly joyful and memorable service.
Trinity Episcopal Church’s sunrise service is at 6 a.m. Sunday on top of Red Oak Mountain. Follow the red arrows up Red Oak Mountain Road off Rt. 522 in Woodville. Bring your flashlight and a chair. Coffee and hot Cross Buns after the service. There are also services at the church at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. followed by an Easter egg hunt and reception to follow the 10:30 a.m. service.
The First Baptist Church, 687 Main St. in Washington, will have early morning worship service on Easter Sunday, April 17, at 8 a.m., followed by breakfast in the fellowship hall. No later service will be held that day. The guest preacher will be Rev. Wilma Brooks, of Front Royal, an Associate of Lovingston Baptist Church in Madison Heights. All are welcome to attend the service. Social distancing and masks are requested. For more information or questions, please email nb_roberts@msn.com or phone 540-661-2013.
The churches of the Rappahannock Methodist Charge will have a sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. at the Flint Hill Methodist Church, in the sanctuary; Willis Chapel service at 9:30 a.m. in the sanctuary and Sperryville Methodist at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary.
Reynolds Memorial Church in Sperryville is having their Maundy Thursday dinner observance April 14, in Reynolds fellowship hall at 6 p.m. The Good Friday service is April 15 in sanctuary at 7 p.m. Their Easter EGGstravaganza is on Saturday, April 16, from noon to 2 p.m. Easter Sunday services are at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Easter Bunny visiting WVFR
Here comes Peter Cottontail, hopping down the bunny trail, hippity, hoppity, Easter’s on its way. Bringing every girl and boy baskets full of Easter joy . . . So, you’ll wake up on Easter morning and you’ll know that he was there when you find those marshmallow chocolate bunnies that he’s been hiding everywhere. And the day before Easter Sunday, here goes the Easter Bunny hopping down the bunny trail to . . . the Washington Volunteer Fire and Rescue fire hall – which is having its annual free Easter Egg Hunt for all Rappahannock County children. Bring a basket, and come early for the WVF&R’s all-you-can-eat breakfast benefit from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday (April 16); it’s $10 for adults and kids ages 12 and over; Free for kids ages 11 and younger. We hear the Easter Bunny will be present for breakfast, so bring your camera, moms. I wonder who the bunny is? I never will tell.
Remembering
“Easter is a time to rejoice, be thankful, be assured that all is forgiven so life extends beyond the soil of earth.” — Byron Pulsifer
An Easter gathering is something that almost every family looks forward to. It is a time when family and friends gather and have a great time enjoying each other’s company.
Most families will get up early on Easter Sunday and get all dressed up to go to the Easter service at church, and the children will be so excited because they have special new clothes for the family gathering. They will have lunch or dinner together. The Easter gathering is to celebrate their special bonds as well as the resurrection of Christ. Children with their Easter baskets are a tradition that has been passed down for many years. Small children will bring their baskets to the family gathering for the Easter egg hunt. The older people then hide the eggs outside while the children wait patiently. They try to hide them in great places so the children will find them with much excitement. Most children want to find the prettiest eggs, and they usually want to find more eggs than the other children for their Easter basket.
Of course, it does not matter how you spend your time on Easter Sunday, as long as you are with your family and your friends. You can make memories and special bonds that you’ll remember for a lifetime.
Happy Easter, everyone!