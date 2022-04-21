The Easter Bunny was hopping high this year
I hope everyone had a nice Easter Sunday. The day was gorgeous. Little on the cool side. It did not keep the Easter Bunny making his rounds to the houses in Harris Hollow, leaving baskets for the excited children. The bunny was not wearing a mask this year. He was really hopping high about that.
This Easter was quiet at my house. Normally I would cook a big Easter dinner and have all the children and grandchildren over for the special occasion. I had a small dinner this year. No little kids hiding eggs this year. Maybe next year will be a better year for me.
I know an Easter gathering is something that almost every family looks forward to — a time for family and friends to enjoy each others’ company. I just wasn't into it this year.
And mostly an Easter gathering is to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ. I have to keep my faith and pray that next year will be a better year.
A successful hunt
For 33 years, it’s been a tradition for the Washington Volunteer Fire and Rescue to organize and host an Easter egg hunt the Saturday before Easter. And so it was again this year! Free of charge and open to the children.
One could not ask for a more beautiful day; no rain, a little cool but the children were patiently waiting for the 11 a.m. start. About 80 kids, armed with baskets and bags, rushed into the field to hunt for brightly colored plastic eggs filled with candy.
Some eggs even contained a slip to claim a stuffed animal toy prize. My grandson, Roman, came home so happy. He had won a giant size stuff peek. He came running in the house to show me. Had to say he was on cloud nine. All the kids also received a firefighter plastic helmet with candies. That same morning, WVFR also cooked an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet. I heard through the grapevine it was so delicious. The Easter Bunny made a special appearance and was a big draw for the kids.
Can you guess who the big bunny was? I’ll never tell, but I can say that he remembers to hop by every year for WVFR’s Easter egg hunt.
These are moments we can cherish for years to come. Let’s make it important to enjoy such moments with our family and friends, not only for the holidays, but every day — for at any time it can be here today and taken away tomorrow.
Red Oak Mountain Sunrise
One hundred and fifty folk of Rappahannock’s various denominations made their way in the dark up Red Oak Mountain in Woodville on Easter Sunday to worship, pray, sing, and to give thanks together. Beginning pre-dawn, the Easter Sunrise Service of Holy Communion was celebrated by Trinity Episcopal Church’s Rector, the Rev. Elizabeth Keeler. The full moon illuminated the scene until the sun rose on cue thirty minutes later, after which the moon set opposite in the west behind Old Rag and the Blue Ridge.
Following the service, everyone lingered to warm up with coffee and hot cross buns, and to revel in the spectacular and unrivaled views atop Red Oak mountain. We are grateful to Tom and Cole Johnson for sharing their piece of paradise with Trinity and our Rappahannock friends.
CCLC celebrates Week of the Young Child
Last week April 3-9, the Child Care and Learning Center celebrated the National Association for the Education of Young Children's Week of the Young Child. Each day during that week there were special activities in every classroom. Monday was Music Monday and the Pre-K Zone classroom won a $200 prize from Smart Beginnings for their activities they provided the children that day. Ms. Amy gave the children an introduction to record player! She told them about when she was little she had two sizes of records, a 33 rpm (revolutions per minute) and a 45 rpm, and that there can be two different speeds.
They got to turn the turntable and explore where the needle goes on the record. Then they played a dance record and moved to the beat. The Ferrell's, John and Ann Marie, performed several of their songs and even wrote some that were special for their visit. They provided the videos of songs they wrote and sung to us prior to the performance so the parents could join in on the fun. The Week of the Young Child days were: Tasty Tuesday, Work Together Wednesday, Artsy Thursday, and Family Friday. The classes had family parties on Friday. The parents were invited to join their child and enjoy meeting the other parents. What a wonderful week celebrating children and their families.
Have a wonderful week.