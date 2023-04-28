washCCLC-27.jpg

Early childhood educators from Rappahannock County participated in the Virginia Infant Toddler Specialist Network full day training on Saturday April 22 to learn more about active play for healthy development of young children's brains and bodies.

 Photo by Lisa Pendleton

Promoting development of our kids’ brains though physical activity

Early childhood educators from Rappahannock County participated in the Virginia Infant Toddler Specialist Network full day training. Nine educators dedicated a full day on Saturday, April 22, to learn more about active play for healthy development of young children's brains and bodies. 

Tags

Recommended for you