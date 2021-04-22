Gobble gobble
“None of my friends were able to hunt with me on Monday,” said Ken Norman of Washington, “but I went by myself and busted a beak on this nice gobbler at 10:30 a.m. Monday morning at 30 yards in Rappahannock County.”
The turkey had one-inch spurs, a 10-inch beard and was just a couple ounces shy of 20 pounds, Norman said. This particular bird had a hair follicle condition known as “beard rot,” which is caused by a dietary vitamin deficiency. Beard rot makes a turkey’s beard thicker close to his body.
“Before I shot him I thought for sure that he had a double beard,” Norman said.
He was hoping to call one in for his little cousin, Nick Hitt, at “Ken’s Dominion!”
“Ken's Dominion” is what Norman calls his property and the combined land he hunts on throughout Rappahannock County. “All of my hunting buddies, relatives, friends, property owners and a lot of local folks know what I'm referring to when they hear that term,” Norman said. “I often tease with them and say, ‘Sure, you have a place to hunt, but do you have your own dominion that’s named after you?’”
Norman has been turkey hunting for 42 years, since he was 18 years old. The gobbler that he got on Monday was his pre-birthday present — he turned 60 that Friday, April 16. “I'm officially an old turkey myself now,” he said.
In celebration of Earth Month and Volunteer Month
On Saturday, April 24, from 9 a.m. to noon at Rappahannock County Park, 7 Park Lane, join the Rappahannock County Recreational Facilities Authority (RCRFA), Rappahannock County Park Foundation, Friends of the Rappahannock, Piedmont Environmental Council, Old Rag Master Naturalists, Rappahannock Fauquier Master Gardeners, and local volunteers as they clean up the Rush River to ensure its safety for our community.
Wear shoes and clothes that you won’t mind getting wet. Wear work gloves and bring loppers, clippers and trowels to remove invasive plants and plant new native plants.
There will be coffee compliments of Before & After.
Sign up for this and other Rappahannock volunteer opportunities here: www.letsvolunteer.org.
Those who register will get a free face mask at the volunteer events. Also participating in Let’s Volunteer Week are the Rappahannock Food Pantry, Friends of the Rappahannock Library, Rappahannock County Garden Club, Castleton Community Volunteer Fire Company and more. Dates and locations vary and are listed on the web page.
They would like to thank you for volunteering!
Support the Rappahannock County Park Foundation and other non profits during Give Local Piedmont on Tuesday, May 5 at https://www.givelocalpiedmont.org/giving-events/glp21.
Pick-up sticks
Sandra Cartwright-Brown stopped by the office on Tuesday with four pickup sticks that were made by Barney O’Meara for picking up trash. He made Sandra her very own customized stick. It’s red, with “Sandra C B” on it. Sandra is going to take them to the park on Saturday for people to use them.
Have a wonderful week everyone!
