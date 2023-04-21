Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton visits CCLC
The Child Care & Learning Center enjoyed a visit from Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton on April 12.
She was welcomed by representatives from CCLC’s Board of Directors, the Rappahannock Co. Board of Supervisors and County Administrators. Lisa Paine-Wells, CCLC Executive Director, led them on a delightful tour throughout the beautiful campus which has been under renovation since 2019.
Ms. Paine-Wells invited them into the classrooms and playgrounds to meet the educators and children. The children were playing outside, running, singing, and smiling. Congresswoman Wexton was instrumental in helping child care centers, such as CCLC, by supporting acts of congress to pass important bills dedicated to helping families with child care needs.
CCLC Program Director Lisa Pendleton said, “I think it helps Ms. Wexton to come see the results of her diligent work to pass legislation that provides quality child care environments, tuition grants, and higher wages for educators. I hope she knows how deeply grateful we are for her work to increase the quality and affordability of childcare.”
The lights are finally on outside the post office
It’s been a long wait for the exterior lighting for the Washington post office. Our minds can be at ease now when someone gets their mail after dark.
This past Wednesday, former Mayor Fred Catlin, email me: “We have been seeking to get those done for about the past year and owner of the property finally had been wanting to get them done I know I talked with them several times last fall and he was awaiting the parts which he finally got and then they finally got solved so that's the background on the lights. I assume that they’re solar lights.”
Current Mayor Joe Whited said: “The short of it is the newly installed down lighting significantly improves safety and yet is in keeping with the community's commitment to dark skies. A win across the board in my view.”
Book Barn in conjunction with SperryFest
The Rappahannock Book Barn will be hosting a special event on Saturday, April 29, in conjunction with the SperryFest festival celebrations. To accompany the Great Rubber Duck Race down the Thornton River, the Book Barn will be providing materials for making a bookmark, along with a free linen book bag for kids to fill with a free book of their choice.
There will also be refreshments for the whole family, and of course a barn full of books, DVDs, puzzles, CDs and more. The Book Barn is open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The Sperryfest Street Festival will feature a special youth Duck Dash which starts at 2 p.m, so families can visit the Book Barn and then go over to participate in the fun. Come bring the family and enjoy the day!
Birthday wishes
Birthday wishes go out to Darlene Moore and to Jeanie McNear. They will celebrate their day on Sunday, April 23.
Birthday wishes also go out to one of the “Hollow Boys,” Chuck Moore of Harris Hollow. He will celebrate his special day on Thursday, April 27. And to Sandra Gourley, who will celebrate her day on Sunday, April 30.
Reminder
This spring, National Drug Take Back Day will be held on April 22. The Lions and DEA will have a booth open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of CFC Co-op, 12645 Lee Hwy., Washington. This is a great opportunity to clear out your medicine cabinet of unneeded prescriptions and drop them off at the Co-op.
Have a wonderful week.