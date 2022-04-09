The Department of Motor Vehicles’ Virginia Highway Safety Office, the Virginia State Police and the Virginia Department of Transportation are encouraging everyone to take the Highway Safety Challenge during April by following these calls to action:
1. Drive drug and alcohol-free
2. Buckle up
3. Share the road
4. Avoid distractions
5. Obey speed limits
Drunk driving is simply not worth the risk. Not only do you risk killing yourself but maybe someone else.
Book Barn News
The Book Barn is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Please drop by and find all kinds of wonderful books, CDs, DVDs, puzzles and freebies. Gardening books are half price just in time for spring.
Keep in mind that the Book Barn will hold an open house on Saturday, April 30, with refreshments, great prices and a drawing for free books. If you’re going to SperryFest, be sure to stop by the Book Barn for some great spring reading.
“Reading is to the mind what exercise is to the body” – Joseph Addison.
Birthday wishes
Belated birthday wishes go out to Austin Hull (April 2); Andrew Burke and Kevin Adams (April 4); to a dear friend of mine, Lois Alther (April 6).
Birthday wishes go out to Clyde Pullen, whose special day is April 12. A very special birthday wish goes out to my granddaughter, Allie Fox, who will celebrate her birthday on April 16. Wishes also to Darlene Moore and Jeanie McNear, who celebrate their birthdays April 23.
Last but not least, one of the “Hollow Boys,” Chuck Moore, will celebrate on April 27. Diane, take Chuck out for that big steak dinner! Sandra Gourley will celebrate her special day on Saturday, April 30.
Paul and Cucie Baldwin of Washington will celebrate their wedding anniversary on Friday, April 15.
Another place to pick up your paper
A reminder that the Rappahannock News is sold at Flint Hill Latin Market, 664 Zachary Taylor Highway, beside the Flint Hill Post Office. The owner David Mendez is there from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m from Monday to Saturday and on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week. Stop by and say hi and shop and be sure to buy a copy of the paper before you leave.
