Welcome, Zee, to Circuit Court
The Rappahannock Circuit Court has a new face working in the office, Zachary Zee Huff of Washington, known as Zee to most people.
Zee was born and raised in Rappahannock County and attended the local schools. He helped his parents, Danny and Hope Huff, throughout his childhood with various fundraisers for the Washington Volunteer Fire Department, and was involved in various activities at the school.
He graduated from Rappahannock County High School in 2013 and pursued a degree in Modern Literature and Culture at the University of Virginia. After graduating from the University of Virginia in 2017, he lived in Charlottesville for two years before leaving C’ville to attend law school.
Zee attended William & Mary Law School, where he was heavily involved in the Immigration Clinic. After graduating in May 2022, he sat for the Washington, D.C. bar exam and interned for Rural Innovation Strategies, Inc., working with their broadband team on the National Broadband Resource Hub, a free online resource and community.
Despite attaining a law degree and, hopefully, becoming a barred lawyer, he wants to learn more about the administrative side of the courts. Due to attending law school during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Zee felt a need to gain more experience in the legal field – and what better place to do so than in his hometown!
He began working for the Circuit Clerk’s office on Monday, March 20, as the deputy clerk. “I’m grateful to Kaitlin for the opportunity to serve the residents of Rappahannock County, and I look forward to seeing them in the office,” he said of Kaitlin Struckmann, Rappahannock County’s interim Circuit Court clerk.
Struckmann said she is very pleased to have Zee on board at the clerk’s office. He is doing an excellent job and he has a really positive attitude regarding the performance of public service work.
Be sure to stop by the office and welcome Zee to the Rappahannock Circuit Court.
Easter is here!
“Easter is a time to rejoice, be thankful, be assured that all is forgiven so life extends beyond the soil of earth.” — Byron Pulsifer
An Easter gathering is something that almost every family looks forward to. It is a time when family and friends gather and have a great time enjoying each other’s company.
The Easter season is upon us, as I mentioned several weeks ago in my column, the Amissville United Methodist Church has already placed its well-known silhouettes along U.S. Route 211 in Amissville to illustrate the events leading up to the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. And several of the churches in Rappahannock County will have a sunrise service and will hold special services on Easter Sunday this weekend:
• Trinity Episcopal Church in Washington, having their Maundy Thursday service today, April 6 at 6 p.m., Good Friday, April 7 at 12 noon Interactive Stations of the Cross — All ages welcomed and at 6 p.m. The Good Friday Liturgy; Saturday, April 8, at 10 a.m. Prayers and the Flowering of the Cross begins on Easter morning at an amazing venue. Sunday, April 9, a sunrise service is at 6:15 a.m.on top of Red Oak Mountain. Follow the red arrows up Red Oak Mountain Road off Rt. 522 in Woodville. Bring your flashlight and a chair. Coffee and hot Cross Buns will be served after the service. There are also services at the church at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. followed by an Easter egg hunt, moon bounce and festive reception to follow the 10:30 a.m. service.
• Washington Baptist Church will be celebrating Easter at a single Sunday morning worship service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary.
• Reynolds Memorial Church in Sperryville is having their Seder Dinner today, Thursday, April 6, at 6 p.m. at the church and Good Friday service on April 7 in sanctuary at 6 p.m. Their Easter egg hunt and picnic on Saturday, April 8, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Easter Sunday Sunrise Service is at 7 a.m. at 235 Kilby Farm Ln., Sperryville, 8:30 a.m. breakfast and at 11 a.m. their Traditional Easter Service.
• The churches of the Rappahannock Methodist Charge services: Holy Thursday on April 6 at Willis Chapel Methodist at 7 p.m. Good Friday on April 7, at the Sperryville Methodist at 7 p.m. On Easter Sunday, April 9, at Flint Hill Methodist at 6:30 a.m., Willis Chapel Methodist, at 9:30 a.m. and Sperryville Methodist at 11:15 a.m.
Peter Cottontail, hopping over to the Washington Volunteer Fire and Rescue for their annual free Easter Egg Hunt for all Rappahannock County children. Bring a basket, and come early for the WVF&R’s all-you-can-eat breakfast benefit from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday (April 8); it’s $10 for adults and kids ages 10 and under eat free. We hear the Easter Bunny will be present for breakfast, so bring your camera, moms to get that special photo with the Easter Bunny.
Have a wonderful week and I wish everyone a Happy Easter.