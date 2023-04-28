Promoting development of our kids’ brains though physical activity
Early childhood educators from Rappahannock County participated in the Virginia Infant Toddler Specialist Network full day training. Nine educators dedicated a full day on Saturday, April 22, to learn more about active play for healthy development of young children's brains and bodies.
We all know that physical activity has great long term benefits, but did you know that babies and young children who are more active have better academic performance, memory and attention? Just 20 minutes of walking, brain images show more neural activity than sitting. Children with increased neural connections have more focus, stay on task, have better recall and memory. Being physically active means more than just "running around." It means that there are intentional opportunities provided to babies and young children to explore, use their hands and bodies to move around and manipulate objects found in play.
This is why it is so important for children to have spontaneous active play with role models, like our educators, who support and provide intentional learning. Educators who are seen moving, exploring, conversing with children and yes, playing, are all about developing the brain and body of young children. Joy and learning go hand in hand. When the fun stops the learning does too. A healthy foundation for success in school and in life begins early, so go play.
Teacher Appreciation Lunch
When Missy McCool of the RCPS PTO reached out to Flint Hill's newest resident, the Dark Horse Irish Pub, she was hoping for assistance in providing the teachers, staff, and administrators a lunch for Teacher Appreciation Week.
Missy was completely blown away when the special events coordinator, Tabitha, told her that the Dark Horse would be providing the 180 lunches as a donation on May 4.
“Thank you to all who work to make the Rappahannock County Public Schools such a special place for their students and to the Dark Horse Pub for honoring them,” said Missy.
Rappahannock lost another good jewel
Sympathy goes out to family and friends of Connie “Winnie the Pooh” Huff Harris, 68, of Flint Hill, who passed away on Friday, April 21, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
Connie was a good friend, and had a heart of gold. When it came to work at the Flint Hill Volunteer Fire Department, she was always there to help if she could.
She was a member of Flint Hill Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department and formerly a dispatcher with Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Department.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Flint Hill Volunteer Fire Department, 945 Fodderstack Rd, Flint Hill, VA 22627.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Birthday wishes
Birthday wishes go out to a dear friend James Foster, known to many Jimmy of Fodderstack. He will celebrate his 77th birthday on Monday, May 1. I have known Jimmy for many many years. He is a kind person with a heart of gold. I often looked out the window and he would be taking his morning stroll out to Baldwin’s. He would always wave when he passed my window.
I have not seen him for awhile and was a little concerned that maybe he was under the weather. So I asked around and found out that he was in Culpeper Health and Rehab. If anyone would like to send him a birthday card or go to see him, he is in the Culpeper Health and Rehab, 602 Madison Rd. in Culpeper.
Let’s try and make his birthday happy with cards flooding his room.
Northern part of lot 13 (261 Main Street):
Editor’s note: This information was excerpted from Maureen I. Harris’ book, “Washington, Virginia, a History, 1735-2018.”
In 1746, Geest sold the northern part of lot 13, with 50’ of frontage on Main Street and on which there were no buildings, to Marion Gray Watts. A plain 1 ½-story brick building was constructed on this property. The building was occupied by the Watts’ Barbershop and Bertha’s Diner. In 1996, the owner of the property was Hook & Crook Associates. More recently, the businesses called The Hair Gallery owned by Kimberly Nelson and The Little Washington Wellness & Spa owned by Jackie Meuse were located in the building. In 2018, the building housed the business called The Little Washington Spa and the owner of the property, designated as Tax Map 20A-1-43 (261 Main Street) and containing 0.188 acre, was First Markin Group LLC ℅ Joseph Meuse of Warrenton Virginia.
Have a wonderful week everyone.