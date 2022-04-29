Come out and join the members of the Rappahannock County Garden Club (RCGC) on Friday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Rappahannock County Park Pavilion, 7 Park Ln. in Washington, as they create beautiful bouquets of fresh flowers from their gardens. These will be delivered to 50 of our local neighbors (who have been isolated for the past two years) to bring them cheer in May and on Mothers Day weekend.
Please bring some flowers and greens from your garden (or purchase them); small or medium sized vases, jars or containers from your stash, thrift shop, or recycling center; bring clippers and garden cloves.
RCGC is partnering on this project with Rapp at Home's popular "Rapp at the Door" project whose volunteers will deliver the bouquets to older folks in our community and chat for a few minutes, if possible. Rapp at Home volunteers will deliver the bouquets at noon.
The organization is always looking for new members to join the Rapp County Garden Club in its environmental, scholarship, charitable, and social projects. I hope that you will join it for this event and more!
The Rappahannock County Park is holding its next dark skies event on Saturday, April 30, starting at 8 p.m. The guest speaker is Joyce Harmon who will present the effects of light on wildlife — from streams to eagles. James Granahan will present What’s Up? (the night sky on 4/30) in the pavilion. Bring your own binoculars or telescopes if you have them. Everyone is invited.
Book Barn Open House
Also this Saturday, an Open House will be held at the Book Barn with refreshments and great prices on books, DVDs, CDs and puzzles. Stop by and sign up to be a volunteer and shop for wonderful books for all ages.
Keep in mind that computer help is available at the library. Call the library for hours and more information.
Give Local Piedmont is Tuesday, May 3, so please consider contributing to the Friends of the Library. All funds raised are used to support the Rappahannock County Library’s needs and programs.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...